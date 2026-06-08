27-Year-Old Palm Coast Man Stabs a Child in His Care and Faces Aggravated Child Abuse Charge

Devroy Miller, a 27-year-old resident of Rocket Lane in Palm Coast, is at the Flagler County jail on a charge of aggravated child abuse and no bond following his alleged stabbing of a juvenile in his care. Miller is married to the juvenile’s guardian.

Aggravated child abuse is a first-degree felony charge punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The incident was reported Sunday evening, June 7. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene just before 6 p.m. to find the victim with an apparent stab wound on the front upper portion of his left thigh. “he stab wound on the victim’s leg was deep and substantial, requiring him to be treated at a local hospital,” Miller’s arrest report states. The juvenile was taken to Advent Health Palm Coast Parkway. “Other superficial cuts were located on the chest of the victim, and he stated that those were also caused by the suspect slashing at him.”

Miller was also at the scene when deputies arrived. The juvenile’s guardian “initially provided an admittedly false statement to law enforcement but “eventually admitted to detectives that she had to grab a pair of scissors out of the suspect’s hand after the altercation, at which time the stabbing in question had already occurred,” the arrest report states. She said she did not know what she’d done with the scissors.

Detectives got a search warrant and collected seven pairs of scissors but couldn’t determine which one was used in the altercation.

Miller spoke with detectives after being read his rights. “Initially, he provided a statement minimizing the altercation,” the report states. He said he did not recall exactly what had happened but “ eventually admitted to stabbing the victim in the leg with a pair of scissors and advised that he felt bad for doing so.” The juvenile was not armed at the time.

Miller is to be arraigned on June 23. His attorney is likely to ask for a bond amount to be set.