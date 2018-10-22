Monday Briefing: Early Voting Begins, Bunnell’s Meet-and-Greet, Sea Ray Boats Yard Sale
FlaglerLive | October 22, 2018
Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Details here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 299
The OED’s Word of the Day: profundeur, n..
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
Today’s Briefing: Quick Links
- First Light
- In Flagler and Palm Coast
- Flagler Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours of Incident Reports
- Announcements
- In State Government
- In Coming Days in Flagler, Palm Coast and Beyond
- Fact-Checking the Knaves
- Palm Coast Construction and Development
- Local Road and Interstate Construction
- Cultural Coda
“A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims… but accomplices”
–George Orwell.
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.
Early voting begins in Flagler and much of Florida for the 2018 general election for federal, state and local candidates. In Flagler, early voting is available at three locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for 13 consecutive days, weekends included, through Nov. 3: at the Flagler County Public Library, Corner of Belle Terre and Palm Coast Pkwy, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, at the Palm Coast Community Center, Corner of Palm Coast Pkwy & Club House Dr., 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast, and at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections on the first floor of the Government Services Building, in back, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Ste. 101, Bunnell. Any registered and eligible voter may choose to vote at any of the three locations. This year, live election turnout is available: Keep up with Flagler County election turnout online at: https://www.flaglerelections.com. This live data is updated automatically every 10 minutes and offers customizable views by party and vote method. The turnout information includes Vote-By-Mail totals currently and Early Voting totals beginning Monday. Updates will continue throughout the election cycle. Election Day turnout will be available beginning at 7 a.m. on November 6.
To mark Florida City Government Week, the City of Bunnell is hosting Bunnell Meet ‘N Greet at 6:30 p.m. at city hall, 201 W. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. This is an opportunity to get to know members of the Bunnell City Commission better. City staff will also be available to help people learn more about the city, answer questions and help people learn how they can become more involved in their local government. Immediately following this event, at 7 p.m., the commission will meet.
The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. at the school’s media center.
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at the school’s media center.
The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site.Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:
Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Inert and Live.
Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Inert and Live.
Thursday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Inert and Live.
During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise
Sea Ray Boats Yard Sale: Sea Ray Boats, the one-time big employer off Colbert lane in Palm Coast that closed its doors in August, is holding a two-day sale of sport yachts, yacht parts and accessories at the old Sea Ray plant, Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact craig.laboranti@searay.com for questions and click here to see what’s on sale. Cash and credit cards accepted. All sales are final. The buyer must make all logistical arrangements to transport whatever is bought.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: MPower Fitness, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace), 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday: Florida Hospital Flagler, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: Integra Woods Apartments, 1000 Integra Woods Blvd., Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, BunnellSources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.
Florida Hospital Flagler names Julie Banker as the hospital’s new director of inpatient services: In her new role, Banker will oversee all inpatient services. Her role will also include providing direction and leadership to nursing and ancillary staff, as well as supporting educational growth and development within the nursing team. With nearly 30 years of nursing experience, Banker is passionate about leading as a mentor and supporting nurses in their efforts to provide safe, high-quality care to patients. Banker most recently served as the director of nursing for the physician office practices at Healthcare Network of Southwest Florida on Florida’s west coast. A resident of Palm Coast, Banker is a registered nurse and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Rhode Island and a Master of Science degree in Nursing, with a nursing leadership focus, from Regis University in Denver, Colorado. Additionally, she is certified in Lean Six Sigma. Lean Six Sigma is a team-focused managerial approach that seeks to improve performance by eliminating waste and defects. She is also a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE). A subsidiary of the American Hospital Association, AONE provides leadership, professional development, advocacy and research to advance nursing practice and patient care, promote nursing leadership excellence and shape public policy for health care nationwide.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
PANHANDLE COURTS REMAIN CLOSED: Facing issues such as damaged buildings, limited communications and technology problems, courts will remain closed for at least part of next week in five Panhandle counties that were hit by Hurricane Michael. Courts in Calhoun and Washington counties will be closed through Wednesday, while courts in Bay, Holmes and Jackson counties are expected to be shut down throughout the week.
COLLEGES AND SCHOOLS CLOSED: Florida State University’s Panama City campus, and Gulf Coast State College will be closed because of damage from Hurricane Michael. Also closed Monday will be public schools in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties.
VOTER TURNOUT TARGETED: The NAACP and other civil-rights groups will hold a news conference about an initiative to turn out minority voters in the Nov. 6 elections. Also expected to take part in the news conference is state Rep. Barbara Watson, D-Miami Gardens. (Monday, 10 a.m., Florida Asian Services Center, 659 N.E. 125th St., North Miami.)
PUTNAM GOES TO GULF COUNTY: Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam will meet with Gulf County officials and tour areas hit by Hurricane Michael. (Monday, 11 a.m., Gulf County Emergency Operations Center, 1000 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., Port St. Joe.)
BIDEN CAMPAIGNS WITH NELSON, GILLUM: Former Vice President Joe Biden will appear at rallies in Tampa and Jacksonville to support the campaigns of U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and state Rep. Sean Shaw, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, are expected to take part in the Tampa event. Nancy Soderberg, the Democratic candidate in Congressional District 6, is expected to take part in the Jacksonville event. (Monday, noon, University of South Florida, East Gym, 12301 USF Maple Dr., Tampa. Also, 3:45 p.m., University of North Florida Field House, 11852 University of North Florida Dr., Jacksonville.)
PROTECTIONS SOUGHT FOR STATE WORKERS: Representatives of Equality Florida and other groups will deliver letters to Gov. Rick Scott’s office requesting that he ensure protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer state employees. (Monday, 1:15 p.m., outside the governor’s office, the Capitol.)
APPEALS COURT CANDIDATES INTERVIEWED: The 3rd District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission will start two days of interviews of candidates to replace Chief Judge Leslie Rothenberg and Judge Richard Suarez, who are leaving the South Florida court. Candidates expected to be interviewed Monday are Jason Bloch, Alexander Bokor, Jeffrey Geldens, Kansas R. Gooden, Monica Gordo, Edward Guedes, Eric W. Hendon and Timothy J. Koenig. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., DLA Piper LLP, 200 South Biscayne Blvd., 25th floor, Miami.)
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
In Coming Days in Palm Coast, Flagler and the Occasional Beyond:
To include your event in this section, please fill out this form.
♦ Oct. 23: A pair of hearings are scheduled in the civil case of alleged wrongful death against David Zlokas, the 64-year-old Palm Coast man accused of drunk driving and the DUI-manslaughter death of Gary St. Peter on Nov. 2, 2017, in a car crash off State Road A1A near Surf Side condominiums. Zlokas has also been charged criminally. The civil suit was filed by St. Peter's wife and seeks damages of more than $15,000 from both Zlokas and Uncaged Tasting Room, a restaurant and bar at 3214 Meridian Home Lane in the Hammock where the two men are said to have been drinking before the crash. The hearings are before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse on Oct. 23, starting at 10:30 a.m. The hearings are for arguments that the case should be stayed pending a resolution of the criminal case against Zlokas. See the background story here. (Case #2018CA000222)
♦ Oct. 23: In court: D'Marcus Bopyd, a 24-year-old Palm Coast resident facing a second-degree felony rape charge along with burglary and grand theft charges, is scheduled for a plea before Circuit Court Judge Terence Perkins in courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse at 4 p.m. See background here.
♦ Oct. 23: The Flagler Beach Economic Development Task Force meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St.
♦ Oct. 23: Stetson Guitar Ensemble, Stephen Robinson, director. The concert will feature students of the studio of Stephen Robinson. The program includes works by Mark Houghton and Olga Amelkina-Vera and features Roland Dyens' arrangement of the hauntingly beautiful Alfonsina y el mar for guitar quartet by Ariel Ramirez and Suite Francaise by Sébastian Vachez for 11 guitars. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.
♦ Oct. 24: The Palm Coast City Council holds two special workshops, at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at Palm Coast City Hall, to offer the public a chance to participate in the manager-selection process by proposing ideas and wishes regarding the type of manager the council should hire.
♦ Oct. 24: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots.
♦ Oct. 24: The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell.
♦ Oct. 24: The River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization, a regional panel that includes representatives from several Flagler County governments, meets at 9 a.m. at 2570 W. International Speedway Blvd., Suite 100 (Conference Room), Daytona Beach.
♦ Oct. 24: The Flagler Education Foundation leads one of its bi-monthly free tours of the school district's Classroom to Careers Flagship Programs. Each public school offers a unique Flagship Program, which allows students unique opportunities to discover paths that lead them from the classroom to career success. The tours visit one or two schools at a time, with student ambassadors that take the group on a guided tour of their programs. Community members are able to interact with the students, the Education Foundation, and school staff to ask questions about the programs. The goal is to inform the public of the programs students participate in from Kindergarten through high school. There are currently 23 programs spread over all nine traditional public schools. Anyone interested in participating may contact the Education Foundation's Shelley Wheeler at wheelers@flaglerschools.com or 386-437-8929 x1123, for the time and location to meet. Per school safety guidelines everyone will need to bring a picture ID to enter the schools. Today's tour: Matanzas High School's culinary, law and construction programs, 10 a.m.
♦ Oct. 24: A meeting of the Compassionate Friends is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The Compassionate Friends, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about The Compassionate Friends, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.
♦ Oct. 25: Florence Fruehan, the Palm Coast physician facing a first-degree misdemeanor battery count over allegations of inappropriately touching a woman during a consultation at his office, is scheduled to appear in court, in person or through his attorney, to argue a motion to dismiss based on the statute of limitations. The hearing is before County Judge Melissa Moore-Stens in Courtroom 404 at 1:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Courthouse.
♦ Oct. 25: The Chamber of Commerce's Common Ground Breakfast at Grand Haven Golf Club, 8 a.m. at 500 Riverfront Drive, with panel guests: Christine Sikora, VP of Innovative Workforce Solutions with CareerSource Flagler Volusia, Donald O'Brien, CFO, Hayward Brown Flagler and John Birney, owner JBirney Financial. They will discuss the past, present & future of Flagler's talent pipeline.
♦ Oct. 25: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.
♦ Oct. 25: The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center.
♦ Oct. 26: The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A.
♦ Oct. 26-28: “The Rocky Horror Show,” directed by John Sbordone, at City Repertory Theatre, Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Performances at CRT’s venue in City Market Place at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $25 adults and $15 students. For more information or tickets, call the CRT box office at 386-585-9415 or easily book online here.
♦ Oct. 26: Galery of Local Art (GOLA)'s Annual Steampunk Event, 6 to 9 p.m., 208 Central Ave.,Flagler Beach. Games, music, face painting, dancing, Tarot card readings, storytelling and Costume contests. Book signing by Tom Duncan, Randy Jaye and Kelly Barnhill. Appetizers & Non-alcoholic beverages. Cost of Admission $15 per person, 50/50 cash raffle to benefit Turtle Patrol. Phone : (386) 439-6659.
♦ Oct. 26: Matanzas High Homecoming football game v. Deltona High, 7 p.m. at Matanzas.
♦ Oct. 26: Intermediate Saltwater Fishing at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to noon. In this workshop, we will focus on how to target redfish. Participants will learn basic cast netting, tips and tricks to target redfish, advanced knot-tying, fish fileting, and more. Workshop will be outdoors and will include some fishing time. All equipment will be provided for the workshop. Limited spots, so participants must call to register. Event Website: www.washingtonoaks.org Event Contact: 386-446-6783
♦ Oct. 26: An opening-night reception marks a retrospective of the works of artist Jim Houser at the Museum of Art, DeLand, 600 N Woodland Blvd., 5 to 7 p.m. Museum Members: No Charge | Non-members: $10. RSVP Preferred. Phone: 386.734.4371 | Email: Contact@moartdeland.org.
♦ Oct. 26: Stetson University Symphony Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor, Lynn Musco, clarinet, Jesus Alfonzo, viola. Join us for a concert in historic Lee Chapel featuring Bruch’s Double Concerto, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.6 “Pathétique” and Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from On the Town. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950 Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
♦ Oct. 26-27: Holler-Ween-Fest at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 Old Kings Rd., Palm Coast, 6:30 to 11 p.m., with a pumpkin patch, boo bash bounce house, story time, a bonfire, all sorts of games and treats and more, adults $15, kids ages 4-12, $10, and kids under 4, free. For information, call 386/447-4663 or 446-7630.
♦ Oct. 26-27: Fields of Fear at Cowart Ranch and Farms, 8185 W. Highway 100
Bunnell, 7 to 11 p.m.
♦ Oct. 27: First Aid & CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Palm Coast Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a 7-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with pre-registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 25. Sign up at www.palmcoastgov.com/cpr. More info: cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com or 386-986-2300.
♦ Oct. 27: Palm Coast Historical Society Founder's Day: Join us at 1 p.m. in the Palm Coast Community Center for Founder's Day. The keynote speaker is Mike Beadle, long time and recently retired Fire Chief of Palm Coast. Pictures of the 98 fires, firefighters, and new historical boards will be available. Bring and share your story. The stories and history make us who we are today. Refreshments will be served. On Wednesday, October 24, a new Historical Society Museum exhibit will open which highlights the history of our fire department and its gallant work. Do you live near a station? Come and find out. Bring your children to view and touch firefighting tools and gear. It's up close and personal. It's also Fire Prevention Month.
♦ Oct. 27: Surf Fishing from Beginner's to Advanced, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach. Join our volunteer Andy Block, an avid fisherman for over 50 years, who will teach the basics of fishing off the beach in the ocean surf. Participants will learn tips on choosing fishing gear, bait and the best area and tides to fish in. We will be meeting at the beachside pavilion on the east side of the park. You can enjoy the beach after the program. $20 per person. Proceeds benefit FROGR--Friends of Gamble Rogers State Park. Registration is limited to the first 25 people. $5 per carload Park admission is not included. For more information please call (386) 517-2086 or visit our ranger station.
♦ Oct. 27: The ninth annual bedrace: All Heroes and Villains are invited to join the fun for the ninth annual bedrace at Flagler Beach Veterans park at 3 p.m. This year the theme is all about saving (or destroying) the universe. Compete in the costume contest, build a bed and compete with your fellow Heroes and Legends for trophies and bragging rights, or just watch the fun. All proceeds will benefit youth programs in our county including our I Can Read program. For more information call the Flagler Volunteer Services office at 386-597-2950 or email flaglervolunteer@cfl.rr.com.
♦ Oct. 27: In conjunction with the 9th Annual Bed Race (see above), the Kiwanis Club of Flagler County is holding a Pumpkin Decorating Contest for kids and adults of all ages. Trophies and Prizes to the winners in each age group. Cost to participate is a donation of a non perishable food item to the food bank. Bring your decorated pumpkin to Veterans Park, Flagler Beach between 2 to 3:30 p.m. For complete rules see the website: flaglercountykiwanis.org or call Les Lohnes @ 413-949-3893. Prizes and Trophies awarded immediately following the Bed Race.
♦ Oct. 27: Second annual Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Beach Police Station parking lot, 204 S. Flagler Avenue, Flagler Beach.
♦ Oct. 27: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,
Flagler Beach Police Department, 204 S. Flagler Avenue, Flagler Beach.
♦ Oct. 27: Pie n Poetry Tasting Event, noon to 4 p.m., 51 Fenwood Lane, Palm Coast: We will have a sample pie tasting event at our home for family, friends, invites, and neighbors in our driveway. This event includes light music; mostly jazz, dance, and featured readings and performances of poetry. Contact Cynthia Jones, lloydiluv@icloud.com, 386-569-9916.
♦ Oct. 27: Great Pianists at Stetson series, Alex McDonald, piano. Come hear acclaimed pianist Alex McDonald who has soloed with the Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México, the Louisiana Philharmonic, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Utah Symphony Orchestra. His awards include second prize at the 2007 New Orleans International Piano Competition and second prize at the 2001 Gina Bachauer International Young Artist Piano Competition. In 2008, he was named a Harvey Fellow by the Mustard Seed Foundation. He will be performing a recital full of virtuosity and favorite works. Program highlights include Liszt’s dashing Rigoletto Paraphrase, a Nocturne by Chopin and Stravinsky’s thunderous Petrouchka. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.
♦ Oct. 27-28: 7th Annual Maze Days at Cowart Ranch and Farms, 8185 W. Highway 100 Bunnell, with a corn maze, barrel train, farm animals, a country store, a pumpkin patch and pony rides, $10 admission, children 3 and under free.
♦ Oct. 28: 2nd Annual Party In Pink Zumbathon for Breast Cancer, in the gymnasium at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://www.zumba.com/en-US/event/view/mpowerpip for $20. More instructors, more fun prizes, and what could arguably be Zumba’s best year with regard to their release of new music. Last year’s event brought in 75 women spanning from Jacksonville to Daytona Beach, raising $1,125 for breast cancer research. “We’re looking to double that this year—the more participants we have, the more money we can raise for this cause,” says Melissa Mondello, Owner at MPower Fitness. Contact: Melissa Mondello, Co-Owner & Fitness Manager (MPower Fitness) at (386)445-2508 or Brandi Jaeger, President & Co-Founder (Crazy Sock Divas) at (386)585-0252.
♦ Oct. 28: The Flagler County Art League hosts its 40th Anniversary Lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Hammock Beach Resort, 200 Ocean Crest Dr, Palm Coast, $48 per person. Call 386/986-4668 to reserve your spot.
♦ Oct. 28: The African American Entrepreneurs Association presents a black-tie fundraising gala at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Boulevard, Palm Coast, at costs of $75 for individuals, $125 for couples, $500 for a table of eight. Call 234-2014. The AAEA will be honoring actor/entrepreneur Taraji Henson, daughter of Bernice Gordon for their 1st Mother of a Successful Entrepreneur Award.
♦ Oct. 28: Palm Coast United Methodist Church Concert Series presenting Renese King, 4 p.m. at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Renese King is a Boston instrumentalist, pianist and vocalist. Freewill Donation and Open To All
♦ Oct. 30-31: Hall of Terror – Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., at Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive, Palm Coast (behind Kohl’s). Hall of Terror takes those who dare through a haunted house and show at Palm Coast Fire Station 21. Volunteer characters, many of whom are firefighters and other City employees, provide the scares. Free and no registration required. More info: 386-986-2300 or www.palmcoastgov.com/events.
♦ Oct. 30: Stetson Sounds New XX: Hub New Music Quartet. HUB New Music is a distinctive chamber quartet that is “one of the most talked about younger contemporary classical ensembles” (Oregon ArtsWatch). They will present their "Soul House" program, featuring recent works by Judd Greenstein, Angelica Negrón, Daniel Wohl and Robert Honstein. For more information, visit: http://www.hubnewmusic.org/ 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.
♦ Oct. 31: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots.
♦ Oct. 31: Stetson Woodwind Ensemble. Come for an exciting evening of music for clarinet choir, flute choir and saxophone ensembles in Stetson’s historic Lee Chapel. The 32-member clarinet choir will be performing works by European composers acquired at the recent International Clarinet Conference in Belgium. In honor of our Halloween concert date, the flute choir will be performing a program of “Magic and Mystery,” with pieces by Mozart, Lauridsen, Prokofiev and Grieg. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.
♦ Nov. 1: Painting with a Twist in Palm Coast (Next to Metro Diner in Island Walk Shopping Center) will be instructing this Colorful Sea Turtle painting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. These $30 classes are for adult painters. We will permit painters aged 12+ if accompanied by an adult. Reservations are to be made in advance. Visit our calendar and reserve your seat today! www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/palm-coast/calendar/ or call our studio at 386-445-7786. We offer an array of wine and beer selections for purchase at our "Drink Station." You must be at least 21 to consume alcohol in the studio. No exceptions. This is not a bring-your-own-beer studio.
♦ Nov. 2: Stetson Homecoming Showcase Concert: This evening of music celebrates our tradition of musical excellence as demonstrated by our outstanding student musicians. The concert will feature a variety of student soloists and chamber ensembles, including a string quartet, chamber choir, guitar ensemble/quartet and a jazz combo. Please join us for this musical homecoming celebration. Welcome home! 6:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall
421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950 Complimentary admission, open to the public.
♦ Nov. 3: Freedom Fest at the Flagler County Airport, with live music, fireworks, food, military aircraft, and free admission, brought to you by WNZF.
♦ Nov. 4: US Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble: America's Navy is coming to Daytona Beach, Florida, one of 19 cities in four states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2018 tour -- one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy. 7 p.m. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or book tickets here.
♦ Nov. 5: Flagler Cares, the coalition of health care and social services providers focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, meets at 3 p.m. in Classrooms A-B at Florida Hospital Flagler. The group will discuss community health issues.
♦ Nov. 6: General Election Day. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
♦ Nov. 6: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at noon and 6 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots. The board meets again at 7 p.m. to reveal unofficial election results.
♦ Nov. 6: Stetson Chamber Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor, Dan Ferri, saxophone. Stetson University’s saxophone professor, Dan Ferri, performs the Concerto for Stan Getz by Richard Rodney Bennett, one of the most challenging pieces in the repertoire. Also on the program will be Vivaldi’s exhilarating Concerto for Four Violins in B Minor and Hubert Parry’s Lady Radnor’s Suite. Lady Radnor had her own orchestra and commissioned this piece from Parry who died 100 years ago in 1918. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950 Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
♦ Nov. 7: The Flagler Education Foundation leads one of its bi-monthly free tours of the school district's Classroom to Careers Flagship Programs. Each public school offers a unique Flagship Program, which allows students unique opportunities to discover paths that lead them from the classroom to career success. The tours visit one or two schools at a time, with student ambassadors that take the group on a guided tour of their programs. Community members are able to interact with the students, the Education Foundation, and school staff to ask questions about the programs. The goal is to inform the public of the programs students participate in from Kindergarten through high school. There are currently 23 programs spread over all nine traditional public schools. Anyone interested in participating may contact the Education Foundation's Shelley Wheeler at wheelers@flaglerschools.com or 386-437-8929 x1123, for the time and location to meet. Per school safety guidelines everyone will need to bring a picture ID to enter the schools. Today's tours: Buddy Taylor Middle School's agronomy, engineering and biotech program at 9:30 a.m., followed by Wadsworth Elementary's STEM program at 10:30 a.m.
♦ Nov. 7: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting at at 2:30 p.m., Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3 (behind the Government Services Building), Bunnell.
♦ Nov. 7: The St. Johns River Water Management District will holds the second of two community meetings on the Flagler County Wetland Restoration Project, designed to increase the amount of wetland area. 5:30 p.m. at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. See the webpage, www.sjrwmd.com/facts/flagler-wetland-restoration-project/, updating the project. For input, write at FlaglerRestoration@sjrwmd.com. The wetland restoration project will consist of moving piles of spoil back into man-made ditches and grading the material to the elevation that matches nearby remnants of natural wetland. The project will return dozens of acres of ditches and spoil piles to functional wetland that will yield food for fish and wildlife, filter and clean water, and provide other benefits.
♦ Nov. 7: Stetson Jazz Ensemble, Patrick Hennessey, director. The Stetson Jazz Ensemble presents a program as varied as the whims of fall, beginning with the rhythmic fascinations of George Gershwin, an “Invitation” for “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” to the stage, and wrapping up the evening with a classic powerhouse from the genius of Leonard Bernstein, “Prelude, Fugue and Riffs.” Selections from the Count Basie Orchestra, Rob McConnell and his Boss Brass, the Stan Kenton Orchestra, Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band and the Toshiko Akiyoshi-Lew Tabackin Big Band will also highlight the performance.
7:30 p.m. Athens Theatre, DeLand. 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. 386-822-8950. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 11, 2018, with a link to the full week in review here.
Road and Interstate Construction:
Cultural Coda
Beethoven: Piano Concerto Nr. 5, “Emperor,” Op. 73, Daniele and Maurizio Pollini, Sinfónica de Galicia
Previous Codas:
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 7, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Iván Fischer, cond.
- Beethoven Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Hilary Hahn, violin
- Händel: Keyboard Suite HWV 428, Daria van den Bercken, piano
- Aznavour: Full Concert from the Palais des Congrès de Paris, 1996
- Hilary Hahn Plays Brahms’s Violin Concerto, Cond. Paavo Jarvi
- Hilary Hahn Plays the Presto from Bach’s Violin Sonata Nr. 1
- LP: Lost On You
- Final Fantasy X: To Zanarkand
- 2 Cellos: Thunderstruck
- Igor Stravinsky : Le Sacre du Printemps, Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France, Mikko Franck
- Giuseppe Tartini: Violin concerto in D minor
- Víkingur Ólafsson: Philip Glass, Étude No. 5
- Ignaz Brüll: Sonata for Pianoforte, op. 73, 1st Mvt.
- Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A major, K.622, Iceland Symphony Orchestra
- Couperin, Second Concert from ‘Concerts Royaux’
- Covering the New Wars: A Conversation with C.J. Chivers
- Erroll Garner: Where or When (1962)
- Joaquín Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez, Performed by Pepe Romero
- Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Vienna Philharmonic (Salzburg Festival 2005)
- Barenboim & Argerich : Mozart Sonata for Two Pianos, K.448
Where off Colbert is Sea Ray located?
Roberts Road branches off Colbert Lane an d takes you to Sea Ray’s entrance road.
Thank you….