The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 18, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 2 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Commissioners will discuss Flagler Estates, the lost colony at the northwestern end of the county.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Commissioners will get a presentation on the Bulow Creek Headwaters Regional Park Master Plan. See: “Future 1,160-acre Bulow Creek Headwaters County Park Would Be Almost as Large as Princess Place.” Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.



Notably: Andy Smith is a Democratic member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, in office since January 2023. He used to be a conservative who considered himself “pro life,” that lethal misnomer. He has since abandoned the dark side. This clip began appearing this week of his speech against personhood constitutional amendments, which are scurrying across the undersoles of a few state legislatures, but not in Minnesota. I have not been able to figure out why he made the speech from the Minnesota House floor, since there is no such amendment proposed there, but his points are what matters, including this: 70 percent of embryos die after conception. “An estimated 70% to 75% of human conceptions fail to survive to birth. That number includes both embryos that are reabsorbed into the parent’s body before anyone knows an egg has been fertilized and miscarriages that happen later in the pregnancy,” a Conversation piece that ran here four years ago reports. See Smith in full below.

Now this:





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