The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

General Election Early Voting is available today in Bunnell, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at any of the early voting site, regardless of assigned precinct. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols hears pre-trials for much of the day.

The Palm Coast City Council workshop previously scheduled for today is cancelled. The council is not meeting again until Nov. 12.

Palm Coast’s Residential Drainage Citizens Advisory Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Fall Horticultural Workshops at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE., 6:30 p.m on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. on Fridays. Join master gardeners from the UF/IFAS Agricultural Extension Office for these workshops that cover a variety of horticultural topics. $10 a workshop.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.











In Coming Days:







Oct. 30-31: The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s event promises to be better than ever with a ‘Greatest Slashers’ theme, incorporating some of the horror genres biggest icons of the past 50 years. And new for 2024, visitors can indulge in a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks as they await their turn to tour the spine-chilling haunted house. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. This year, the City of Palm Coast is offering a limited number of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets again, giving winners front-of-the-line access. To enter, follow the City of Palm Coast’s Facebook page during the week of October 21-25 and answer daily horror film trivia questions. Winners will be announced each day, so don’t miss your chance to skip the line and dive straight into the horror. Last year’s Hall of Terror set a new attendance record with nearly 5,000 visitors over the two-day span, and this year is expected to draw an even larger crowd. As always, the event is free and open to all ages, though adult supervision is recommended for attendees under 13. Please note that the event features strobe lights, fog, and other special effects. Those with epilepsy or sensory sensitivities are invited to join us for a special sensory-friendly walkthrough of the Hall of Terror from 6-7pm on both nights of the event.



For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: I had a misconception about country music when I first arrived in the United States in 1978. I thought it synonymous with the soundtracks of westerns we grew up on in Beirut, watching them at the Embassy or the Concorde cinemas. That was itself anachronistic. The soundtracks were generally written by Italians–Ennio Morricone, Nico Fidenco (also big for the softcore porn of Emanuelle movies), Frencesco De Masi–who invented the sound of westerns no less than Aaron Copeland invented the sound of the west from his Brooklyn studio. With that misconception in mind, and feeling nostalgic for those sounds–another irony: I was nostalgic for the western sounds I heard in Beirut, now that I was in America–I asked my second father what record he might recommend. He suggested Willie Nelson’s “Red Headed Stranger.” I bought it. This must’ve been 1979 or 1980, five years after the album appeared. It was Willies breakthrough. I did not hear the sounds of the Embassy. I heard better. My love affair with country, and with Willie especially, began. I had no idea what the songs were about, though I’d eventually catch on many years later that the concept album traced the story of a fugitive who murdered his wife and lover. I couldn’t stop listening. “Just As I Am,” “Can I Sleep In Your Arms,” and of course “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” a song that to this day discombobulates my cosmology and yo-yos me up and down the abyss of nostalgia by way of existential shutters. For all the thousand and one songs Willie’s written, this one is not one of his. Fred Rose wrote it, Hank Williams sang it, Gene Autry sang it, Conway Twitty sang it. But no one had ever sung it like Willie, or given it that place in the Red Headed Stranger cycle that, in Willie’s words, “expressed the overall theme and tied all the loose ends together.” —P.T.

Now this: We need a break, even if this is a repeat. It never gets old. Neither does he.









