The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Jury selection continues in the second day of the trial of Jermaine Williams Sr. begins at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Williams, 52, faces the death penalty for the stabbing death of his wife, Yolonda Williams, in the driveway of the couple’s Bunnell house in August 2024. See:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

World Cup: On Bastille Day, France faces Spain in a semifinal match at 3 p.m. in Dallas.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260713

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Trial Notes: The next couple of weeks–that’s about how long the Jermaine Williams trial will take, if not three weeks–will require a lot of Bach, a lot of Mozart, even a lot of Schubert, if I am to make it through without Xanax or crack. A jury pool of 75, of which only four are Black, four women, no Black men, though they will be deciding the fate and the life of a Black man. I am less concerned about the racial make-up of juries, having been happily surprised by all-white Flagler County juries’ proper decisions, including, I think, the acquittal of three Black men in the last few years. I don’t expect an acquittal in this case. But all-white juries convicting a Black man to death, or recommending his death, is still terrible optics, though optics are the least of it when any jury of whatever color convicting a man to death is the horror, as unpardonably horrific as the crime happens to be. There he is, in his white shirt, open-collared, no tie, no jacket, gray pants. A bailiff told him to get his hands out of his pockets as the jurors were walking in. What does a man think of standing there, looking at the men and women who will decide whether he lives or dies? He never gave it a second thought when he took Yolonda’s life in his hands and ended it in 18 stabs. It took him less than a minute. The jury will take two or three weeks, and the judicial system will take another 10 or 15 years to wind it out, should he be sentenced to death. And so he smirks.

Now this:





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