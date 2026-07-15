The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday July 15, 2026

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Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103. West wind 5 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
In Court: Jury selection continues in the second day of the trial of Jermaine Williams Sr. begins at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Williams, 52, faces the death penalty for the stabbing death of his wife, Yolonda Williams, in the driveway of the couple’s Bunnell house in August 2024. See:
- ‘Hardships’ and Anxious Reactions to Death Penalty Prolong Jury Selection in Williams Murder Trial
- Judge Bars Heat Of Passion Defense In Husband’s Killing of Yolonda Williams On Eve of Death Penalty Trial
- Flagler’s 1st Death Penalty Trial in 2 Decades Begins Monday For Man Accused Of Stabbing His Wife To Death
- Jermaine Williams Loses Two Dozen Motions Contesting His Death-Penalty Trial for Killing of Wife Yolonda
- No Plea Offers in Jermaine Williams’s Death-Penalty Trial for Murder of His Wife, Yolonda Williams, in Bunnell
- Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty For Jermaine Williams, Who Stabbed Wife to Death in Bunnell
- The Arrest Report
- Yolonda Williams, 50, Is Stabbed and Killed by Husband, Jermaine Williams; He Is Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Simone Kenny, 386-313-4067.
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The Flagler County Industrial Development Authority meets at 2 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.
|The Latest Jail Bookings
|j-260713
|Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Trial notes: There’s been occasions when Flagler County juries have bewildered me. The case of the former Flagler County paramedic who’d molested an unconscious patient in his rig was one of them. I have much more often been impressed by juries–for getting to the heart of matters, for looking past race, for exonerating when exoneration was reasonable, for convicting when conviction was clear. So it’s been with the first 75 in this case, or at least the 34, then the 26, who remain. It’s not about intelligence but a willingness to listen and to be persuaded by reason and evidence. Witnessing voir dire tells you to what extent intelligence is secondary to intellectual honesty, which even an idiot can–and probably more often than geniuses–master. It’s not a skill so much as a disposition, a virtue. Everything we’ve heard so far from this pool in the Jermaine Williams trial has been along those lines. Maybe I’ll eat my words. But within the parameters of Florida law, within the barbaric parameters of Florida’s death penalty law, we have the making of a fair scrupulous jury, even though we’re barely halfway there. I write this on a break Tuesday morning before the lawyers take their first swipes at cutting down the last 26 of 75 to a choice of maybe four or five, before the judge will have to call on a new pool of 75 to go through the entire process all over again. That process won’t end until today, if then.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
July 2026
Contractor Review Board Meeting
Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting
Conversations in Democracy
Flagler County Industrial Development Authority Meeting
Bingo Night at Palm Coast Elks Lodge 2709
Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Community Preparedness Workshop
Story Time with Miss Kim at Flagler Beach Public Library
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Town Center
The Circle of Light A Course in Miracles Study Group
Palm Coast Democratic Club Recap Meeting
Town of Marineland Commission Meeting
Third Thursday Together in Flagler Beach
For the full calendar, go here.
For you must know this, O King: if the sovereigns of old devoted such care and effort to the prosperity of their reigns, it was because they well understood that the greater the prosperity, the more deeply the people were invested in it. They recognized the eminent and undeniable truth of the words spoken by scholars and sages: Faith cannot exist without the king, the king without an army, the army without finances, finances without the country’s prosperity, nor the country’s prosperity without justice toward its people. These ancient rulers condemned every unjust and tyrannical act; they tolerated no transgression by those around them, for they knew full well that their subjects could not endure oppression. They knew that any land—wherever it might be—would fall into ruin the moment it fell prey to arbitrary rule: its inhabitants would scatter, seeking refuge under other powers; decline would grip the kingdom; territorial revenues would dwindle; the public treasury would run dry; and life would become wretched for the subjects, who would come to loathe the tyrant and pray ceaselessly for his downfall—leaving the sovereign, his kingdom now of no use to him, to face the instruments of his own impending ruin.
–From the “Tale of Anushirvan, Exemplary King,” in the Thousand and One Nights, Nights 464 and 465.
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“For you must know this, O King…”
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