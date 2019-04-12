Weekend Briefing: ‘Tick Tick Boom,’ Microplastics, Bing’s Landing, Safety Expo, FCAL Poetry, Picnics and Pops

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ April 11: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street. Commissioners are discussing and possibly approving the second amendment to the Lease Agreement between the City of Flagler Beach and Flagler Golf Management, for the golf course property located at 3600 South Central Avenue--Ocean Palms Golf.

♦ April 11-14: The Florida African American Student Association convenes its 44th Annual State Convention at the Plaza Spa & Resort; 600 N. Atlantic Ave.; Daytona Bch. Interim President Hubert L. Grimes, Esquire, will provide the keynote address at the Karamu Banquet held on Saturday, April 13th at 7 p.m. Through seminars, speakers, and other engaging activities, student delegates from colleges and universities around the state of Florida will acquire the knowledge, develop the skills, embrace the attitudes, and be empowered to effectively assume positions of purposeful leadership on their campuses, in their communities, and wherever their personal and professional endeavors may direct them. Election of FAASA officers for the new year will also take place at this convention. The delegation will be “edu-tained” by luncheon speaker, Mr. Deric Feacher, (certified speaker/trainer/coach/founder-CEO of The Messenger Speaks). Another key feature of the four- day event will be the seminar presentation by Ms. Kim Denmark, renowned for her active endeavor to walk across 49 states, advocating nationwide for America’s homeless. FAASA will join Ms. Denmark’s march from the beach to the B-CU campus on Friday afternoon. FAASA serves as the official voice of more than 200,000 students of African descent in colleges and universities in Florida and is dedicated to the academic and personal development of its student membership. FAASA accomplishes its mission through the implementation of its PACE Plan, representing Political Activism, Academic Excellence; Cultural Awareness and Economic Empowerment.

♦ April 11: The Indian Trails Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at the school.

♦ April 11: "The Show Must Go On," 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Join the Flagler Palm Coast High School Dance Company for their upcoming Spring Showcase. All Ages $10. Faculty and Staff are Free(with school ID at the box office).

♦ April 11-14: On Stage: "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, at Stetson's Second Stage Theatre, 600 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Call 386/822-7266. Jack Worthing, has invented an alter ego named Ernest in order to court and win over the lovely Gwendolyn. Unbeknownst to Jack, his good friend Algernon has adopted the same disguise so that he might have an opportunity to meet the lovely young Cecily. When all four characters flee to the country, disguises are revealed, and hilarity ensues. A trivial comedy for serious people. All shows 8 pm except for Sunday at 3 p.m.

♦ April 12: Movies in the Park, 8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family-friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features Peter Rabbit (PG). More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies

♦ April 12: Stetson Concert Choir, Timothy Peter, conductor. The 52-voice touring choral ensemble presents a concert focused on community, sacred choral singing and love. Highlights include a Bach motet with chamber ensemble, Brahms’ “Liebeslieder” with Hannah Sun and Yohann Ripert as collaborative pianists and an “Amor Set” of sacred repertoire focused on the theme of love, featuring student conductors. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ April 12-14: "Man of La Mancha," at the Daytona Playhouse, a musical directed by Rip Pellaton and Musical Director Melissa Cargile. The classic tale by Miguel de Cervantes about Don Quixote and the ever faithful servant Sancho as they dream the impossible dream, tilt at windmills and champion the beautiful harlot Aldonza. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 to $23.

♦ April 13: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler explores answers to the topic, “Microplastics: What’s the Big Deal?” with Dr. Maia McGuire, guest speaker for its monthly General Meeting at 11 a.m. in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Golf Club. At an early age, Maia McGuire discovered her passion for marine biology while growing up on the islands of Bermuda. Her love for the coastal environment led her to the Florida Institute of Technology and the University of Miami from which she earned her Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology and her PhD in Marine Biology, respectively. As a University of Florida/IFAS Sea Grant extension agent, she conducted informal educational programs focusing on marine debris, climate change, and invasive species. Lunch is available for $17.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Kathy Burns by email: kjburns211@gmail.com or phone: 386-693-5125 by April 10, 2019.

♦ April 13: First Aid & CPR/AED 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Palm Coast Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with pre-registration required by 9 a.m. April 11. Sign up at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com or 386-986-2300.

♦ April 13: The "Save Bing's Landing" group that has led opposition to an expansion of Captain's BBQ at Bing's Landing, with weekly protests each Sunday, is hosting a fund-raiser to help with its legal challenge of the proposal. The fund-raiser is scheduled at Bing's. Food, bake sale, music, raffle and pickle ball are on the program. Contact Shari Gray (marineland55@yahoo.com) (904) 392-8561, Jan Sullivan (janet_lynn@att.net), Carol Scott (cescott9@gmail.com) or Joy Ellis (joyellis@cfl.rr.com) (386) 445-8556.

♦ April 13: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

♦ April 13: Spring Art and Poetry Show opening: Flagler County Art League's 8th Annual Poetry Competition: All poets are invited to participate in the 2019 Flagler County Art League National Poetry Month Competition, to run concurrently with our April Art Show. The competition will have an open theme. There will be a $25 prize for the first -place poem, a $15 prize for second place, and a $10 prize for third place. Entry fee is $3 for one poem, $5 for two. Winners are announced and can read their entries during our show opening, this evening, 6-8 p.m.

♦ April 13: Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series, 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. The Palm Coast Historical Society will offer free monthly lectures through May. This month: Peggy MacDonald, Executive Director of the Matheson History Museum in Gainesville, will talk about “Florida’s Female Pioneers.” Free, with light refreshments served. Advance registration is not required. More info: www.palmcoasthistory.org or call 386-986-3708.

♦ April 13: Palm Coast’s traditional Blessing of the Fleet returns to the city once again under the auspices of the Palm Coast Yacht Club at 3 p.m. The blessing is open to all vessels, motorized or non-motorized, large or small. The blessing will take place at Yacht Harbor Village and will be administered by Father Robert Goolsby, rector of St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Palm Coast. Father Goolsby will be stationed on the long pier of Yacht Harbor Village on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway just north of the Hammock Dunes Bridge. Boats will gather on the ICW at 2:40 p.m. south of the Hammock Dunes Bridge. Captains are asked to monitor Channel 68 for instructions. The Palm Coast Yacht Club website, www.palmcoastyachtclub.com, will provide information on event status in case of inclement weather. The Palm Coast Yacht Club was established in 1979 and continues to welcome new members every month. The Club’s many activities include fundraisers for local charities; the Club also manages the annual Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade, the largest in Central Florida.

♦ April 13: Steve Solomon's “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy,” 7:30 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Steve’s, three-time award winning: “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy” has met with rave reviews and great audience acclaim throughout the country; and became one of the longest running one-man shows in Broadway history. To say that an evening spent with Steve Solomon is like being with a dear, funny friend, is an understatement. In truth, an evening with Steve is more like being with dozens of hilarious friends and eccentric members of your own family. Adult $39.90 Student $35.90

♦ April 13: Stetson University Symphonic Band, Douglas Phillips, conductor. Join us for an exciting musical experience as the Stetson University Symphonic Band proudly presents its final concert of the academic year. The program includes well known works by Hector Berlioz, Percy Aldridge Grainger, Timothy Jackson and John Philip Sousa. Four Stetson student percussionists are featured in David Gillingham’s exhilarating “Concertino for Four Percussion and Wind Ensemble.” The evening concludes with John Mackey’s “Wine-Dark Sea: Symphony for Band.” Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 386-822-8950. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ April 13: Sprint to the sand to enjoy the one-time only opportunity to bring your canine companion to the beach in Daytona Beach (though your dogs are always welcome on Flagler Beach's beaches). This special occasion is only available to those who join Halifax Humane Society at the 9th Annual Mutt Strutt 5K at 9 a.m., with registration at 8:00 am at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. The 5K fun run/walk is open to walkers, joggers, and runners of all ages and skill levels. Leashed and well-behaved pets are also welcome to join in the fun! Register to guarantee your t-shirt size by March 31st or before pre-registration closes on April 11th. Our registration packets are only $25/person and each participant will receive a complimentary drink ticket, a raffle ticket, and a 9th Annual Mutt Strutt T-Shirt. General admission is $5 in advance or $10 the day of. Animal lovers big and small are encouraged to help raise money by creating or joining a team to fundraise donations for the HHS animals. To register, visit www.HHSMuttStrutt. For more information, please contact Special Events at (386) 274-4703 ext. 328 or visit www.HHSMuttStrutt.org

♦ April 14: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation's annual Picnics and Pops concert with the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, at its grounds in Town Center, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast, park opens at 6:30 p.m. The concert, conducted by Deanna Tham, is at 8 p.m. $40 for foundation members, $45 for the general public, table of 10 for $400, but prices go up slightly after Feb. 1. Call 386/225-4394 or visit http://palmcoastartsfoundation.com.

♦ April 15: Coquina Beach Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 11 a.m. Join a park volunteer and explore the largest outcropping of coquina rock on the Atlantic coast. Participants should be comfortable with some climbing and hiking. Each program is limited to the first 50 participants. The walk is part of your park entry fee of $5 per carload. Call 386/446-6783 for information.

♦ April 16 : Food Truck Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

♦ April 16 : Flagler Palm Coast High School Chorus Spring Concert, 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Adult $8 Student $6 (highschool and younger).

♦ April 16 : Stetson Guitar on the Rocks, Featuring solo performances by Stephen Robinson’s guitar students. Tinsley Room, Presser Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 7:30 p.m., free admission.

♦ April 16 : The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Daytona Beach Campus, Hosseini Center, Café 101, 1200 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach: The Storied History of Chocolate in Daytona Beach. Angell & Phelps has been the standard of quality chocolate in Daytona Beach since 1925. This 93-year-old, family-run company makes the widest selection of delicious, fresh and high-quality handmade chocolates to please all taste. Made on the premises from the finest chocolate beans imported from Africa, take a visual tour of their factory and hear about their fascinating history. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.

30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. No cost to members, guests and future members, $40. Altmire served three terms in the United States House of Representatives, between 2007 and 2013, earning a reputation for his centrist views and bipartisan efforts. He's a business leader and nationally recognized expert on health care. Representing both sides of the aisle, Altmire is lauded by influential thought leaders and colleagues alike, including Neil Cavuto, Sr. Vice President and anchor for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, Bob Cusack, Editor-in-Chief of The Hill, former Florida Governor Bob Graham, a Democrat, and former Pennsylvania Governor Mark Schweiker, a Republican. His presentation at the Flagler Tiger Bay Club luncheon, “Leading From the Middle”, will offer insights on returning political discourse back to the days of civility. A limited book sale and signing will follow. Members and guests are cordially invited to visit www.flaglertigerbayclub.com for registration and details.

♦ April 17: Rockin’ Dolphin Spring Concert Series. Come out and enjoy live music at Marineland There will be live bands playing from noon to 3 p.m. Local food trucks will be onsite with great food for purchase.

♦ April 17 : Stetson Woodwind Ensembles. Join us during an evening of varied and exciting music for clarinet and flute choirs and saxophone ensembles on Stetson’s beautiful DeLand campus. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ April 19: Palm Coast government offices are closed in observance of Good Friday. Watch a complete performance of Bach's St. John Passion by the Netherlands Bach Society



