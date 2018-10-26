Weekend Briefing: Bedrace, Rocky Horror Show, Gola’s Steampunk, Palm Coast Founders’ Day, De Yampert on Crows, A Schubert Concert
Weekend: Rainy Friday, cloudy Saturday, Sunny Sunday, cooling from the 80s Friday to the 70s by Sunday, nights in the 60s Friday, but dipping into the lower 50s by Sunday. Finally. Details here.
“But mainly, he said, prison work was about waiting. The inmates waited for their sentences to run out, and the officers waited for retirement. To Kingsley, it was ‘a life sentence in eiught-hour shifts.'”
–From Ted Conover’s “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” (2000).
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.
Flagler County Commission
Greg Hansen (Rep., Dist. 2)
Dennis McDonald (Ind., Dist. 2)
Joe Mullins (Rep., Dist. 4)
Jane Gentile-Youd (Ind., Dist. 4)
Flagler School Board
Janet McDonald (Dist. 2)
John Fischer (Dist. 2)
The Candidates on ESE
Palm Coast City Council
Jon Netts (Dist. 2)
Jack Howell(Dist. 2)
Eddie Branquinho (Dist. 4)
John Tipton IV (Dist. 4)
The Amendments
Amendment 3
Amendment 4
Amendment 6
Early voting continues for the 2018 general election for federal, state and local candidates. In Flagler, early voting is available at three locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for 13 consecutive days, weekends included, through Nov. 3: at the Flagler County Public Library, Corner of Belle Terre and Palm Coast Pkwy, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, at the Palm Coast Community Center, Corner of Palm Coast Pkwy & Club House Dr., 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast, and at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections on the first floor of the Government Services Building, in back, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Ste. 101, Bunnell. Any registered and eligible voter may choose to vote at any of the three locations. This year, live election turnout is available: Keep up with Flagler County election turnout online at: https://www.flaglerelections.com. This live data is updated automatically every 10 minutes and offers customizable views by party and vote method. The turnout information includes Vote-By-Mail totals currently and Early Voting totals beginning Monday. Updates will continue throughout the election cycle. Election Day turnout will be available beginning at 7 a.m. on November 6.
Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson, Flagler Education Foundation Chief Joe Rizzo, and Cindy Evans to talk about Coats for Kids, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on Donald Trump’s attempt to define transgender people out of existence.
Friday: The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: “The Rocky Horror Show,” directed by John Sbordone, at City Repertory Theatre, Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Performances at CRT’s venue in City Market Place at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $25 adults and $15 students. For more information or tickets, call the CRT box office at 386-585-9415 or easily book online here.
Friday: Galery of Local Art (GOLA)’s Annual Steampunk Event, 6 to 9 p.m., 208 Central Ave.,Flagler Beach. Games, music, face painting, dancing, Tarot card readings, storytelling and Costume contests. Book signing by Tom Duncan, Randy Jaye and Kelly Barnhill. Appetizers & Non-alcoholic beverages. Cost of Admission $15 per person, 50/50 cash raffle to benefit Turtle Patrol. Phone : (386) 439-6659.
Friday: Matanzas High Homecoming football game v. Deltona High, 7 p.m. at Matanzas.
Friday, Saturday: Holler-Ween-Fest at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 Old Kings Rd., Palm Coast, 6:30 to 11 p.m., with a pumpkin patch, boo bash bounce house, story time, a bonfire, all sorts of games and treats and more, adults $15, kids ages 4-12, $10, and kids under 4, free. For information, call 386/447-4663 or 446-7630.
Friday, Saturday: Fields of Fear at Cowart Ranch and Farms, 8185 W. Highway 100 Bunnell, 7 to 11 p.m.
Friday: Intermediate Saltwater Fishing at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to noon. In this workshop, we will focus on how to target redfish. Participants will learn basic cast netting, tips and tricks to target redfish, advanced knot-tying, fish fileting, and more. Workshop will be outdoors and will include some fishing time. All equipment will be provided for the workshop. Limited spots, so participants must call to register. Event Website: www.washingtonoaks.org Event Contact: 386-446-6783
Friday: An opening-night reception marks a retrospective of the works of artist Jim Houser at the Museum of Art, DeLand, 600 N Woodland Blvd., 5 to 7 p.m. Museum Members: No Charge, Non-members: $10. RSVP Preferred. Phone: 386.734.4371 Email: Contact@moartdeland.org.
Friday: Stetson University Symphony Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor, Lynn Musco, clarinet, Jesus Alfonzo, viola. Join us for a concert in historic Lee Chapel featuring Bruch’s Double Concerto, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.6 “Pathétique” and Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from On the Town. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950 Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
Saturday: First Aid & CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Palm Coast Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a 7-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with pre-registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 25. Sign up at www.palmcoastgov.com/cpr. More info: cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com or 386-986-2300.
Saturday: Palm Coast Historical Society Founder’s Day: Join us at 1 p.m. in the Palm Coast Community Center for Founder’s Day. The keynote speaker is Mike Beadle, long time and recently retired Fire Chief of Palm Coast. Pictures of the 98 fires, firefighters, and new historical boards will be available. Bring and share your story. The stories and history make us who we are today. Refreshments will be served. On Wednesday, October 24, a new Historical Society Museum exhibit will open which highlights the history of our fire department and its gallant work. Do you live near a station? Come and find out. Bring your children to view and touch firefighting tools and gear. It’s up close and personal. It’s also Fire Prevention Month.
Saturday: Surf Fishing from Beginner’s to Advanced, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach. Join our volunteer Andy Block, an avid fisherman for over 50 years, who will teach the basics of fishing off the beach in the ocean surf. Participants will learn tips on choosing fishing gear, bait and the best area and tides to fish in. We will be meeting at the beachside pavilion on the east side of the park. You can enjoy the beach after the program. $20 per person. Proceeds benefit FROGR–Friends of Gamble Rogers State Park. Registration is limited to the first 25 people. $5 per carload Park admission is not included. For more information please call (386) 517-2086 or visit our ranger station.
Saturday: The ninth annual bedrace: All Heroes and Villains are invited to join the fun for the ninth annual bedrace at Flagler Beach Veterans park at 3 p.m. This year the theme is all about saving (or destroying) the universe. Compete in the costume contest, build a bed and compete with your fellow Heroes and Legends for trophies and bragging rights, or just watch the fun. All proceeds will benefit youth programs in our county including our I Can Read program. For more information call the Flagler Volunteer Services office at 386-597-2950 or email flaglervolunteer@cfl.rr.com.
Saturday: In conjunction with the 9th Annual Bed Race (see above), the Kiwanis Club of Flagler County is holding a Pumpkin Decorating Contest for kids and adults of all ages. Trophies and Prizes to the winners in each age group. Cost to participate is a donation of a non perishable food item to the food bank. Bring your decorated pumpkin to Veterans Park, Flagler Beach between 2 to 3:30 p.m. For complete rules see the website: flaglercountykiwanis.org or call Les Lohnes @ 413-949-3893. Prizes and Trophies awarded immediately following the Bed Race.
Saturday: Second annual Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Beach Police Station parking lot, 204 S. Flagler Avenue, Flagler Beach.
Saturday: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Flagler Beach Police Department, 204 S. Flagler Avenue, Flagler Beach.
Saturday: Pie n Poetry Tasting Event, noon to 4 p.m., 51 Fenwood Lane, Palm Coast: We will have a sample pie tasting event at our home for family, friends, invites, and neighbors in our driveway. This event includes light music; mostly jazz, dance, and featured readings and performances of poetry. Contact Cynthia Jones, lloydiluv@icloud.com, 386-569-9916.
Saturday: Great Pianists at Stetson series, Alex McDonald, piano. Come hear acclaimed pianist Alex McDonald who has soloed with the Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México, the Louisiana Philharmonic, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Utah Symphony Orchestra. His awards include second prize at the 2007 New Orleans International Piano Competition and second prize at the 2001 Gina Bachauer International Young Artist Piano Competition. In 2008, he was named a Harvey Fellow by the Mustard Seed Foundation. He will be performing a recital full of virtuosity and favorite works. Program highlights include Liszt’s dashing Rigoletto Paraphrase, a Nocturne by Chopin and Stravinsky’s thunderous Petrouchka. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.
Saturday, Sunday: 7th Annual Maze Days at Cowart Ranch and Farms, 8185 W. Highway 100 Bunnell, with a corn maze, barrel train, farm animals, a country store, a pumpkin patch and pony rides, $10 admission, children 3 and under free.
Sunday: Daytona Solisti Chamber Orchestra presents Schubertiade in its opening concert of the season at First Presbyterian Church of Daytona Beach at 3:30 p.m., 620 S. Grandview Ave., Daytona Beach, with the Rickman-Acree-Corporon Piano Trio perfroming Schubert’s Piano Trio Nr. 1 in B-flat, D898 (Susan Pitard Acree, violin, Michael Rickman, piano, Joe Corporon, cello) and Schubert’s Piano Sonata No. 20 in A Major, D. 959, among Schubert’s greatest works, with Rickman at the piano. The recommended donation is $15. Information, call 386-562-5423.
Sunday: Rick de Yampert presents a lecture, “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic” at 10:30 a.m. at the Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 403 West St., New Smyrna Beach. “My talk,” he writes, “will explore how religions, myths and legends of many cultures have included crow and raven lore. My program also will include a slide show featuring some of the thousands of photos I’ve taken of crows over the years, as well as some of my digital art images of the birds.” He will also be displaying some of his canvas prints of crow art, a small preview of sorts of his pop-up art show from 5-8 p.m. Saturday Nov. 17 at Arts on Granada in Ormond Beach. “Some of the crow/raven lore I will explore: In Norse mythology, the god Odin is accompanied by two ravens whose names translate as “thought” and “memory.” For some Native American cultures, Raven is a trickster god who stole light and brought it to the world. In Jewish folklore and the Qur’an, a raven teaches humans how to bury Abel. Crows and ravens also appear in the legends of Irish, Greek, Appalachian and numerous other cultures.” De Yampert is FlaglerLive’s culture writer.
Sunday: 2nd Annual Party In Pink Zumbathon for Breast Cancer, in the gymnasium at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://www.zumba.com/en-US/event/view/mpowerpip for $20. More instructors, more fun prizes, and what could arguably be Zumba’s best year with regard to their release of new music. Last year’s event brought in 75 women spanning from Jacksonville to Daytona Beach, raising $1,125 for breast cancer research. “We’re looking to double that this year—the more participants we have, the more money we can raise for this cause,” says Melissa Mondello, Owner at MPower Fitness. Contact: Melissa Mondello, Co-Owner & Fitness Manager (MPower Fitness) at (386)445-2508 or Brandi Jaeger, President & Co-Founder (Crazy Sock Divas) at (386)585-0252.
Sunday: The Flagler County Art League hosts its 40th Anniversary Lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Hammock Beach Resort, 200 Ocean Crest Dr, Palm Coast, $48 per person. Call 386/986-4668 to reserve your spot.
Sunday: Palm Coast United Methodist Church Concert Series presenting Renese King, 4 p.m. at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Renese King is a Boston instrumentalist, pianist and vocalist. Freewill Donation and Open To All
Sunday: The African American Entrepreneurs Association presents a black-tie fundraising gala at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Boulevard, Palm Coast, at costs of $75 for individuals, $125 for couples, $500 for a table of eight. Call 234-2014. The AAEA will be honoring actor/entrepreneur Taraji Henson, daughter of Bernice Gordon for their 1st Mother of a Successful Entrepreneur Award.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
BANNON SPEAKS TO HILLSBOROUGH GOP: Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to President Donald Trump, will speak at a Hillsborough County Republican Party dinner. (Friday, 6:30 p.m., The Event Factory, 7565 West Hillsborough Ave., Tampa.)
CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTS DUE: State political candidates and committees face a Friday deadline to file reports showing finance activity through Oct. 19.
EARLY VOTING HELD STATEWIDE: Early-voting locations will be open statewide Saturday for the Nov. 6 elections. Many counties will start earlier in the week.
SHAW CAMPAIGNS IN JACKSONVILLE: State Rep. Sean Shaw, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, is expected to appear at a meet-and-greet event in Duval County. (Saturday, 5 p.m., Cuba Libre Ultra Lounge, 2578 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville.)
In Coming Days in Palm Coast, Flagler and the Occasional Beyond:
♦ Oct. 30-31: Hall of Terror – Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., at Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive, Palm Coast (behind Kohl’s). Hall of Terror takes those who dare through a haunted house and show at Palm Coast Fire Station 21. Volunteer characters, many of whom are firefighters and other City employees, provide the scares. Free and no registration required. More info: 386-986-2300 or www.palmcoastgov.com/events.
♦ Oct. 30: Stetson Sounds New XX: Hub New Music Quartet. HUB New Music is a distinctive chamber quartet that is “one of the most talked about younger contemporary classical ensembles” (Oregon ArtsWatch). They will present their "Soul House" program, featuring recent works by Judd Greenstein, Angelica Negrón, Daniel Wohl and Robert Honstein. For more information, visit: http://www.hubnewmusic.org/ 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.
♦ Oct. 31: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots.
♦ Oct. 31: Stetson Woodwind Ensemble. Come for an exciting evening of music for clarinet choir, flute choir and saxophone ensembles in Stetson’s historic Lee Chapel. The 32-member clarinet choir will be performing works by European composers acquired at the recent International Clarinet Conference in Belgium. In honor of our Halloween concert date, the flute choir will be performing a program of “Magic and Mystery,” with pieces by Mozart, Lauridsen, Prokofiev and Grieg. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.
♦ Nov. 1: Painting with a Twist in Palm Coast (Next to Metro Diner in Island Walk Shopping Center) will be instructing this Colorful Sea Turtle painting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. These $30 classes are for adult painters. We will permit painters aged 12+ if accompanied by an adult. Reservations are to be made in advance. Visit our calendar and reserve your seat today! www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/palm-coast/calendar/ or call our studio at 386-445-7786. We offer an array of wine and beer selections for purchase at our "Drink Station." You must be at least 21 to consume alcohol in the studio. No exceptions. This is not a bring-your-own-beer studio.
♦ Nov. 2: Stetson Homecoming Showcase Concert: This evening of music celebrates our tradition of musical excellence as demonstrated by our outstanding student musicians. The concert will feature a variety of student soloists and chamber ensembles, including a string quartet, chamber choir, guitar ensemble/quartet and a jazz combo. Please join us for this musical homecoming celebration. Welcome home! 6:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall
421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950 Complimentary admission, open to the public.
♦ Nov. 3: Freedom Fest at the Flagler County Airport, with live music, fireworks, food, military aircraft, and free admission, brought to you by WNZF.
♦ Nov. 4: US Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble: America's Navy is coming to Daytona Beach, Florida, one of 19 cities in four states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2018 tour -- one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy. 7 p.m. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or book tickets here.
♦ Nov. 5: A hearing is scheduled before Circuit Court Judge Terence Perkins in the case involving dangerous dog Cooper, which belonged to Palm Coast resident Dottye Benton when it bit a man in Benton's home, severely injuring him. It was Cooper's second bite, leading {Palm Coast government to declare him dangerous again (Port Orange had declared the dog dangerous earlier in the year) and condemning it to death. Benton has been seeking a reprieve on the death sentence so that Cooper could be exiled to a refuge for dangerous dogs ion the west coast. The hearing, however, hinges on due process issues raised by Benton's attorney with regards to the city's hearing on the matter. The hearing before Perkins is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. See background stories here, here, here and here.
♦ Nov. 5: Flagler Cares, the coalition of health care and social services providers focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, meets at 3 p.m. in Classrooms A-B at Florida Hospital Flagler. The group will discuss community health issues.
♦ Nov. 6: General Election Day. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
♦ Nov. 6: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at noon and 6 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots. The board meets again at 7 p.m. to reveal unofficial election results.
♦ Nov. 6: Stetson Chamber Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor, Dan Ferri, saxophone. Stetson University’s saxophone professor, Dan Ferri, performs the Concerto for Stan Getz by Richard Rodney Bennett, one of the most challenging pieces in the repertoire. Also on the program will be Vivaldi’s exhilarating Concerto for Four Violins in B Minor and Hubert Parry’s Lady Radnor’s Suite. Lady Radnor had her own orchestra and commissioned this piece from Parry who died 100 years ago in 1918. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950 Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
♦ Nov. 7: The Flagler Education Foundation leads one of its bi-monthly free tours of the school district's Classroom to Careers Flagship Programs. Each public school offers a unique Flagship Program, which allows students unique opportunities to discover paths that lead them from the classroom to career success. The tours visit one or two schools at a time, with student ambassadors that take the group on a guided tour of their programs. Community members are able to interact with the students, the Education Foundation, and school staff to ask questions about the programs. The goal is to inform the public of the programs students participate in from Kindergarten through high school. There are currently 23 programs spread over all nine traditional public schools. Anyone interested in participating may contact the Education Foundation's Shelley Wheeler at wheelers@flaglerschools.com or 386-437-8929 x1123, for the time and location to meet. Per school safety guidelines everyone will need to bring a picture ID to enter the schools. Today's tours: Buddy Taylor Middle School's agronomy, engineering and biotech program at 9:30 a.m., followed by Wadsworth Elementary's STEM program at 10:30 a.m.
♦ Nov. 7: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting at at 2:30 p.m., Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3 (behind the Government Services Building), Bunnell.
♦ Nov. 7: The St. Johns River Water Management District will holds the second of two community meetings on the Flagler County Wetland Restoration Project, designed to increase the amount of wetland area. 5:30 p.m. at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. See the webpage, www.sjrwmd.com/facts/flagler-wetland-restoration-project/, updating the project. For input, write at FlaglerRestoration@sjrwmd.com. The wetland restoration project will consist of moving piles of spoil back into man-made ditches and grading the material to the elevation that matches nearby remnants of natural wetland. The project will return dozens of acres of ditches and spoil piles to functional wetland that will yield food for fish and wildlife, filter and clean water, and provide other benefits.
♦ Nov. 7: Stetson Jazz Ensemble, Patrick Hennessey, director. The Stetson Jazz Ensemble presents a program as varied as the whims of fall, beginning with the rhythmic fascinations of George Gershwin, an “Invitation” for “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” to the stage, and wrapping up the evening with a classic powerhouse from the genius of Leonard Bernstein, “Prelude, Fugue and Riffs.” Selections from the Count Basie Orchestra, Rob McConnell and his Boss Brass, the Stan Kenton Orchestra, Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band and the Toshiko Akiyoshi-Lew Tabackin Big Band will also highlight the performance.
7:30 p.m. Athens Theatre, DeLand. 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. 386-822-8950. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
♦ Nov. 8: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Provisional Ballots, Unofficial Results.
♦ Nov. 9, 10, 11: Beach Front Grille at 2444 South Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach hosts "Vets Fest," a veterans appreciation weekend, with live music by Southern Chaos, Stick Shift Cadillac, Easy Street and Robbie Litt.
♦ Nov. 10-11: Florida Bandmasters Association, Roll of Distinction Concert, Southern Winds, Douglas Phillips, conductor. The Southern Winds, a symphonic band made up of Stetson faculty, former students, band directors and other professional musicians, will open the 29th Annual FBA Hall of Fame Weekend with a concert honoring the 2018 FBA Roll of Distinction inductees Delbert Keiffner (posthumous), supervisor of secondary music for Orange County Public Schools and Julian E. White, director of bands (retired) at Florida A&M University. The program will feature several guest conductors and will include a variety of beloved standards from the wind band repertoire. Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.
♦ Nov. 13: Stetson Sounds New XXI: First Glimpse: Music written and performed by Stetson students, 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall
421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.
♦ Nov. 14-15: The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. for the first of two days in the last of seven sets of two-day meetings, with such meetings scheduled every month since April. he Florida Channel will be broadcasting the meeting and will be streaming it live here. You may submit your public comments here.
♦ Nov. 14: Stetson Guitar on the Rocks Featuring solo performances by the guitar students of Stephen Robinson. 7:30 p.m. Tinsley Room, Presser Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.
♦ Nov. 15: The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its new venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets 7 minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach (under the bridge). Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 advance, available at theinspiredmicus.com, or $15 at the door. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
♦ Nov. 15: Evening at the Whitney Lecture Series: "The Serengeti Rules: The quest to understand how nature works and why it matters," a lecture by Dr. Sean Carroll, vice president for science education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Lectures and parking are free and registration or reservations are not necessary. The event is at 7 p.m. at Center for Marine Studies, Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Blvd., St. Augustine, Florida. For further details, call (904) 461-4000.
♦ Nov. 15: The First Church of Palm Coast's Rev. Gillard S. Glover, pastor, presents “Thursday Seminars” and welcomes Flagler and Volusia residents to the free seminars, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. Light refreshments will be included without cost. Today, Cathy Gallagher and Casey Ryan of Continuing Care Liaisons, Halifax Health Hospice and Halifax Health Care at Home, will render, “Aging Well” and “Homecare vs. Hospice Services.” Bebe Kelly, Certified Dementia Practitioner, Home Instead, will present, “Living in a Caregiver's World.” For further details, call First Church at 386-446-5759.
♦ Nov. 15-18: On Stage: "Sweat by Lynn Nottage," at Stetson's Second Stage Theatre, 600 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Call 386/822-7266. Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, the Pulitzer-Prize-winning play SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. All shows 8 pm except for Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m.
♦ Nov. 16: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Overseas Ballots, Official Results, Certification.
♦ Nov. 16: The Department of Health's Board of Osteopathic Medicine is expected to consider Palm Coast physician Florence Fruehan's voluntary surrender of his medical license in an agreement he reached with the Department of Health as he was under state and the Flagler sheriff's investigation for alleged sexual improprieties with a female patient. If the board ratifies the agreement, Fruehan will be barred from practicing medicine. He has been barred from doing so since he signed the agreement on Aug. 20. The board meets at the Sheraton Bay Point Resort, 4114 Jan Cooley Drive, Panama City, at 9 a.m. See the background stories: "Palm Coast Physician Florence Fruehan Accused Of Groping Female Patient; State Orders Him Restricted," and "Dr. Fruehan Will Surrender License, Quitting Medicine in Face of Allegation of Sexual Improprieties With Patient."
♦ Nov. 16: Flagler County’s Open Door Re-Entry and Recover Ministry hosts the third annual Under the Harvest Moon Gala at 6:30 p.m. in the Atlantic Ballroom at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast. This event will benefit the Christian-based nonprofit, with funds going toward the creation and operation of residential recovery homes in Flagler County that aim to transform drug and alcohol abusers through a 6 to 12-month program. The evening will include a welcome reception where guests will mingle and enjoy the elegant ambiance of the resort, and be invited to participate in a silent auction featuring art from Cornerstone Artworks and Hammock Beach Resort stay with golf package. Guest speakers include alumni from the Open Door Ministry program, Sheriff Rick Staly and Joe Mullins. The evening will also include an update on the Women’s Recovery House in Bunnell. For information on how to purchase tickets, or make a donation, please contact Pastor Charles Silano, at: (386) 931-4158, PastorAtOpenDoor@gmail.com or visit www.opendoorrecovery.org
♦ Nov. 16: Stetson University Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Winners, Anthony Hose, conductor. This concert showcases the winners of the 2018 Concerto Competition. Violinist Gabriella Martinez plays the Rondo from Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole and soprano Kat Kirby-Kopczynski sings the evocative Knoxville, Summer of 1915 by Samuel Barber. The orchestra opens the program with Verdi’s Overture, La Forza del Destino and ends the program continuing the Italian vein with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, known as the “Italian.” 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950, Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
♦ Nov. 16: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis. Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Chip’s groundbreaking Fresh Aire series which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America. 7:30 p.m. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or book tickets here.
♦ Nov. 17: Rick de Yampert presents a pop-up art show from 5-8 p.m. at Arts on Granada, 67 W Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach.
