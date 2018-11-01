Thursday Briefing: Joseph Bova Status, Critics Choice Dinner, Palm Coast Finance’s Winners

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ Oct. 30-31: Hall of Terror – Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., at Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive, Palm Coast (behind Kohl’s). Hall of Terror takes those who dare through a haunted house and show at Palm Coast Fire Station 21. Volunteer characters, many of whom are firefighters and other City employees, provide the scares. Free and no registration required. More info: 386-986-2300 or www.palmcoastgov.com/events.

♦ Oct. 31: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots.

♦ Oct. 31: Stetson Woodwind Ensemble. Come for an exciting evening of music for clarinet choir, flute choir and saxophone ensembles in Stetson’s historic Lee Chapel. The 32-member clarinet choir will be performing works by European composers acquired at the recent International Clarinet Conference in Belgium. In honor of our Halloween concert date, the flute choir will be performing a program of “Magic and Mystery,” with pieces by Mozart, Lauridsen, Prokofiev and Grieg. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.

♦ Nov. 1: Painting with a Twist in Palm Coast (Next to Metro Diner in Island Walk Shopping Center) will be instructing this Colorful Sea Turtle painting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. These $30 classes are for adult painters. We will permit painters aged 12+ if accompanied by an adult. Reservations are to be made in advance. Visit our calendar and reserve your seat today! www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/palm-coast/calendar/ or call our studio at 386-445-7786. We offer an array of wine and beer selections for purchase at our "Drink Station." You must be at least 21 to consume alcohol in the studio. No exceptions. This is not a bring-your-own-beer studio.

♦ Nov. 1: The Belle Terre Elementary School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. at the school’s media center.

♦ Nov. 1: Critics Choice Dinner: Meet fellow foodies at Mamling Asian Street Food (Wynn Dixie Shopping Center on Palm Coast Pkwy) to enjoy dinner and critique your experience. Dinner cost and transportation is at the participant's expense. Pre-registration is required at www.palmcoatgov.com/register. 5:30 p.m.

♦ Nov. 2: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

♦ Nov. 2: First Friday at Flagler Beach's Veterans Park, with vendors, games, food, music and other delights, from 6 to 9 p.m.

♦ Nov. 2: Matanzas High School Football, Matanzas v. Pedro Menendez High, at Matanzas, 7 p.m.

♦ Nov. 2: Stetson Homecoming Showcase Concert: This evening of music celebrates our tradition of musical excellence as demonstrated by our outstanding student musicians. The concert will feature a variety of student soloists and chamber ensembles, including a string quartet, chamber choir, guitar ensemble/quartet and a jazz combo. Please join us for this musical homecoming celebration. Welcome home! 6:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall

421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950 Complimentary admission, open to the public.

♦ Nov. 3: Freedom Fest at the Flagler County Airport, with live music, fireworks, food, military aircraft, and free admission, brought to you by WNZF.

♦ Nov. 3: US Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble at the Flagler Auditorium.

♦ Nov. 3-4:

Flagler Beach, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

♦ Nov. 4: Native Plant Hike at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. It's a two-mile hike. Bring water and bug spray.

♦ Nov. 4: US Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble: America's Navy is coming to Daytona Beach, Florida, one of 19 cities in four states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2018 tour -- one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy. 7 p.m. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or

♦ Nov. 5: A hearing is scheduled before Circuit Court Judge Terence Perkins in the case involving dangerous dog Cooper, which belonged to Palm Coast resident Dottye Benton when it bit a man in Benton's home, severely injuring him. It was Cooper's second bite, leading {Palm Coast government to declare him dangerous again (Port Orange had declared the dog dangerous earlier in the year) and condemning it to death. Benton has been seeking a reprieve on the death sentence so that Cooper could be exiled to a refuge for dangerous dogs ion the west coast. The hearing, however, hinges on due process issues raised by Benton's attorney with regards to the city's hearing on the matter. The hearing before Perkins is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. See background stories here,

♦ Nov. 5: Flagler Cares, the coalition of health care and social services providers focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, meets at 3 p.m. in Classrooms A-B at Florida Hospital Flagler. The group will discuss community health issues.

♦ Nov. 6: General Election Day. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

♦ Nov. 6: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at noon and 6 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots. The board meets again at 7 p.m. to reveal unofficial election results.

♦ Nov. 6: Stetson Chamber Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor, Dan Ferri, saxophone. Stetson University’s saxophone professor, Dan Ferri, performs the Concerto for Stan Getz by Richard Rodney Bennett, one of the most challenging pieces in the repertoire. Also on the program will be Vivaldi’s exhilarating Concerto for Four Violins in B Minor and Hubert Parry’s Lady Radnor’s Suite. Lady Radnor had her own orchestra and commissioned this piece from Parry who died 100 years ago in 1918. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950 Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ Nov. 7: Flagler Radio Aero Modelers: Come Fly with Us: from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Landfill 1100 Old Kings Road South, Palm Coast: Children, teens, parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, all are invited to join us for a free day of hands on remote control training – planes, helicopters and jets. The by Flagler Radio Aero Modelers provide everything--the fun, the instructors and the planes. Join us for a great day of fun and adventure. Need more information contact Jim at 386-503-7822.

♦ Nov. 7: The Flagler Education Foundation leads

♦ Nov. 7: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting at at 2:30 p.m.,

♦ Nov. 7: The St. Johns River Water Management District will holds the second of two community meetings on the Flagler County Wetland Restoration Project, designed to increase the amount of wetland area. 5:30 p.m. at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. See the webpage, www.sjrwmd.com/facts/flagler-wetland-restoration-project/, updating the project. For input, write at FlaglerRestoration@sjrwmd.com. The wetland restoration project will consist of moving piles of spoil back into man-made ditches and grading the material to the elevation that matches nearby remnants of natural wetland. The project will return dozens of acres of ditches and spoil piles to functional wetland that will yield food for fish and wildlife, filter and clean water, and provide other benefits.

♦ Nov. 7: Stetson Jazz Ensemble, Patrick Hennessey, director. The Stetson Jazz Ensemble presents a program as varied as the whims of fall, beginning with the rhythmic fascinations of George Gershwin, an “Invitation” for “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” to the stage, and wrapping up the evening with a classic powerhouse from the genius of Leonard Bernstein, “Prelude, Fugue and Riffs.” Selections from the Count Basie Orchestra, Rob McConnell and his Boss Brass, the Stan Kenton Orchestra, Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band and the Toshiko Akiyoshi-Lew Tabackin Big Band will also highlight the performance.

7:30 p.m. Athens Theatre, DeLand. 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. 386-822-8950. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ Nov. 8: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Provisional Ballots, Unofficial Results.

♦ Nov. 9: Coffee Series at the Palm Coast Community Center, 9 a.m.: learn about “Facts and Myths about End-of-Life Care” from Florida Hospital HospiceCare Director Rema Cole and HospiceCare Community Liaison Janice Moore. They’ll discuss the facts and myths about end-of-life care. Attendees will learn about the options available for end-of-life care, how to identify the need for services, setting up five wishes for you and your loved ones and dispelling the myths and having open conversations about of end of life. Florida Hospital HospiceCare is the only faith-based and Joint Commission-accredited hospice in Volusia and Flagler counties. Coffee Series is sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, Parks & Rec’s health and wellness event partner. It is held at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. The coffee and lecture are free, but pre-registration is required: www.parksandrec.fun/seniors.

♦ Nov. 9, 10, 11: Beach Front Grille at 2444 South Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach hosts "Vets Fest," a veterans appreciation weekend, with live music by Southern Chaos, Stick Shift Cadillac, Easy Street and Robbie Litt.

♦ Nov. 10-11:

♦ Nov. 10: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

♦ Nov. 10-11: Florida Bandmasters Association, Roll of Distinction Concert, Southern Winds, Douglas Phillips, conductor. The Southern Winds, a symphonic band made up of Stetson faculty, former students, band directors and other professional musicians, will open the 29th Annual FBA Hall of Fame Weekend with a concert honoring the 2018 FBA Roll of Distinction inductees Delbert Keiffner (posthumous), supervisor of secondary music for Orange County Public Schools and Julian E. White, director of bands (retired) at Florida A&M University. The program will feature several guest conductors and will include a variety of beloved standards from the wind band repertoire. Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.

♦ Nov. 12: The Flagler County Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. in front of the County Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Blvd, Bunnell, FL 32110. The guest speaker will be Hal Kushner, Colonel, US Army (retired), a Vietnam Veteran, former prisoner of war (1967-73), and a recipient of the Silver Star. Kushner is a resident of Ormond Beach, Florida, and a practicing ophthalmologist. He has shared his story on some big stages. In addition, we will announce this year’s Flagler County “Col Gary E. DeKay” Veteran of the Year for 2018.

♦ Nov. 13: Stetson Sounds New XXI: First Glimpse: Music written and performed by Stetson students, 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall

421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.

♦ Nov. 13: National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program (Pre-K & Kindergarten children), at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy, 4:30 p.m. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Coast Parks & Recreation are partnering in the program. No actual firearms will be used. Free but please pre-register at www.parksandrec.fun/youth. More info: 386-986-2323. The NRA’s Marion Hammer developed the controversial program in 1988 as gun-safety education.

♦ Nov. 14-15:

♦ Nov. 14: National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program (1st and 2nd grade children children), at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy, 4:30 p.m. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Coast Parks & Recreation are partnering in the program. No actual firearms will be used. Free but please pre-register at www.parksandrec.fun/youth. More info: 386-986-2323. The NRA’s Marion Hammer developed the controversial program in 1988 as gun-safety education.

♦ Nov. 14: Stetson Guitar on the Rocks Featuring solo performances by the guitar students of Stephen Robinson. 7:30 p.m. Tinsley Room, Presser Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.

♦ Nov. 15: National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program (3rd and 4th grade children), at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy, 4:30 p.m. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Coast Parks & Recreation are partnering in the program. No actual firearms will be used. Free but please pre-register at www.parksandrec.fun/youth. More info: 386-986-2323. The NRA’s Marion Hammer developed the controversial program in 1988 as gun-safety education.

♦ Nov. 15:

♦ Nov. 15: Evening at the Whitney Lecture Series: "The Serengeti Rules: The quest to understand how nature works and why it matters," a lecture by Dr. Sean Carroll, vice president for science education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Lectures and parking are free and registration or reservations are not necessary. The event is at 7 p.m. at Center for Marine Studies, Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Blvd., St. Augustine, Florida. For further details, call (904) 461-4000.

♦ Nov. 15: The First Church of Palm Coast's Rev. Gillard S. Glover, pastor, presents “Thursday Seminars” and welcomes Flagler and Volusia residents to the free seminars, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. Light refreshments will be included without cost. Today, Cathy Gallagher and Casey Ryan of Continuing Care Liaisons, Halifax Health Hospice and Halifax Health Care at Home, will render, “Aging Well” and “Homecare vs. Hospice Services.” Bebe Kelly, Certified Dementia Practitioner, Home Instead, will present, “Living in a Caregiver's World.” For further details, call First Church at 386-446-5759.

♦ Nov. 15-18: On Stage: "Sweat by Lynn Nottage," at Stetson's Second Stage Theatre, 600 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Call 386/822-7266. Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, the Pulitzer-Prize-winning play SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. All shows 8 pm except for Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m.

♦ Nov. 16: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Overseas Ballots, Official Results, Certification.

♦ Nov. 16:

♦ Nov. 16: Flagler County’s Open Door Re-Entry and Recover Ministry hosts the third annual Under the Harvest Moon Gala at 6:30 p.m. in the Atlantic Ballroom at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast. This event will benefit the Christian-based nonprofit, with funds going toward the creation and operation of residential recovery homes in Flagler County that aim to transform drug and alcohol abusers through a 6 to 12-month program. The evening will include a welcome reception where guests will mingle and enjoy the elegant ambiance of the resort, and be invited to participate in a silent auction featuring art from Cornerstone Artworks and Hammock Beach Resort stay with golf package. Guest speakers include alumni from the Open Door Ministry program, Sheriff Rick Staly and Joe Mullins. The evening will also include an update on the Women’s Recovery House in Bunnell. For information on how to purchase tickets, or make a donation, please contact Pastor Charles Silano, at: (386) 931-4158, PastorAtOpenDoor@gmail.com or visit www.opendoorrecovery.org

♦ Nov. 16: Stetson University Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Winners, Anthony Hose, conductor. This concert showcases the winners of the 2018 Concerto Competition. Violinist Gabriella Martinez plays the Rondo from Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole and soprano Kat Kirby-Kopczynski sings the evocative Knoxville, Summer of 1915 by Samuel Barber. The orchestra opens the program with Verdi’s Overture, La Forza del Destino and ends the program continuing the Italian vein with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, known as the “Italian.” 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950, Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ Nov. 16: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis. Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Chip’s groundbreaking Fresh Aire series which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America. 7:30 p.m. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or

♦ Nov. 17: Rick de Yampert presents a pop-up art show from 5-8 p.m. at Arts on Granada, 67 W Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach.





