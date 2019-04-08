Monday Briefing: Veteran Court, Guns in Church, Bunnell Swearing-In, Amendment 4, Matt Morton’s 1st Day

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ April 8: Rockin’ Dolphin Spring Concert Series. Come out and enjoy live music at Marineland There will be live bands playing from noon to 3 p.m. Local food trucks will be onsite with great food for purchase.

♦ April 8:

♦ April 9: Stetson Men, Sandra Peter, conductor, Women’s Chorale, Andrew Larson, conductor. Stetson Men performs works by Palestrina, Schubert, Sy Miller, Jill Jackson, Galt MacDermot and Andre Thomas, a barbershop-style spiritual arrangement by James Christiansen and an exciting arrangement by James Stevens of the hymn, "Nearer my God to Thee." For that selection, the group is joined by the tenors and basses of Stetson's Concert Choir. The Women’s Chorale journey around the world and across time with a brand new piece by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo for women's choir and string quartet and two pieces by the Singapore composer Darius Lim, which reflects a futuristic society when people live on the moon. The group continues with a raucous African greeting called “Hloholonofatsa” and returns home with a selection of gospel music. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ April 9: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Advanced Technology College (ATC), 1770 Technology Blvd, Daytona Beach,Multipurpose Room (Rm. 109), Genetic Genealogy: How your DNA is Analyzed to Determine Ancestry. Dr. Squires, assistant professor in DSC’s School of Biological and Physical Sciences, will focus on the biological principles of heredity and how a person’s DNA is sampled and analyzed to determine genetic traits and ancestry. The talk will cover basic genetics and the technologies used to analyze your genetic makeup. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ April 9: Trans Talks, 4 p.m. at

♦ April 9: Bill Baxley, the third-term Bunnell city commissioner and the senior member of Flagler County's elected class, turns 80.

♦ April 10: The Flagler County Sheriff's Office hosts its latest Domestic Violence Summit at 10 a.m. at the Flagler County courthouse, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Bldg.#1, Bunnell, FL 32110, in the Jury Assembly Room. Each committee chairperson or designee is expected to be prepared to discuss the status of the ideas and initiatives previously identified.

♦ April 10: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3. If you cannot attend please send a representative to provide you or your agency feedback. Contact Evelyn Lynam, Circuit 7 Client Relations Coordinator, Cell: 386-214-8646, Evelyn.lynam@myflfamilies.com.

♦ April 10-13: State Championship Horseshoe Pitching Tourney: The Flagler County Horseshoe Pitching Club will host the State’s 59th Annual Championship Tourney at Old Dixie Park near Plantation Bay. Florida sanctioned horseshoe pitchers from around the state will face off in multiple categories for the four day tournament. Competition will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday April 10th and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The spectators are welcome and the event is free. Old Dixie County Park is at 1250 Old Dixie Highway west of I-95.

♦ April 10: Stetson Guitar Ensemble, Stephen Robinson, director. Stetson guitar students perform a program including various combinations of guitars in works by Adam Cotton, Mark Houghton and Roland Dyens. Featured this evening are Andrew York's “Pachelbel's 'Loose' Canon” for guitar quartet, Stetson guitarist Alejandro Imana's arrangement of the jazz classic “Spain” by Chick Corea for three guitars, double bass and cajón and the world premiere of “Good Morning, Alarm Clock” by Stetson guitarist, Jacob Spangler. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ April 11-14: The Florida African American Student Association convenes its 44th Annual State Convention at the Plaza Spa & Resort; 600 N. Atlantic Ave.; Daytona Bch. Interim President Hubert L. Grimes, Esquire, will provide the keynote address at the Karamu Banquet held on Saturday, April 13th at 7 p.m. Through seminars, speakers, and other engaging activities, student delegates from colleges and universities around the state of Florida will acquire the knowledge, develop the skills, embrace the attitudes, and be empowered to effectively assume positions of purposeful leadership on their campuses, in their communities, and wherever their personal and professional endeavors may direct them. Election of FAASA officers for the new year will also take place at this convention. The delegation will be “edu-tained” by luncheon speaker, Mr. Deric Feacher, (certified speaker/trainer/coach/founder-CEO of The Messenger Speaks). Another key feature of the four- day event will be the seminar presentation by Ms. Kim Denmark, renowned for her active endeavor to walk across 49 states, advocating nationwide for America’s homeless. FAASA will join Ms. Denmark’s march from the beach to the B-CU campus on Friday afternoon. FAASA serves as the official voice of more than 200,000 students of African descent in colleges and universities in Florida and is dedicated to the academic and personal development of its student membership. FAASA accomplishes its mission through the implementation of its PACE Plan, representing Political Activism, Academic Excellence; Cultural Awareness and Economic Empowerment.

♦ April 11: "The Show Must Go On," 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Join the Flagler Palm Coast High School Dance Company for their upcoming Spring Showcase. All Ages $10. Faculty and Staff are Free(with school ID at the box office).

♦ April 11:

♦ April 11-14: On Stage: "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, at Stetson's Second Stage Theatre, 600 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Call 386/822-7266. Jack Worthing, has invented an alter ego named Ernest in order to court and win over the lovely Gwendolyn. Unbeknownst to Jack, his good friend Algernon has adopted the same disguise so that he might have an opportunity to meet the lovely young Cecily. When all four characters flee to the country, disguises are revealed, and hilarity ensues. A trivial comedy for serious people. All shows 8 pm except for Sunday at 3 p.m.

♦ April 12-14:

♦ April 12: Movies in the Park, 8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family-friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features Peter Rabbit (PG). More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies

♦ April 12: Stetson Concert Choir, Timothy Peter, conductor. The 52-voice touring choral ensemble presents a concert focused on community, sacred choral singing and love. Highlights include a Bach motet with chamber ensemble, Brahms’ “Liebeslieder” with Hannah Sun and Yohann Ripert as collaborative pianists and an “Amor Set” of sacred repertoire focused on the theme of love, featuring student conductors. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ April 12-14: "Man of La Mancha," at the Daytona Playhouse, a musical directed by Rip Pellaton and Musical Director Melissa Cargile. The classic tale by Miguel de Cervantes about Don Quixote and the ever faithful servant Sancho as they dream the impossible dream, tilt at windmills and champion the beautiful harlot Aldonza. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 to $23.



For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.

: Rockin’ Dolphin Spring Concert Series. Come out and enjoy live music at Marineland There will be live bands playing from noon to 3 p.m. Local food trucks will be onsite with great food for purchase. Daytona State College’s Student Paralegal Association (SPA) in conjunction with the Veterans Club will host Judge Bryan A. Feigenbaum on Monday, April 8, at 12:30 p.m., to address services provided by the Volusia County Veterans Court. The SPA meeting, open to the public, will be held on DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., in Nunamann Hall, room 411. Veterans courts follow a positive, authoritative model to assist veterans with resolving legal matters while linking veterans to services to which they are entitled. An initiative in the 7th Judicial Circuit, the "Judge David B. Beck Veterans Court" was founded in 2013 and designed to focus on the distinctive needs of veterans in the criminal justice system. Judge Beck served in the U.S. Army in the 1970s, attaining the rank of first lieutenant, and as a judge, he saw a need for a program to focus on the particular needs of veterans. He served as a Volusia County Court Judge and a Circuit Judge until his retirement in 2014. In addition, touching on the subject of post-traumatic stress disorder, Angela First, from the Orlando VA Medical Center will present about offenses triggered by PTSD being the reason many veterans have contact with the court system. First is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who has worked for the VA for over seven years. In her current position as Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist, First works with the court system, the County jail, and provides training on PTSD and TBI to a variety of audiences.: Stetson Men, Sandra Peter, conductor, Women’s Chorale, Andrew Larson, conductor. Stetson Men performs works by Palestrina, Schubert, Sy Miller, Jill Jackson, Galt MacDermot and Andre Thomas, a barbershop-style spiritual arrangement by James Christiansen and an exciting arrangement by James Stevens of the hymn, "Nearer my God to Thee." For that selection, the group is joined by the tenors and basses of Stetson's Concert Choir. The Women’s Chorale journey around the world and across time with a brand new piece by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo for women's choir and string quartet and two pieces by the Singapore composer Darius Lim, which reflects a futuristic society when people live on the moon. The group continues with a raucous African greeting called “Hloholonofatsa” and returns home with a selection of gospel music. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Advanced Technology College (ATC), 1770 Technology Blvd, Daytona Beach,Multipurpose Room (Rm. 109), Genetic Genealogy: How your DNA is Analyzed to Determine Ancestry. Dr. Squires, assistant professor in DSC’s School of Biological and Physical Sciences, will focus on the biological principles of heredity and how a person’s DNA is sampled and analyzed to determine genetic traits and ancestry. The talk will cover basic genetics and the technologies used to analyze your genetic makeup. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.: Trans Talks, 4 p.m. at UNF's LGBT Resource Center Building, 1 UNF Drive, 58 East, Room 1111. Trans Talks is a peer led discussion group that allows transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming individuals to meet and discuss a wide range of topics associated with being transgender. This group is open to all individuals under the Transgender Spectrum including but not limited to: Transgender, Genderqueer, Genderfluid, and Agender. Please note that Trans Talks is a peer discussion group and that there is no mental health counselor or other accredited professional available at these events.: Bill Baxley, the third-term Bunnell city commissioner and the senior member of Flagler County's elected class, turns 80.: The Flagler County Sheriff's Office hosts its latest Domestic Violence Summit at 10 a.m. at the Flagler County courthouse, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Bldg.#1, Bunnell, FL 32110, in the Jury Assembly Room. Each committee chairperson or designee is expected to be prepared to discuss the status of the ideas and initiatives previously identified.: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3. If you cannot attend please send a representative to provide you or your agency feedback. Contact Evelyn Lynam, Circuit 7 Client Relations Coordinator, Cell: 386-214-8646, Evelyn.lynam@myflfamilies.com.: State Championship Horseshoe Pitching Tourney: The Flagler County Horseshoe Pitching Club will host the State’s 59th Annual Championship Tourney at Old Dixie Park near Plantation Bay. Florida sanctioned horseshoe pitchers from around the state will face off in multiple categories for the four day tournament. Competition will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday April 10th and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The spectators are welcome and the event is free. Old Dixie County Park is at 1250 Old Dixie Highway west of I-95.: Stetson Guitar Ensemble, Stephen Robinson, director. Stetson guitar students perform a program including various combinations of guitars in works by Adam Cotton, Mark Houghton and Roland Dyens. Featured this evening are Andrew York's “Pachelbel's 'Loose' Canon” for guitar quartet, Stetson guitarist Alejandro Imana's arrangement of the jazz classic “Spain” by Chick Corea for three guitars, double bass and cajón and the world premiere of “Good Morning, Alarm Clock” by Stetson guitarist, Jacob Spangler. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.: The Florida African American Student Association convenes its 44th Annual State Convention at the Plaza Spa & Resort; 600 N. Atlantic Ave.; Daytona Bch. Interim President Hubert L. Grimes, Esquire, will provide the keynote address at the Karamu Banquet held on Saturday, April 13th at 7 p.m. Through seminars, speakers, and other engaging activities, student delegates from colleges and universities around the state of Florida will acquire the knowledge, develop the skills, embrace the attitudes, and be empowered to effectively assume positions of purposeful leadership on their campuses, in their communities, and wherever their personal and professional endeavors may direct them. Election of FAASA officers for the new year will also take place at this convention. The delegation will be “edu-tained” by luncheon speaker, Mr. Deric Feacher, (certified speaker/trainer/coach/founder-CEO of The Messenger Speaks). Another key feature of the four- day event will be the seminar presentation by Ms. Kim Denmark, renowned for her active endeavor to walk across 49 states, advocating nationwide for America’s homeless. FAASA will join Ms. Denmark’s march from the beach to the B-CU campus on Friday afternoon. FAASA serves as the official voice of more than 200,000 students of African descent in colleges and universities in Florida and is dedicated to the academic and personal development of its student membership. FAASA accomplishes its mission through the implementation of its PACE Plan, representing Political Activism, Academic Excellence; Cultural Awareness and Economic Empowerment.: "The Show Must Go On," 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Join the Flagler Palm Coast High School Dance Company for their upcoming Spring Showcase. All Ages $10. Faculty and Staff are Free(with school ID at the box office). Book here A Chic Soirée: Join us for an exclusive opening from 7 to 9 p.m. for a special preview of the distinguished art exhibition, Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist, while enjoying sumptuous French wines, light hors d’oeuvres and a flowing musical performance by the Alberto Caballero trio. Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for non-members. For more information and to purchase tickets visit LightnerMuseum.org.: On Stage: "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, at Stetson's Second Stage Theatre, 600 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Call 386/822-7266. Jack Worthing, has invented an alter ego named Ernest in order to court and win over the lovely Gwendolyn. Unbeknownst to Jack, his good friend Algernon has adopted the same disguise so that he might have an opportunity to meet the lovely young Cecily. When all four characters flee to the country, disguises are revealed, and hilarity ensues. A trivial comedy for serious people. All shows 8 pm except for Sunday at 3 p.m. City Repertory Theatre's "Tick Tick Boom," at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 2 p.m. Sunday, tickets $15-$25, at City Repertory Theatre's City Marketplace venue, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. Book here . It's the 1990's, New York City. The center of the Off Broadway music scene. A brilliant, young musical artist struggles with the gut wrenching decisions of creating a new and compelling idea for a musical. TICK, TICK BOOM chronicles the adventures of Jonathan Larson, the creator of RENT, as he navigates the treacherous waters of New York's young and vibrant arts scene. Starring Chelsea Jo Conard and Beau Wade, this vital and compelling show will charm and thrill you. It is soon to be a movie produced by Ron Howard and directed by Linn-Manuel Miranda. CRT's production is directed by John Sbordone. Book here : Movies in the Park, 8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family-friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features Peter Rabbit (PG). More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies: Stetson Concert Choir, Timothy Peter, conductor. The 52-voice touring choral ensemble presents a concert focused on community, sacred choral singing and love. Highlights include a Bach motet with chamber ensemble, Brahms’ “Liebeslieder” with Hannah Sun and Yohann Ripert as collaborative pianists and an “Amor Set” of sacred repertoire focused on the theme of love, featuring student conductors. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.: "Man of La Mancha," at the Daytona Playhouse, a musical directed by Rip Pellaton and Musical Director Melissa Cargile. The classic tale by Miguel de Cervantes about Don Quixote and the ever faithful servant Sancho as they dream the impossible dream, tilt at windmills and champion the beautiful harlot Aldonza. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 to $23. Book here . Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. (386) 255-2431.