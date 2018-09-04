Tuesday Briefing: Palm Coast Apartments Near Woodlands, School Taxes, State of Education, Chess

Today: Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Details here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 128

The OED’s Word of the Day: cottage orné, n..

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

<



The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 3 p.m. on the third floor of the Government Services Building, Bunnell. Board members will discuss the Flagler Auditorium’s master plan, an $80,000 document. It will also discuss its legislative platform.

The Flagler County School board holds a 5:15 p.m. meeting at the Government Services Building, Bunnell, to adopt the district’s 2019 budget and tax rates. Tax rates are set by state legislators.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. for an overview of the Comprehensive Plan and “new” Future Land Use Map, at City Hall.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will consider adopting a new rule allowing for parking canopies instead of garages in Town Center apartment complexes. It will also consider rezoning 6.3 acres at the edge of the Woodlands off Old Kings Road from neighborhood commercial to residential apartments, a proposed zoning change that has provoked the usual backlash from existing residents that accompanies such changes in Palm Coast. The council is also expected to adopt higher water rates, possibly 20.6 percent over the next four years.

State of Education: The Flagler County School Board hears the annual State of Education Address at 7 p.m., the annual event when the school board highlights its better accomplishments, at the Government Services Building, Bunnell.

Chess on the Porch (and backgammon): The Humidor at European Village hosts an open chess evening starting at 6 p.m. Anyone and everyone welcome. Bring your chessboard if you have one. Great beer and wine, plus cigars. 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. Call 386.445.2221.

The Community Chorus of Palm Coast begins rehearsals for the winter concert. Weekly Tuesday night rehearsals start at 6:30 p.m. and are held at Trinity Presbyterian Church located at 156 Florida Park Drive. Contact President Jeff McKay at 386-451-6145 or visit our website for more information www.communitychorusofpalmcoast.org.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Wednesday: The Windsor Assisted Living, 50 Town Court, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Sea My Home Realty, 4750 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, 1 to 6 p.m.

Friday: Planet Fitness, 7 Old Kings Road North, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: Bealls, 1210 Palm Coast Parkway, noon to 5 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Announcements:

Intensive five-day animal control officer course starts Oct. 1: The School of Emergency Services at Daytona State College announces a 40-hour certification course beginning Oct. 1 for people who love animals and want to become animal control officers. The course, approved by the Florida Animal Control Association, emphasizes protection, care and humane law enforcement, and promotes the peaceful co-existence between animals and Florida residents. Classes meet daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 5 at Daytona State’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 N. Technology Blvd. The course fee is $475 and includes all class materials and books, as well as a state licensing examination fee. To register or for more information, contact Robin Davis, (386) 506-4141 or Robin.Davis@DaytonaState.edu.

KIdCare Insurance Sign-up Day: Halifax Health – Healthy Communities, in collaboration with several key community partners, will present the Florida KidCare Enrollment Event and Family Health Fair on Saturday, September 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Volusia Mall, 1700 West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. Families with children who are in need of health insurance coverage are encouraged to attend this free event to learn more about Florida KidCare, the State of Florida’s health insurance program that covers children ages 0 through 18 years of age. Most families who enroll do not have to pay for the coverage, while many pay only $15 to $20 per month. Full pay options are also available. On-site application assistance will be available at the event for eligible families applying for and renewing Florida KidCare coverage. “In Volusia and Flagler counties, an estimated 6,800 children have no health insurance coverage. Many parents do not realize that their children are eligible for KidCare coverage and that’s why we are hosting this event – to educate families on the no-cost to affordable options available to them,” explains Steven Parris, community health and outreach supervisor for Halifax Health – Healthy Communities. Those seeking to enroll in the Florida KidCare program should bring copies of the following:

· Social Security numbers (or document numbers for any legal immigrants who need insurance);

· employer and income information for their family (i.e. pay stubs, W-2 forms, or wage and tax statements);

· policy numbers for any current health insurance; and

· information about any job-related health insurance available to their family.

In addition, several community organizations will be in attendance to provide information on healthcare-related programs and services available to local families, including the Florida Department of Health – Volusia County, Florida Department of Children and Families, the Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia, Azalea Health, The Volusia Flagler Family YMCA and the United Way of Volusia and Flagler Counties, among others. These participating organizations will be on-hand to provide immunizations, developmental screenings for young children, blood pressure checks, and information about the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). Free vision screening will be provided by the DeLand Lions Club. Members of Halifax Health Medical Center’s pediatric team will also be in attendance to provide information on the hospital’s services for children and infants. The Florida KidCare Enrollment Event and Family Health Fair will also feature fun, family-friendly activities, including music and dance, giveaways, games and more. For more information about this free event, call 386.425.7920.

Florida Hospital Flagler has named anesthesiologist Dr. Glenn Zimmet as physician of the quarter: Zimmet currently serves as Florida Hospital Flagler’s department chair for anesthesiology and was nominated by his peers. “Dr. Zimmet is collaborative, values everyone on the health care team and respects their contribution to the patient’s care. He treats everyone with respect and courtesy. He is a friend to everyone and often goes above and beyond to make someone’s day,” a colleague wrote in a nomination. “Patients love his bedside manner and humor. He puts them at ease at one of the most stressful times of their life,” another colleague wrote in a nomination of Zimmet. “He is engaged in all aspects of our hospital, from patient care, to employee wellness, and serves as an ambassador in our community.”

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



USF TRUSTEES MEET: The University of South Florida Board of Trustees will meet and will take up issues such as President Judy Genshaft’s goals for 2018-2019. (Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., University of South Florida, Marshall Student Center, Tampa.)

FSU TRUSTEES GATHER: The Florida State University Board of Trustees will meet after holding a series of committee meetings. (Tuesday, committees start at 10 a.m., with full board at 1:30 p.m., Augustus B. Turnbull III Florida State Conference Center, 555 West Pensacola St., Tallahassee.)

WEAVER APPEARS IN JACKSONVILLE: Jeff Weaver, who managed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, is slated to appear at a Duval County Democratic Party event. (Tuesday, 6 p.m., Cuba Libre Ultra Lounge, 2578 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

To  include your event in this section, please email the details, including date, time, a brief description of the event, contact information, and, if you wish, an image, please use this form.







Cats and Dogs Looking For Homes

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here's a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 3, 2018, with a link to the full week in review here.

Road and Interstate Construction:

