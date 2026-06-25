The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 25, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Flagler Tiger Bay Club Candidate Forum, starting with a meet and greet at 5 p.m. and the forum itself at 6, featuring the candidates for Palm Coast City Council and the Flagler County Commission, at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will be livestreamed on WNZF NewsRadio, Flagler News Weekly, FlaglerLive, AskFlagler, and Palm Coast Observer. Radio station 94.9 FM WNZF will carry the Candidate Forum live starting at 6 pm. Food for purchase will be available, provided by World Plate Caterer.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. But it’s a good idea to verify whether the committee is actually meeting this evening, as it tends to be lax.

Beats and Eats: Live Concert and Food Trucks at the Stage in Town Center, 6 p.m. at The Stage at Town Center, 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast. Beats & Eats combines the food truck lineup residents know and love with live concert entertainment, building on the success of both Food Truck Tuesday and the Palm Coast Concert Series. The event will take place monthly from May through October. Live music, food trucks, vendors, yard games, and beer and wine.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

World Cup:

Group E: Ecuador vs. Germany (East Rutherford, N.J.), 4 p.m. ET

Group E: Curacao vs. Ivory Coast (Philadelphia), 4 p.m. ET

Group F: Japan vs. Sweden (Arlington, Texas), 6 p.m. local / 7 p.m. ET

Group F: Tunisia vs. Netherlands (Kansas City, Mo.), 6 p.m. local / 7 p.m. ET

Group D: Türkiye vs. United States (Inglewood, Calif.), 7 p.m. local / 10 p.m. ET

Group D: Paraguay vs. Australia (Santa Clara, Calif.), 7 p.m. local / 10 p.m. ET



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260624

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: I’m writing this the afternoon of June 21 as Spain is halfway through its clobbering of Saudi Arabia at the World Cup, just 3-0 at the half. More Spanish goals are expected. It’s not been an interesting game: even the Spaniards are self-indulgently sloppy, knowing they will cruise to the elimination round with this thrashing, knowing the Saudis have no chance. The World Cup has always had its lopsided matches (Scotland’s 7-0 loss to Uruguay in 1954, Poland’s 7-0 thrashing of Haiti in 1974, Germany’s 8-0 clobbering of poor old–but really: let’s not pity the regressive buggers too much–Saudi, Hungary’s 10-1 beating of El Salvador in 1982 and of course Germany’s 7-1 semi-final win in Brazil in 2014). But those tended to be the exception. Now that the soccer federation’s bottomless greed has opened the tournament to 48 teams, lopsided results are routine, embarrassing, dull. They are also upending records. It was meaningful when a player scores five, six, seven goals at a World Cup. But that was back when the tournament had so many fewer matches or teams. It doesn’t mean much that Messi had a hat trick against Algeria the other day, a team that was last in the tournament in 2014. It’s not the worst team this year. There are so many others. But when you pit big leaguers against Double-A or Single-A, what would you expect? In the space of those few lines, the Spaniards have now gone up 4-0. They’re competing with Germany, who beat Curaçao 7-1. Swede beat Tunisia 5-1 only to fall to Holland by the same score. Canada took out Qatar 6-0. Maybe it’s the price to pay (an additional price to pay) for what has been on the whole a pretty thrilling couple of weeks, with more quality matches than not. Maybe a few lopsided matches are worth the surprises, like the Americans’ furious run to the next round, though there haven’t been too many upsets, unless you call Brazil’s 3-0 win over Haiti something of an upset: when Haiti can keep the mighty Brazilians to just three goals, instead of 10, it is a victory of a kind. But Brazil is not the Brazil we’ve known. This year’s Brazilians could well be the Americans. Anyway, I don;t mean to be that negative even about the lopsided games. You watch a Germany-Ivory Coast matchup, thrilling as it was the other day, and all is right with the world, or at least the World Cup, at least on the field and in the stands, away from the luxury boxes.

Now this:





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