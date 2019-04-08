Monday Briefing: Veteran Court, Guns in Church, Bunnell Swearing-In, Amendment 4, Matt Morton’s 1st Day
FlaglerLive | April 8, 2019
Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 166
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: sashay.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“The cause of my life has been that of combating superstition, which among other things means confronting the dreads upon which it feeds.”
–From Christopher Hitchen’s “Hitch-22: A Memoir.”
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Three commissioners take their oath of office, two of them for the first time: Jan Reeger and Donnie Nobles, along with Bill Baxley, who won re-election. Retiring Commissioner Elbert Tucker will be recognized.
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meets at 3:30 p.m. in the First Floor Conference Room at the government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell.
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast.
Rockin’ Dolphin Spring Concert Series. Come out and enjoy live music at Marineland There will be live bands playing from noon to 3 p.m. Local food trucks will be onsite with great food for purchase.
Veteran Court: Daytona State College’s Student Paralegal Association (SPA) in conjunction with the Veterans Club will host Judge Bryan A. Feigenbaum at 12:30 p.m., to address services provided by the Volusia County Veterans Court. The SPA meeting, open to the public, will be held on DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., in Nunamann Hall, room 411. Veterans courts follow a positive, authoritative model to assist veterans with resolving legal matters while linking veterans to services to which they are entitled. An initiative in the 7th Judicial Circuit, the “Judge David B. Beck Veterans Court” was founded in 2013 and designed to focus on the distinctive needs of veterans in the criminal justice system. Judge Beck served in the U.S. Army in the 1970s, attaining the rank of first lieutenant, and as a judge, he saw a need for a program to focus on the particular needs of veterans. He served as a Volusia County Court Judge and a Circuit Judge until his retirement in 2014. In addition, touching on the subject of post-traumatic stress disorder, Angela First, from the Orlando VA Medical Center will present about offenses triggered by PTSD being the reason many veterans have contact with the court system. First is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who has worked for the VA for over seven years. In her current position as Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist, First works with the court system, the County jail, and provides training on PTSD and TBI to a variety of audiences.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Planet Fitness, 7 Old Kings Road North, 9 to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday: Winn-Dixie, 111 Flagler Plaza Drive, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tuesday: Winn-Dixie, 1260 Palm Coast Parkway, 2 to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: Bunnell City government, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Wednesday: Bealls, 9 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday: Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Friday: Publix, 4950 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Friday: Publix, Palm Harbor, 250 Pam Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday: Publix Town Center, 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 2 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Publix in the Hammock, 5415 North Oceanshore Boulevard, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: Aaron’s, 229 St. Joe Plaza, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: April 1
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The contractor continues installing a new water main along the west side of S.R. A1A. The contractor is moving north through the project clearing the area and removing existing sidewalk in preparation for the pipe installation. In the coming week, the contractor also will begin taking up the existing roadway to begin installation of the French drains.
Pedestrians are asked to stay within the temporary pedestrian walkways for safety. Residents and visitors also are reminded that all of the dune walkovers are closed, and removing any signage or barricades to access a walkover is unsafe and unlawful.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:
The contractor has completed more than 200 of the approximately 1,800 piles that need to be drilled to create the secant wall.
Construction activities will continue during daylight hours Monday through Saturday. The contractor is requesting that spectators stay off the shoulders and out of the work zone for safety. Drivers need to obey the 25-mph speed limit and remember that parking is not allowed on the shoulder.
Recently, DOT received a few questions from residents that DOT wants to answer:
1. Why do some properties have the black silt fencing and others do not?
The silt fencing is an erosion control requirement to prevent dirt and debris from leaving our work area and being deposited into waterways or onto private property. In some areas, the property to the west of our work area slopes up away from the work area, so erosion control is not required.
2. Will the contractor repair areas on my side of the sidewalk that have been disturbed?
Residents and property owners can get a general idea of where the department’s right of way ends by looking at the placement of the power poles, as well as stakes that have been placed along the project. In some areas, the back edge of the new sidewalk will be slightly farther to the west. For the most part, the back of the new sidewalk will be very close to, or right at, the right of way line.
This project calls for all of the work to be performed within the Florida Department of Transportation right of way. If, however, the work disturbs or damages private property outside of the right of way, the contractor is responsible to make repairs once the work is finished.
Please note that all restoration of conditions within the department’s right of way, including landscaping, hardscaping and driveways, is dictated by the construction plans and existing permits.
3. When will the sidewalk be replaced?
The contractor has begun installing the new sidewalk to the south of 19th Street. As the new water main is installed, there are several types of testing that need to be performed on the new line, and the work needs to be accepted by the City of Flagler Beach before the new sidewalk can be placed. The water main installation is expected to continue for the next several months.
Pedestrians are asked to stay within the temporary pedestrian walkways for safety. Residents and visitors also are reminded that all of the dune walkovers are closed, and removing any signage or barricades to access a walkover is unsafe and unlawful.
Caution! Flagler Beach police and and Sherriff’s deputies are actively monitoring speed and writing tickets. “I got a warning on north section of A1A before construction actually began so I keep to the 25 limit, but still getting tailgated by cars wanting to go faster,” a reader tells us.
U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway Roundabout Construction Updates:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to the planned 15-month, $4.1 million construction of a roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway. The project started in late January and is scheduled for completion by spring 2020.
The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing Old Dixie Highway and C.R. 325 at U.S. 1 on Monday night, March 4, from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is needed to allow the contractor to make improvements to the crossover at the temporary intersection. U.S. 1 will remain open in both directions.
More details here.
I-95 Construction, Repaving: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., single lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line.
See this week’s full Interstate Construction Report for Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns here.
Flagler County Art League’s 8th Annual Poetry Competition: All poets are invited to participate in the 2019 Flagler County Art League National Poetry Month Competition, to run concurrently with our April Art Show. The competition will have an open theme. There will be a $25 prize for the first -place poem, a $15 prize for second place, and a $10 prize for third place. Entry fee is $3 for one poem, $5 for two. Winners are announced and can read their entries during our show opening, April 13, 6-8 p.m. Register here. The judge is Benjamin K. Atkinson, PhD, prestigious poet active in Ancient City Poets of St. Augustine and other northeastern Florida venues.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
PARENTAL CONSENT CONSIDERED: The Senate Health Policy Committee will consider a proposal (SB 1774), filed by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, that would require parental consent before minors can have abortions. The controversial proposal would be more restrictive than a current law requiring parents to be notified before minors have abortions. (Monday, 12:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
DEREGULATION PROPOSALS PITCHED: The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee will take up a bill (SB 1640), filed by Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, that would eliminate or reduce regulations on several types of professions, including interior designers, hair braiders and auctioneers. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
GUNS AT CHURCHES CONSIDERED: The Senate Criminal Justice Committee will consider a proposal (SB 1238), filed by Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Rockledge, that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to carry guns at churches and other religious institutions that share property with schools. Florida law allows religious facilities to be open to people who have concealed-weapons licenses and are armed. However, state law generally does not allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to possess firearms on school campuses. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS AT ISSUE: The House State Affairs Committee will take up a proposal (HJR 57), filed by Rep. Rick Roth, R-Loxahatchee, that would make it harder to pass constitutional amendments. Under the proposal, two-thirds of voters would have to approve amendments, up from the current 60 percent. (Monday, 2 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
INSURANCE ‘TRAIN’ HEARD: The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee will take up a bill (SB 714), filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, that addresses a wide range of insurance issues, a type of bill known as a legislative “train.” The bill deals with issues ranging from property insurance to life insurance. (Monday, 4 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
SUICIDE PREVENTION DISCUSSED: The Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee will receive a presentation about suicide prevention. (Monday, 4 p.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
AMENDMENT 4 AT ISSUE: The Senate Judiciary Committee will take up a bill (SB 7086) that would carry out Amendment 4, a November ballot measure designed to restore the voting rights of felons who have fulfilled their sentences. Critics of the bill say it includes provisions that would effectively disenfranchise felons. (Monday, 4 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
SPICER SPEAKS IN ORANGE, PALM BEACH: Sean Spicer, a former press secretary for President Donald Trump, will speak to the Tiger Bay Club of Central Florida and the Palm Beach County Trump Club. (Monday, 12:30 p.m., Citrus Club, 255 South Orange Avenue, #1800, Orlando. Also, 7 p.m., Palm Beach Kennel Club, 1111 North Congress Ave., West Palm Beach.)
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
In Coming Days in Palm Coast, Flagler and the Occasional Beyond:
To include your event in this section, please fill out this form.
♦ April 8: Rockin’ Dolphin Spring Concert Series. Come out and enjoy live music at Marineland There will be live bands playing from noon to 3 p.m. Local food trucks will be onsite with great food for purchase.
♦ April 8: Daytona State College’s Student Paralegal Association (SPA) in conjunction with the Veterans Club will host Judge Bryan A. Feigenbaum on Monday, April 8, at 12:30 p.m., to address services provided by the Volusia County Veterans Court. The SPA meeting, open to the public, will be held on DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., in Nunamann Hall, room 411. Veterans courts follow a positive, authoritative model to assist veterans with resolving legal matters while linking veterans to services to which they are entitled. An initiative in the 7th Judicial Circuit, the "Judge David B. Beck Veterans Court" was founded in 2013 and designed to focus on the distinctive needs of veterans in the criminal justice system. Judge Beck served in the U.S. Army in the 1970s, attaining the rank of first lieutenant, and as a judge, he saw a need for a program to focus on the particular needs of veterans. He served as a Volusia County Court Judge and a Circuit Judge until his retirement in 2014. In addition, touching on the subject of post-traumatic stress disorder, Angela First, from the Orlando VA Medical Center will present about offenses triggered by PTSD being the reason many veterans have contact with the court system. First is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who has worked for the VA for over seven years. In her current position as Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist, First works with the court system, the County jail, and provides training on PTSD and TBI to a variety of audiences.
♦ April 9: Stetson Men, Sandra Peter, conductor, Women’s Chorale, Andrew Larson, conductor. Stetson Men performs works by Palestrina, Schubert, Sy Miller, Jill Jackson, Galt MacDermot and Andre Thomas, a barbershop-style spiritual arrangement by James Christiansen and an exciting arrangement by James Stevens of the hymn, "Nearer my God to Thee." For that selection, the group is joined by the tenors and basses of Stetson's Concert Choir. The Women’s Chorale journey around the world and across time with a brand new piece by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo for women's choir and string quartet and two pieces by the Singapore composer Darius Lim, which reflects a futuristic society when people live on the moon. The group continues with a raucous African greeting called “Hloholonofatsa” and returns home with a selection of gospel music. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
♦ April 9: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Advanced Technology College (ATC), 1770 Technology Blvd, Daytona Beach,Multipurpose Room (Rm. 109), Genetic Genealogy: How your DNA is Analyzed to Determine Ancestry. Dr. Squires, assistant professor in DSC’s School of Biological and Physical Sciences, will focus on the biological principles of heredity and how a person’s DNA is sampled and analyzed to determine genetic traits and ancestry. The talk will cover basic genetics and the technologies used to analyze your genetic makeup. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
♦ April 9: Trans Talks, 4 p.m. at UNF's LGBT Resource Center Building, 1 UNF Drive, 58 East, Room 1111. Trans Talks is a peer led discussion group that allows transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming individuals to meet and discuss a wide range of topics associated with being transgender. This group is open to all individuals under the Transgender Spectrum including but not limited to: Transgender, Genderqueer, Genderfluid, and Agender. Please note that Trans Talks is a peer discussion group and that there is no mental health counselor or other accredited professional available at these events.
♦ April 9: Bill Baxley, the third-term Bunnell city commissioner and the senior member of Flagler County's elected class, turns 80.
♦ April 10: The Flagler County Sheriff's Office hosts its latest Domestic Violence Summit at 10 a.m. at the Flagler County courthouse, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Bldg.#1, Bunnell, FL 32110, in the Jury Assembly Room. Each committee chairperson or designee is expected to be prepared to discuss the status of the ideas and initiatives previously identified.
♦ April 10: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3. If you cannot attend please send a representative to provide you or your agency feedback. Contact Evelyn Lynam, Circuit 7 Client Relations Coordinator, Cell: 386-214-8646, Evelyn.lynam@myflfamilies.com.
♦ April 10-13: State Championship Horseshoe Pitching Tourney: The Flagler County Horseshoe Pitching Club will host the State’s 59th Annual Championship Tourney at Old Dixie Park near Plantation Bay. Florida sanctioned horseshoe pitchers from around the state will face off in multiple categories for the four day tournament. Competition will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday April 10th and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The spectators are welcome and the event is free. Old Dixie County Park is at 1250 Old Dixie Highway west of I-95.
♦ April 10: Stetson Guitar Ensemble, Stephen Robinson, director. Stetson guitar students perform a program including various combinations of guitars in works by Adam Cotton, Mark Houghton and Roland Dyens. Featured this evening are Andrew York's “Pachelbel's 'Loose' Canon” for guitar quartet, Stetson guitarist Alejandro Imana's arrangement of the jazz classic “Spain” by Chick Corea for three guitars, double bass and cajón and the world premiere of “Good Morning, Alarm Clock” by Stetson guitarist, Jacob Spangler. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
♦ April 11-14: The Florida African American Student Association convenes its 44th Annual State Convention at the Plaza Spa & Resort; 600 N. Atlantic Ave.; Daytona Bch. Interim President Hubert L. Grimes, Esquire, will provide the keynote address at the Karamu Banquet held on Saturday, April 13th at 7 p.m. Through seminars, speakers, and other engaging activities, student delegates from colleges and universities around the state of Florida will acquire the knowledge, develop the skills, embrace the attitudes, and be empowered to effectively assume positions of purposeful leadership on their campuses, in their communities, and wherever their personal and professional endeavors may direct them. Election of FAASA officers for the new year will also take place at this convention. The delegation will be “edu-tained” by luncheon speaker, Mr. Deric Feacher, (certified speaker/trainer/coach/founder-CEO of The Messenger Speaks). Another key feature of the four- day event will be the seminar presentation by Ms. Kim Denmark, renowned for her active endeavor to walk across 49 states, advocating nationwide for America’s homeless. FAASA will join Ms. Denmark’s march from the beach to the B-CU campus on Friday afternoon. FAASA serves as the official voice of more than 200,000 students of African descent in colleges and universities in Florida and is dedicated to the academic and personal development of its student membership. FAASA accomplishes its mission through the implementation of its PACE Plan, representing Political Activism, Academic Excellence; Cultural Awareness and Economic Empowerment.
♦ April 11: "The Show Must Go On," 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Join the Flagler Palm Coast High School Dance Company for their upcoming Spring Showcase. All Ages $10. Faculty and Staff are Free(with school ID at the box office). Book here.
♦ April 11: A Chic Soirée: Join us for an exclusive opening from 7 to 9 p.m. for a special preview of the distinguished art exhibition, Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist, while enjoying sumptuous French wines, light hors d’oeuvres and a flowing musical performance by the Alberto Caballero trio. Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for non-members. For more information and to purchase tickets visit LightnerMuseum.org.
♦ April 11-14: On Stage: "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, at Stetson's Second Stage Theatre, 600 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Call 386/822-7266. Jack Worthing, has invented an alter ego named Ernest in order to court and win over the lovely Gwendolyn. Unbeknownst to Jack, his good friend Algernon has adopted the same disguise so that he might have an opportunity to meet the lovely young Cecily. When all four characters flee to the country, disguises are revealed, and hilarity ensues. A trivial comedy for serious people. All shows 8 pm except for Sunday at 3 p.m.
♦ April 12-14: City Repertory Theatre's "Tick Tick Boom," at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 2 p.m. Sunday, tickets $15-$25, at City Repertory Theatre's City Marketplace venue, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. Book here. It's the 1990's, New York City. The center of the Off Broadway music scene. A brilliant, young musical artist struggles with the gut wrenching decisions of creating a new and compelling idea for a musical. TICK, TICK BOOM chronicles the adventures of Jonathan Larson, the creator of RENT, as he navigates the treacherous waters of New York's young and vibrant arts scene. Starring Chelsea Jo Conard and Beau Wade, this vital and compelling show will charm and thrill you. It is soon to be a movie produced by Ron Howard and directed by Linn-Manuel Miranda. CRT's production is directed by John Sbordone. Book here.
♦ April 12: Movies in the Park, 8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family-friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features Peter Rabbit (PG). More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies
♦ April 12: Stetson Concert Choir, Timothy Peter, conductor. The 52-voice touring choral ensemble presents a concert focused on community, sacred choral singing and love. Highlights include a Bach motet with chamber ensemble, Brahms’ “Liebeslieder” with Hannah Sun and Yohann Ripert as collaborative pianists and an “Amor Set” of sacred repertoire focused on the theme of love, featuring student conductors. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
♦ April 12-14: "Man of La Mancha," at the Daytona Playhouse, a musical directed by Rip Pellaton and Musical Director Melissa Cargile. The classic tale by Miguel de Cervantes about Don Quixote and the ever faithful servant Sancho as they dream the impossible dream, tilt at windmills and champion the beautiful harlot Aldonza. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 to $23. Book here. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. (386) 255-2431.
For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of March 29, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/week-in-review-march-29-2019-developments.pdf
Cultural Coda
Maria-Magdalena Kaczor plays J.S.Bach, Toccata, Adagio & Fugue in C major BWV 564
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
