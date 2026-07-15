The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday July 15, 2026

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Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103. West wind 5 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Jury selection continues in the second day of the trial of Jermaine Williams Sr. begins at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Williams, 52, faces the death penalty for the stabbing death of his wife, Yolonda Williams, in the driveway of the couple’s Bunnell house in August 2024. See:

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Simone Kenny, 386-313-4067.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagler County Industrial Development Authority meets at 2 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260713

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Trial notes: There’s been occasions when Flagler County juries have bewildered me. The case of the former Flagler County paramedic who’d molested an unconscious patient in his rig was one of them. I have much more often been impressed by juries–for getting to the heart of matters, for looking past race, for exonerating when exoneration was reasonable, for convicting when conviction was clear. So it’s been with the first 75 in this case, or at least the 34, then the 26, who remain. It’s not about intelligence but a willingness to listen and to be persuaded by reason and evidence. Witnessing voir dire tells you to what extent intelligence is secondary to intellectual honesty, which even an idiot can–and probably more often than geniuses–master. It’s not a skill so much as a disposition, a virtue. Everything we’ve heard so far from this pool in the Jermaine Williams trial has been along those lines. Maybe I’ll eat my words. But within the parameters of Florida law, within the barbaric parameters of Florida’s death penalty law, we have the making of a fair scrupulous jury, even though we’re barely halfway there. I write this on a break Tuesday morning before the lawyers take their first swipes at cutting down the last 26 of 75 to a choice of maybe four or five, before the judge will have to call on a new pool of 75 to go through the entire process all over again. That process won’t end until today, if then.

Now this:





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