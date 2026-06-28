The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 28, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Pride in Bunnell at 2K Ranch, noon to 4 p.m. Join us for a fabulous celebration of love and equality at the Bunnell Pride Festival! Come together as a community to support, honor, and celebrate LGBTQIA+ individuals and our allies. Enjoy a day filled with pride, joy, music, art, connection, and love. Let’s stand together in solidarity and show the world that love is love! See: “Bunnell Pride Returns for 3rd Year Running Sunday to 2K Ranch, Misinformation and ‘Proud Boys’ Aside.”

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260626

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: At the beginning of every World Cup match they play the two competing nations’ national anthems. Nothing unusual about that. We’re used to it in every sport in the United States, professional or not. But there is a difference. At World Cup games, they just play a recorded, instrumental anthem–and let the players and the immense crowds pick up the singing. I was watching the prelude to the US-Australia match, and after wincing (as I never used to, but these are grim times) at the first couple of bars of the Stars and Stripes, the familiar emotion quickly returned, the eyes welled up, ridiculously, but more so because the entire Seattle Stadium was singing. It seemed to me so much more authentic, more rousing and heartwarming, than when single performers monopolize the stage and turn the anthem into a performance, instead of what it is meant to be: a shared moment to express our shared purpose, our unity, our communal love of country, no matter what else may divide us. When we sing together, without a performer, without a performance, we become the anthem, and the anthem is us. Or US, if you prefer. But please. Hold the Reagan-vintage chauvinistic U-S-A U-S-A chants. The anthem says it all.

Now this:





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