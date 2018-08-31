Labor Day Briefing: Drug Court Steering Committee, OD Awareness Day, FPC v. New Smyrna, Gentile-Youd Loves McLaughlin

Labor Day Weekend: Partly cloudy, with increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms as the weekend progresses, highs around 90, lows in the 70s. Details here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 138

The OED’s Word of the Day: namby-pamby, adj. and n..

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes County Commissioner Greg Hansen, Bill Butler, who is retiring as Palm Coast’s landscape architect and who will introduce the city’s new architect, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Mark Strobridge, who’ll talk about International Overdose Awareness Day (today), and Preston Robertson of the Florida Wildife Federation, starting just after 9 a.m.

Friday: International Overdose Awareness Day: A global event held on August 31st each year and aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death, according to the sheriff’s office. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died or had a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose. In Flagler County, the Flagler Countywide Opioid Task Force will hold a prayer and candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach. The Volusia and Flagler County YMCA will be participating in a presentation with the South Florida Opioid Crisis Mortality Reduction Project on August 31st at 9:00 AM at the Port Orange YMCA. For more information on how you can participate in International Overdose Awareness Day click here: https://www.overdoseday.com/usa/us-fl/ or https://www.facebook.com/events/247101862563018/

Friday: The Flagler County Drug Court Steering Committee meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.

Friday: Healthcare Provider course: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This basic life support program for healthcare providers course provides the ability to recognize several life-threatening emergencies, administer CPR, use an AED, and relieve choking in a safe, effective and timely manner. Examples of those who may need this certification are: EMS personnel, physician assistants, dentists, nurses, respiratory therapists and others. All must have a credential (card) documenting successful completion of a CPR course. $65/person with pre-registration required by 9 a.m., Aug. 28. Sign up at www.palmcoastgov.com/cpr. More info: cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com or 386-986-2300.

Friday: High School Football: Flagler Palm Coast High v. New Smyrna Beach, at FPC’s stadium, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Yoga on the Beach at 9 a.m. at Old Salt Park, off 16th Road: Unroll your mat on the beach with Melissa Byram of Meditation Mama Yoga for an hour of yoga bliss! Join us for a fun and relaxing experience on the beach culminating in an extended savasana with delicious lemongrass essential oil cold cloths! All experience levels welcome! $10 drop in fee, bring your mat, towel, and water, we’ll bring the rest.

Saturday: Vitas Chaplain Carmen Royster-Caldwell is coordinating a Moms in Prayer event “to pray for our children, teachers, support staff and the school authorities,” at 10 a.m. at Holland Park in Palm Coast, Pavilion 2, “for the protection and success of our children and our schools,” in Royster-Caldwell’s words. Contact Caldwell at (732) 646-0002. The school district is not involved in this event.

Monday: Labor Day: All schools, government offices, banks and many other businesses closed.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week:

Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: T.J. Maxx, Target Shopping Center along State Road 100 in Palm Coast, noon to 6 p.m.





Announcements:

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



FINANCE REPORTS DUE: Statewide candidates and political committees face a Friday deadline for filing reports showing finance activity through Aug. 24.

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

To  include your event in this section, please email the details, including date, time, a brief description of the event, contact information, and, if you wish, an image, please use this form.







Cats and Dogs Looking For Homes

Cats and Dogs Looking For Homes

The following is provided as a service to Community Cats of Palm Coast and the Flagler Humane Society. Should you have a lost pet and would like it noticed here, please contact us at editor@flaglerlive.com.

