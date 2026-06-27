The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 27, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 107. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Art Dycke’s Celebration of Life is scheduled for noon at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach, followed by a 1:30 p.m. reception at Grand Haven Golf Clubhouse. If you would like to send a card to the family, the address is 5 Lagare St., Palm Coast, FL 32137. See: “Art Dycke, Co-Author of Palm Coast Charter and Dedicated City Historian, Dies at 92,” and the obituary here.

Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities June 27-28 and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Palm Coast Historical Society Executive Board Meeting, 2 p.m. at the society’s location in Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast. The meeting is open to the public and is preceded by an hour of mingling, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Gamble Jam: Join us from 2 to 4 p.m. for the Gamble Jam—a laid-back, toe-tappin’ tribute to the legendary Florida folk singer and storyteller, James Gamble Rogers IV! Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join the jam. Whether you’re strumming, picking, singing, or just soaking in the sounds, come be part of the magic at the Gamble Jam pavilion! The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260626

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Albert Camus for most of his life kept notebooks, referred to in French as “Carnets,” in which he jotted down ideas, deep thoughts of the kind SNL might parody (Susan Sontag did not like his Carnets, but Susan Sontag is an acquired taste that some, like Gore Vidal, never acquire), fragments of novels or plays, ideas for his deeper philosophical reflections, and just errant lines here and there. I like them, mostly. In a 1935 entry, he wrote: “Two friends: both very ill. But one suffered from a nervous condition—recovery was still possible. The other had advanced tuberculosis. No hope left. The latter: One afternoon. The tuberculosis patient sat by her friend’s bedside. “You see, until now—even during my worst crises—something remained with me. A very tenacious hope for life. Today, it seems there is nothing left to hope for. I am so weary that I feel I shall never rise again.”

Then the other, a flash of wild joy in her eyes, took her hand and said: “Oh! We shall make the great journey together.” The same two women—one dying of tuberculosis, the other nearly cured. The latter had traveled to France to try a new treatment. And the other reproaches her for it. She apparently blames her for having abandoned her. In truth, she resents seeing her cured. She had harbored the wild hope of not dying alone——of taking her dearest friend with her. She is going to die alone. And the knowledge of this fuels her friendship with a terrible hatred.” Nothing to add.

Now this:

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