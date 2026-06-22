The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 22, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Commerce Parkway. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
World Cup:
- Argentina v Austria 1 p.m. FOX Telemundo AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.
- France v Iraq 5 p.m. FOX Telemundo Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.
- Norway v Senegal 8 p.m. FOX Telemundo MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.
- Jordan v Algeria 11 p.m. FS1 Telemundo Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California.
|The Latest Jail Bookings
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|Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Notably: Note today how three of the four World Cup matches are treated as marquee matches by Fox, which holds the American TV rights to the tournament. Argentina, France, Norway are all in action (France goes up against Iraq: memories of Osirak), all on Fox, the main network. As for the night match between Jordan and Algeria, a clash of Arabs, let’s relegate them to FS1. Second-class status even in football as far as unclassy Fox is concerned.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
Nar-Anon Family Group
Bunnell City Commission Meeting
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Flagler County School Board Information Workshop
Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee Meeting
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club
NAACP Flagler Branch General Membership Meeting
Flagler County School Board Meeting
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
For the full calendar, go here.
How does the look of age come?” he demanded, at dessert. “Does it come of itself, unobserved, unrecorded, un-measured? Or do you woo it and set baits and traps for it, and watch it like the dawning brownness of a meerschaum pipe, and nail it down when it appears, just where it peeps out, and light a votive taper beneath it and give thanks to it daily? Or do you forbid it and fight it and resist it, and yet feel it set-tling and deepening about you, as irresistible as fate?
–From Henry James’s “A Passionate Pilgrim,” an 1871 story.
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