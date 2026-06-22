The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 22, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Commerce Parkway. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

World Cup:

Argentina v Austria 1 p.m. FOX Telemundo AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

France v Iraq 5 p.m. FOX Telemundo Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Norway v Senegal 8 p.m. FOX Telemundo MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jordan v Algeria 11 p.m. FS1 Telemundo Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260619

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Note today how three of the four World Cup matches are treated as marquee matches by Fox, which holds the American TV rights to the tournament. Argentina, France, Norway are all in action (France goes up against Iraq: memories of Osirak), all on Fox, the main network. As for the night match between Jordan and Algeria, a clash of Arabs, let’s relegate them to FS1. Second-class status even in football as far as unclassy Fox is concerned.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



