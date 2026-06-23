The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 94. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Eduardo Diaz Cordero is the Housing Program Coordinator.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260622

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: You know the irritation, the automated presumption, the deception: every time you open your computer, an app or an AI prompt, even when you start your car, you get these obnoxious greetings, as if the machine gives a shit: “Good morning Pierre!” “How should we jump-start the day Pierre?” “Where should we start?” Or this obscenity from Gemini the other day: “What’s the vibe, Pierre?” I’ve instructed Gemini to do away with those greetings. I like Google’s search page as the idea: spare, white, just that rectangle for your query. No need for more. I don’t need to feel as if my machine cares, especially when it doesn’t. A greeting is in the sincerity. Even when it is insincere, when a human–or a dog, a cat, a lizard– expresses it, there’s an emotional impulse, a little tiny fraction of that élan vital Bergson taught us about, that little puff life, all it takes to know that you are communing with life, whatever the life form. But a machine? A fucking machine? No. The effrontery of the indifference–or the indifference of the effrontery, if we want to get Chesterton about it–is too foul to tolerate. But we have no choice. The exclamations keep appearing, like exclamation marks in the worst novel of the year. Even Franklin Loufrani, creator of the yellow smiley face, would agree. Incidentally, Loufrani created the smiley face while working at a French newspaper in the aftermath of the 1968 riots, to show readers the good-news stories. At least that’s one of the stories of the face’s creation. It appears to have more than one parent. What’s the machines’ excuse?

Now this:





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