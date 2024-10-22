The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
General Election Early Voting is available today in Bunnell, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at any of the early voting site, regardless of assigned precinct. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:
- Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
- Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.
- Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.
- Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway.
- Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.
See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.
Palm Coast Mayor
Cornelia Manfre
Mike Norris
Palm Coast City Council
Ty Miller, Dist. 1
Jeffrey Seib, Dist. 1
Ray Stevens, Dist. 3
Andrew Werner, Dist. 3
Backgrounders
Manfre’s and Norris’s Final Clash
Temper and Temperament at Tiger Bay Forum
Stevens and Werner Sharpen Differences
In Court: Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols hears pre-trials for much of the day.
The Palm Coast City Council workshop previously scheduled for today is cancelled. The council is not meeting again until Nov. 12.
Palm Coast’s Residential Drainage Citizens Advisory Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.
Fall Horticultural Workshops at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE., 6:30 p.m on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. on Fridays. Join master gardeners from the UF/IFAS Agricultural Extension Office for these workshops that cover a variety of horticultural topics. $10 a workshop.
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.
Oct. 30-31: The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s event promises to be better than ever with a ‘Greatest Slashers’ theme, incorporating some of the horror genres biggest icons of the past 50 years. And new for 2024, visitors can indulge in a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks as they await their turn to tour the spine-chilling haunted house. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. This year, the City of Palm Coast is offering a limited number of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets again, giving winners front-of-the-line access. To enter, follow the City of Palm Coast’s Facebook page during the week of October 21-25 and answer daily horror film trivia questions. Winners will be announced each day, so don’t miss your chance to skip the line and dive straight into the horror. Last year’s Hall of Terror set a new attendance record with nearly 5,000 visitors over the two-day span, and this year is expected to draw an even larger crowd. As always, the event is free and open to all ages, though adult supervision is recommended for attendees under 13. Please note that the event features strobe lights, fog, and other special effects. Those with epilepsy or sensory sensitivities are invited to join us for a special sensory-friendly walkthrough of the Hall of Terror from 6-7pm on both nights of the event.
Notably: I had a misconception about country music when I first arrived in the United States in 1978. I thought it synonymous with the soundtracks of westerns we grew up on in Beirut, watching them at the Embassy or the Concorde cinemas. That was itself anachronistic. The soundtracks were generally written by Italians–Ennio Morricone, Nico Fidenco (also big for the softcore porn of Emanuelle movies), Frencesco De Masi–who invented the sound of westerns no less than Aaron Copeland invented the sound of the west from his Brooklyn studio. With that misconception in mind, and feeling nostalgic for those sounds–another irony: I was nostalgic for the western sounds I heard in Beirut, now that I was in America–I asked my second father what record he might recommend. He suggested Willie Nelson’s “Red Headed Stranger.” I bought it. This must’ve been 1979 or 1980, five years after the album appeared. It was Willies breakthrough. I did not hear the sounds of the Embassy. I heard better. My love affair with country, and with Willie especially, began. I had no idea what the songs were about, though I’d eventually catch on many years later that the concept album traced the story of a fugitive who murdered his wife and lover. I couldn’t stop listening. “Just As I Am,” “Can I Sleep In Your Arms,” and of course “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” a song that to this day discombobulates my cosmology and yo-yos me up and down the abyss of nostalgia by way of existential shutters. For all the thousand and one songs Willie’s written, this one is not one of his. Fred Rose wrote it, Hank Williams sang it, Gene Autry sang it, Conway Twitty sang it. But no one had ever sung it like Willie, or given it that place in the Red Headed Stranger cycle that, in Willie’s words, “expressed the overall theme and tied all the loose ends together.”
—P.T.
Now this: We need a break, even if this is a repeat. It never gets old. Neither does he.
I didn’t fault the other trippers who used acid to blow their minds in their search for a deeper truth -or just ’cause they wanted to try a new high. For my part, though, experimenting with LSD convinced me that I had already found the high that worked for me. My love affair with pot became a long-term marriage. It was, by far, the smoothest of all my marriages. Pot and I got along beautifully. Pot never brought me down, never busted my balls. Pot got me up and took me where I needed to go. Pot chased my blues away. When it came to calming my energy and exciting my imagination, pot did the \trick damn near every time I toked.
–From Willie Nelson’s It’s A Long Story: My Life (2015).
Pogo says
@Something that matters
As stated
https://www.rawstory.com/housing-crisis/
And now, back to the exciting world of tomorrow; and flying cars, and little pink houses… all in a row in an octopus’s garden beneath the sea.
Dennis C Rathsam says
Ray W, says
A headline from a new Business Insider article: “2 of the world’s biggest oil producers are looking for new ways to power their economies.”
The gist? Behind the US, both Russia and Saudi Arabia, each producing 11% of the world’s crude oil in 2023, are looking for diversification in their economies in the face of EIA predictions of a possible peak of production sometime around 2030.
Here are some bullet points from the article:
– “Oil prices have been depressed this year because China — the world’s largest oil importer — is in a prolonged economic downturn. The US’s massive boom in oil production over the last 15 years has also kept prices low.”
– “International benchmark Brent crude futures are down about 4% this year to date to around $74 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate futures are down 1.3% so far this year to around $70 per barrel.”
– Matthew Huber, a Syracuse University energy, climate politics, and resource geography professor, said: “The explosion of electric vehicle adoption in China (and presumably or eventually in the US and Europe) means the writing is on the wall and we’re going to reach ‘peak demand’ for oil sometime soon. It was always a good idea to diversify one’s economy away from just oil but now more than ever.”
– From the article, “In 2016, Saudi Arabia launched a grand Vision 2030 plan to transform its oil-dependent economy into a more diversified one that includes tourism and sports as key growth pillars.”
– Oil revenue accounts for about 40% of Saudi Arabia’s GDP.
– Saudi Arabia had a price target of $100 per barrel, but has become frustrated with today’s low oil prices (arguably because other OPEC member nations have not been adhering to agreed-upon production restrictions).
– Saudi Arabia has talked of increasing crude oil production, seeking to gain market share at the expense of higher profit margins.
– Anton Siluanov, Russia’s finance minister, recently said: “We are moving towards reducing the share of volatile income and reducing Russia’s dependence on oil and gas in favor of boosting our domestic economy.”
– Oil revenue accounts for about 20% of Russia’s GDP.
Make of this what you will. Me? Saudi Arabia can fund its diversification projects either by producing less and driving up international crude oil prices, possibly at the expense of long-term market share. Or it can attempt to increase long-term market share by increasing production and driving down international crude oil prices, at the expense of overall revenue.
In May 2021, OPEC+ chose the production reduction route, but apparently a number of member nations have been violating the agreed production curbs by exporting more oil than agreed. And U.S. crude oil production has been slowly ramping up. We are now by a significant margin the world’s largest crude oil producer.
But Saudi Arabia possesses one crucial advantage. Its oil is pooled in underground lakes. Extracting pooled oil is far less expensive than fracking shale oil formations. Saudi oil costs roughly $8 per barrel to extract. U.S. shale oil costs roughly $25 per barrel to extract. Saudi Arabia can punish other OPEC+ nations whose extraction costs are higher by producing more oil and driving down prices. They did this to American shale oil producers about a decade ago. Many American energy companies went bankrupt or sold out to larger oil companies. They did it to Russia, too.
Right now, Saudi Arabia has the infrastructure in place to export 12 million barrels of crude oil per day, give or take. It produced on average around 9.5 million barrels per day in 2023, according to EIA figures. Overall, OPEC+ currently has by definition about 4 million barrels of excess capacity, meaning that the member nations, within 30 days, could bring online another 4 million barrels of crude oil production per day and sustain that level for 90 days.
I have long maintained that for almost four years now, OPEC+ has been manipulating the international marketplace for crude oil to increase its oil revenues. There is evidence that many of the largest American shale oil producers have joined in that manipulation. Saudi Arabia has been at the forefront of the OPEC effort. It needs high prices to fund its transition announced in 2016 from an economy heavily dependent on oil revenue to a more diversified economy.
We have all paid a price for the price manipulations. The gullible among us err in blaming Biden. The evidence, for years, has been that Saudi greed drives the manipulations. It takes money, sometimes a lot of money, to create new domestic market sectors. Saudi economists see a closing window on worldwide demand for crude oil and insist on getting as much revenue as possible while the getting is good. The rest, including American shale oil producers, are riding the coattails.
