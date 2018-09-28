Weekend Briefing: Sweeney Todd, Timucuan Fishing, Deaf Fest, Basketball Registration, Alzheimer’s Walk, Songwriters Festival

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ Sept. 27-30: The Flagler Playhouse launches its new season with Sweeney Todd, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. in the second of three show weekends. One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate Mrs. Lovett bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Perhaps Stephen Sondheim’s most perfect score, Sweeney Todd is lush, operatic, and full of soaring beauty, pitch-black comedy and stunning terror. The Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Call the box office at 386-586-0773 or visit the website for tickets

♦ Sept. 28: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A. The committee will discuss a new pizza restaurant at MalaCompra Road.

♦ Sept. 28: Timucuan fishing technology: come learn all about it, Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, 2 p.m., free program with $5 per carload park admission. The Timucuan were a group of native Americans who lived in Northeast Florida at the time of Spanish colonization. While none of these people are still here today, archaeologists can uncover clues to their lives and culture through archaeology. Fish and other coastal resources were a crucial part of Timucuan diets. Archaeologists can learn about prehistoric fishing through artifacts like fish hooks and net gages as well as finding the fish remains themselves. Participants will explore various artifacts and fishing techniques through hands on activities. Join us for this program put on by the Florida Public Archaeology Network to learn how the Timucuan used Florida’s resources for fishing. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information.

♦ Sept. 28: Astronomy Open House and Science Lecture, 7 p.m., Willie Miller Instructional Center, Lemerand Auditorium, 600 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach. Embry-Riddle’s Physical Sciences Department and the College of Arts & Sciences (COAS) presents an out of this world astronomy lecture beginning at 7 p.m. in the Lemerand Auditorium. Dr. Oliverson from NASA’s Goddard Spaceflight Center will discuss, “When did the Moon Get an Atmosphere?” The COAS Observatory in the College of Arts & Sciences building opens at 8 p.m. It’s your chance to look through a truly remarkable telescope, the 1-meter (40 inches) Ritchey–Chrétien reflecting telescope high atop COAS, plus view the heavens through additional telescopes on the Observatory Terrace. Hosted by the Embry–Riddle Amateur Astronomy Club and the Embry–Riddle Observatory, the Astronomy Lecture and Open House events are free and open to the public. For a map of campus, go to https://daytonabeach.erau.edu/about/directions/map/ and look for the Willie Miller Instructional Center. There is free parking adjacent to the building.

♦ Sept. 28-29:

♦ Sept. 29: Deaf Fest, a celebration of the culture of the deaf community, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Florida Agriculture Museum, 7900 Old Kings Rd. North, Palm Coast. Phone: 386-446-7630 or email:info@floridaagmuseum.org. $5 per person.





♦ Sept. 29: Face-to-Face Registration for the Flagler County Basketball program: Noon to 4 p.m. at Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast. Registration fee is $75. Organizers ask that you start the registration process first

♦ Sept. 29: Walk to end Alzheimer's: River to Sea Preserve, 9805 N. Ocean Shore Blvd., Palm Coast, Registration at 8 a.m., ceremony at 9 a.m., walk at 9:30 a.m. Contact: Carly Wille, 904-281-9077, cwille@alz.org. Where do the funds go? All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer's further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. The Alzheimer's Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Do I have to register in order to Walk? Yes, we want to know you’re walking with us and need every walker to sign a standard waiver through their official registration. There is no registration fee for Walk. However, we ask every walker to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

♦ Sept. 29: Flagler Warriors 5k Fun Run/Walk, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Blvd., Bunnell, with an opening ceremony at 8 a.m. and the run start time at 8:30 a.m. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and all proceeds for this event will go to the Live Like Cameron Foundation, which supports local families with children fighting cancer. For more information, contact Lisa Catalano: fearlesscat7@gmail.com.

♦ Sept. 29: Palm Coast Songwriters Festival, 2-6 p.m. on the event loan at Hammock Beach Resort, 200 Ocean Crest Dr, Palm Coast. Free admission. Just bring your own concert chair. Parking at the end of 16th Road, follow the signs. Artists include Aaron Barker, Jim Collins, Hugh Mitchell, David Pahanish, Thom Shepherd and Terry Sylvester.

♦ Sept. 29-Oct. 6: Homecoming Week at Bethune Cookman University.

♦ Oct. 2: Flagler County Supervisor of Elections, Kaiti Lenhart speaks to the Hammock Community Association at 7:30 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. Learn about the ballot, turnout, demographics, different ways to vote, and constitutional amendments for the general election in November. Snacks and Socializing at 7 p.m. Meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

♦ Oct. 2: The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting starting with quick tips at 7 p.m., a general club meeting at 7:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast. All are welcome. This month’s meeting will consist of an experienced Panel made up of Surf Fishing Club Members sharing their experiences of success.

♦ Oct. 2: Flagler Beach's Planning and Architectural Review Board meets for an overview of the Comprehensive Plan and “new” Future Land Use Map at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. The Northeast Florida Regional Council has been actively engaged in updating the City’s Comprehensive Plan. This document defines the structure of growing the City through the year 2035. One significant component of the Comprehensive Plan is the Future Land Use Map (FLUM). The FLUM establishes the community’s standard to guide future planning and land use. For more information contact Larry Torino at ltorino@cityofflagler beach.com or (386) 517-2000 Ext. 230.

♦ Oct. 3:

♦ Oct. 4: The St. Johns River Water Management District will holds the first of two community meetings on the Flagler County Wetland Restoration Project, designed to increase the amount of wetland area. 5:30 p.m. at Flagler Beach City Hall, 105 S. 2nd St., Flagler Beach. See the webpage, www.sjrwmd.com/facts/flagler-wetland-restoration-project/, updating the project. For input, write at FlaglerRestoration@sjrwmd.com. The wetland restoration project will consist of moving piles of spoil back into man-made ditches and grading the material to the elevation that matches nearby remnants of natural wetland. The project will return dozens of acres of ditches and spoil piles to functional wetland that will yield food for fish and wildlife, filter and clean water, and provide other benefits. The second meeting is on Nov. 7.

♦ Oct. 5:

♦ Oct. 5-7: The Flagler Playhouse launches its new season with Sweeney Todd, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. in the last of three show weekends. One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate Mrs. Lovett bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Perhaps Stephen Sondheim’s most perfect score, Sweeney Todd is lush, operatic, and full of soaring beauty, pitch-black comedy and stunning terror. The Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Call the box office at 386-586-0773 or visit the website for tickets

♦ Oct. 5: Coffee Series sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, 9 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month: “Elder Nutrition and Food Safety, MyPlate for Older Adults” with Margaret Cruz. The coffee and lecture are free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 11 a.m. Oct. 3: www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Oct. 6:

♦ Oct. 6: The Palm Coast Rotary Club celebrates its 30th anniversary with a “Celebrating Our Community Stars” event at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, where several community members will be recognized as "stars," including Brandi Fowle, Tom Grimes, Bebe Kelly, Mary Louk, Nate McLaughlin, Kate Sturman, Robert Tarczewski, Anthony Wild, Women United Flagler, and Austin Yelvington. The event will be catered by World Plate and emceed by Eddie Herrera, CEO of Alliance Financial Partners. All nominees and their nominators will be recognized in the event program.

♦ Oct. 6:

♦ Oct. 7: The Jazz Sunday Rendezvous with singer Linda Cole, 12:30 p.m. at Cue Note Billiard Room, 169 Cypress Pointe Pkwy, Ste C114, Palm Coast, $5 cover charge. Full bar and select lunch menu. The Jazz Sunday Rendezvous is every Sunday except the last Sunday of every month. Contact Linda Cole by email, lindacolesings@yahoo.com.

♦ Oct. 9: Today at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline if you intend to change political party ahead of the general election on Nov. 6.

♦ Oct. 9: General election day. Polling locations in Flagler open at 7 a.m., close at 7 p.m.

♦ Oct. 9: Julia Ioffe: “What Does Russia Really Want? What Does that Mean for the West?” A free and open lecture at 7 p.m., Willie Miller Instructional Center, Lemerand Auditorium, 600 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach. For a map of campus, go to https://daytonabeach.erau.edu/about/directions/map/ and look for the Willie Miller Instructional Center. There is free parking adjacent to the building. Julia Ioffe is a leading authority on US-Russia relations, author of the forthcoming book Russia Girl and staff writer for The Atlantic — where she published the recent cover story “What Putin Really Wants.” She will discuss what’s at stake for the U.S. in the murky realm of Russian political ambition, espionage and cyber tampering, as she assesses Russia’s actual capabilities and strategies. For more information, please contact Michelle Howell at restivom@erau.edu.

♦ Oct. 10: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting at at 2:30 p.m.,

♦ Oct. 10: First Amendment Foundation's 2018 Sunshine Seminars, with a Sunshine Law overview, a legislative update, discussions of open government, First Amendment and media law topics, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., South Florida Sun Sentinel, 333 Southwest 12th Avenue, Deerfield Beach. Tickets are $23 for First Amendment Foundation members, $39 for non-members.

♦ Oct. 10-11:

♦ Oct. 10: The Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the

♦ Oct. 11:

♦ Oct. 12: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Logic & Accuracy Testing of the Voting Equipment ahead of the general election.

♦ Oct. 12: Movies in the Park, 7:15 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Closed captioning is provided. This month’s feature: Cars 3 (G). Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

♦ Oct. 13: Cornhole Tournament, 9 a.m. start time at Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy. Cornhole is a widely popular sport, even being featured on ESPN. Sign you and your partner up today! Bags and boards are provided. $35 per two-person team. Ages 15 and up. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/athletics. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Oct. 13-14:

♦ Oct. 14: Pink Army 5K Run/Walk & 1 Mile Fun Walk, 7:45 a.m. start time for the 5K at Florida Hospital Flagler, 60 Memorial Medical Pkwy., Palm Coast. The pet-friendly 1 Mile Fun Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m., and a Kids Fun Run will start at 8:45 a.m. Raising money for breast cancer awareness, education and screening, 100 percent of the proceeds raised will go toward diagnostic services and education to aid in the early detection of breast cancer. $25 early bird registration (by Oct. 1); $30 regular registration (Oct. 2-13); $35 day of race registration (Oct. 14); $10 student rate (18 and under); $25 for the 1 Mile Fun Walk. Register at www.palmcoastgov.com/pinkarmy5k. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Oct. 14: The Jazz Sunday Rendezvous with singer Linda Cole, 12:30 p.m. at Cue Note Billiard Room, 169 Cypress Pointe Pkwy, Ste C114, Palm Coast, $5 cover charge. Full bar and select lunch menu. The Jazz Sunday Rendezvous is every Sunday except the last Sunday of every month. Contact Linda Cole by email, lindacolesings@yahoo.com.

♦ Oct. 14:

♦ Oct. 16: University Women of Flagler Workshop: "Connecting with Family and Friends via Technology." As a former Apple employee for over 20 years and now the founder of TechTalk Studios in Palm Coast, Andy Barr will happily lead a hands-on technology workshop for all types of technology. Bring your iPhones, Android, Samsung, tablets, laptops and all your burning questions – all are welcome! Topics: How to set/change your Settings on your phone, tablet, MAC/PC’s. 2 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd, Palm Coast, admission fee is $10 (to be donated to the Scholarship Fund). Friends, family and the entire community are invited to attend. Come join us for an educational and fun afternoon. Reserve your spot by sending an email to

♦ Oct. 16: Food Truck Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. This month’s beneficiary is the Family Life Center. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

♦ Oct. 17: Florida Hospital Flagler Wellness Screening – Wednesday, Oct. 17, 9-11 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Florida Hospital Flagler, our official Health & Wellness event partner, is offering FREE monthly health screenings. Each screening will focus on a specific area of health. This month: blood pressure. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/wellness. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Oct. 18: Basic Shorebird ID Talk: Join volunteer Angel at our beachside pavilion for an informative talk about shorebirds. This program will help you discover the identity of the birds that depend on our beaches for habitat. Bring your binoculars! This program is free with park admission and subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. No reservations needed. Please call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 with any questions. From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area At Flagler Beach, 3100 South Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach.

♦ Oct. 19: Lunch N’ Lecture Series sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month: “The Search for Amelia Earhart” with Dr. Leo Murphy. The lecture and lunch are free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 11 a.m. Oct. 17: www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.



