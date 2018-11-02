Weekend Briefing: First Friday, Freedom Fest at Airport, Navy Jazz Ensemble, Tommy Tant Classic

Weekend:Friday: Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday: Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunday: Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Details here.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

Early voting continues through Saturday for the 2018 general election for federal, state and local candidates. In Flagler, early voting is available at three locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for 13 consecutive days, weekends included, through Nov. 3: at the Flagler County Public Library, Corner of Belle Terre and Palm Coast Pkwy, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, at the Palm Coast Community Center, Corner of Palm Coast Pkwy & Club House Dr., 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast, and at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections on the first floor of the Government Services Building, in back, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Ste. 101, Bunnell. Any registered and eligible voter may choose to vote at any of the three locations. This year, live election turnout is available: Keep up with Flagler County election turnout online at: https://www.flaglerelections.com. This live data is updated automatically every 10 minutes and offers customizable views by party and vote method. The turnout information includes Vote-By-Mail totals currently and Early Voting totals beginning Monday. Updates will continue throughout the election cycle. Election Day turnout will be available beginning at 7 a.m. on November 6.

Friday: Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Flagler County Veterans Services Officer David Lydon and Airport Director Roy Sieger to talk about Freedom Fest, the air show at the county airport this weekend, and John Subers of Florida Hospital Flagler to talk about diabetes awareness month, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam.







First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

First Friday at Flagler Beach’s Veterans Park, with vendors, games, food, music and other delights, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday: Matanzas High School Football, Matanzas v. Pedro Menendez High, at Matanzas, 7 p.m.

Friday: Stetson Homecoming Showcase Concert: This evening of music celebrates our tradition of musical excellence as demonstrated by our outstanding student musicians. The concert will feature a variety of student soloists and chamber ensembles, including a string quartet, chamber choir, guitar ensemble/quartet and a jazz combo. Please join us for this musical homecoming celebration. Welcome home! 6:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950 Complimentary admission, open to the public.

Saturday: Freedom Fest at the Flagler County Airport, with live music, fireworks, food, military aircraft, and free admission, brought to you by WNZF. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. See the story here.

Saturday: US Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble at the Flagler Auditorium.

Saturday, Sunday: Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic celebrates the life of Flagler Beach local surf standout, Tommy Tant, who passed away in 1998 from an aortic aneurysm. Hundreds of surfers compete in pro, open, and amateur divisions, attracting thousands of spectators from across the East Coast. At the Flagler Beach Municipal Pier, 105 S 2nd Street, Flagler Beach, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Sunday: Native Plant Hike at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. It’s a two-mile hike. Bring water and bug spray.

Sunday: US Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble: 7 p.m. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or book tickets here.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Friday: Flagler Figsh Company, 180 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Ave., 1:30 to 4 p.m.





Announcements:

The Rotary Club of Flagler County is looking for bands and musical groups to perform seasonal music at the Fantasy Lights in Central Park, Palm Coast. The free event featuring lighted displays around the lake, Santa’s Village, Train rides for the kids also has a nightly live performance of seasonal music at 7 p.m. each night for the month of December. The music is carried throughout the park and Rotary provides some sound equipment and lights. If your band is interested in performing please contact Carl Laundrie at claundrie@yahoo.com or call 386-283-8386.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



FINAL FINANCE REPORTS DUE: State candidates, political parties and committees face a Friday deadline for filing final finance reports before the Nov. 6 general election. The reports will show finance activity through Thursday.

SUPREME COURT INTERVIEWS BEGIN: The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission will begin interviewing candidates for three seats that will open on the Supreme Court in January. Those seats are held by justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, who face a mandatory retirement age. The commission plans to hold interviews over four days. It is scheduled Nov. 3 to interview applicants Alexander Bokor, Amy Boulris, Jeffrey Burns, Howard Coates, Daryl Trawick, Cynthia Cox, James Duncan, Manuel Farach, Jonathan Gerber, Edward Guedes, Bradley Harper, Terrance Ketchel, Mark Klingensmith, Jeffrey Kuntz and Bruce Kyle. (Saturday, 9 a.m., Miami International Airport Hotel, Terminal E, Miami.)

EARLY VOTING ENDS IN MUCH OF STATE: Saturday will be the final day of early voting in counties including Alachua, Baker, Brevard, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Escambia, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Holmes, Indian River, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Pasco, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, St. Johns, Sumter, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 26, 2018, with a link to the full week in review here.

Road and Interstate Construction:

Cultural Coda

Valentina Lisitsa plays Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2

