The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 28, 2026

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Weather: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.
Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. Today’s guest: Flagler County Commission Chair Leann Pennington.
Gamble Jam: Join us for the Gamble Jam—a laid-back, toe-tappin’ tribute to the legendary Florida folk singer and storyteller, James Gamble Rogers IV! Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join the jam. Whether you’re strumming, picking, singing, or just soaking in the sounds, come be part of the magic at the Gamble Jam pavilion! The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.
“The Colored Museum,” at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. Book here. With eleven powerful vignettes blending humor, drama, and sharp social commentary, this groundbreaking play challenges conventions and redefines what it means to celebrate Black history on stage. A must-see theatrical experience—moving, hilarious, and unforgettable.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
Feline Friendship Art Class and Wine, 3 toi 4:30 p.m. at Art among the Flowers, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A114, Palm Coast (City Marketplace), $40 per person, $5 additional for every glass of wine. A delightful art class where you’ll explore the charm of feline friendship through painting. In this session, you’ll learn to create a heartwarming scene featuring two adorable cats – one with with a playful red collar and a sleek black companion, both gazing lovingly at a whimsical backdrop of soft pink and playful hearts. Perfect for beginners and seasoned painters alike. All supplies included, from vibrant acrylic paints to brushes and ready-to-paint canvas board, making it a fun and easy project for any age. Of course, you get to take home what you created! Local Artist, Deby Kalush will be your instructor.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Readings: I’ve never heard Joe Rogan. Not yet, anyway. I have heard of him. I keep hearing of him, and in our days of information inundation it’s impossible not to be soaked by the notoriety of the moment, which Rogan appears to gush. So I read David Remnick’s profile of Rogan in the Feb. 9 New Yorker (Remnick is the editor of the magazine and probably the best profile writer in the country, preceding his years at the magazine’s helm.) I got the sense that I was reading about the guy in a garage who makes it big, very big–like Bill Gates, but on a podcast, and to sleazier or at least less responsible ends. The wizards of the 16th century referred to in the bottom quote come to mind. A couple of insightful takeaways: “What was there from the start was Rogan’s good humor and guileless curiosity, his habit of letting guests talk on, uninterrupted and unchallenged. His reflexive response to their flights of half-baked knowledge has always been grateful delight. He doesn’t interrogate his guests; he rewards them, with a cheerful “Ho-leee shit!” or a chill “That’s so crazy, man.” He lives in a near-constant state of wonder. “We’re ninety-nine per cent fuckin’ chimpanzee!” “We’re really just a complicated form of bacteria!” […] Where Rogan runs into trouble is in extending the same uncritical hospitality to pseudo-scholars and racists that he once did to moon-landing skeptics. Over the years, he has hosted a cavalcade of extreme right-wing provocateurs, including Stefan Molyneux, Gavin McInnes, Steven Crowder, and Milo Yiannopoulos, figures who traffic in white nationalism and conspiratorial grievance. Alex Jones, a particularly malevolent presence, has appeared several times. (Spotify later judged some of these episodes so toxic that it quietly memory-holed them from the archive.) […] Rogan even offered Trump an opening to air his favorite grievance about the 2020 election. “How do you think you were robbed? Everybody always cuts you off.” He flattered Trump’s performance skills. “One of the beautiful things about you is that you freeball,” Rogan said. “It’s standup. You have, like, comedic instincts. Like when you said to Hillary, ‘You’d be in jail.’ That’s great timing!” Judged by the standards of journalism, Rogan whiffed the interview. This was not Frost-Nixon, or Emily Maitlis with Prince Andrew. He regarded his guest with the rapt attention of a beagle pup. He admired Trump as a fellow-performer, his comic sense and stamina. “No questions beforehand, no prep, didn’t pee, sat there for three hours,” Rogan said recently. “He’s almost eighty. If he was wearing a diaper, respect—but the guy just fuckin’ hung out for three hours.” […] I spent way too many hours this summer and fall listening to Rogan—on long walks through the park in the early morning, late at night in bed. In Don DeLillo’s “Underworld,” a character says, “I think if you maintain a force in the world that comes into people’s sleep, you are exercising a meaningful power.” Long John Nebel and Art Bell, and so many other radio-era voices, toyed with that power. The easing of loneliness—the voice in your ear—was the main thing. Rogan has stumbled into a different kind of power, less magical and less consoling. There is a reason politicians and billionaires now flock to him, and regret it when they miss their chance. […] The stakes are no longer flying saucers or pit bulls. Rogan has decided to matter, or, anyway, the country has decided that he does. His audience is large enough, and the people who covet it powerful enough, that he is no longer merely a genial impresario of talk. He is part of the machinery by which ideas—good, bad, and grotesque—move from the margins into the mainstream. His signature hospitality can look like decency. But it’s the kind of decency that tends to judge indecency mainly by its entertainment value.”
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park
Friday Blue Forum
First Friday in Flagler Beach
Free Family Art Night at Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens
‘The Battle of Shallowford,’ at Limelight Theatre
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Flagler Beach All Stars Beach Clean-Up
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club, at Flagler Beach Public Library
‘The Battle of Shallowford,’ at Limelight Theatre
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
For the full calendar, go here.
English wizards, for instance, in the sixteenth century, told their clients to dig holes in churchyards, boil eggs in urine, and tie staves, salt and herbs in cows’ tails. Money retrieved from the offertory of a church was held to have magical power. Magic in the age of agriculture had many other uses: for example, detection of thieves, love philtres, to give foreknowledge of rebellions, pursuit of treasure. In the rational days of the nineteenth century, these ideas were dismissed as dangerous fancies. But today, the role of suggestion, faith in therapy, the power of ritual as well as the concept of psychosomatic disease have been reconsidered.
–From Hugh Thomas’s History of the World (1979).
Comments
Ed P says
Ever hear of the concept of “reduce to the ridiculous” (reductio ad absurdum)?
America First can be applied to Family First.
Individually we are charged with the responsibility of protecting, supporting, and improving our nuclear family’s status. The family doctrine is results over rhetoric.
Why the disconnect with this basic concept in politics? Why don’t politicians realize they work for every citizen? When did we become enemies?
Civility is dead, common sense is elusive, and listening is a lost art, as is critical thinking.
Governor Newsom sees VP Vance as more dangerous than Trump. Worse than Lucifer/Hitler? What can be worse?
Clay see Trump as Fidel Castro.
Falling into the lefts’ trap of rhetoric instead of improving upon the results doesn’t appear to working. Following anyone who doesn’t know where they are headed, usually results in being lost.
Take Trump seriously but not so literally.
Pogo says
The real world…
https://www.news-journalonline.com/gcdn/authoring/authoring-images/2026/02/27/NDNJ/88906854007-dtb-bike-week-friday-2026-0.jpg?crop=1999,1125,x0,y84&width=1320&height=740&format=pjpg&auto=webp
Skibum says
The “America First”… uh, cancel that, WAR MONGERING convicted felon pedophile protector in the WH strikes again!
It was not enough for him to send a U.S. military invasion into Venezuela, involving an entire fleet of navy war ships, air force fighter jets and marines on the ground. All supposedly to capture Maduro, but more importantly to control that country’s oil fortunes.
It was not enough for him to make so many threats against the Denmark government that owns Greenland, spouting a military invasion and forced takeover of Greenland in order to control that sovereign nation’s vast mineral deposits.
It was not enough for him to more recently make more threats to send out military into Cuba and takeover that country.
As international investigators and leaders of other nations, Democrats in Congress and the American public put increasing pressure on our own presidential administration to stop hiding the Epstein files and quit putting roadblock after roadblock in the way of accountability and criminal prosecution of Epstein’s co-conspirators, the noose seems to be tightening around the convicted felon’s neck as an accused molester of underage girls himself. So unsurprisingly…
The convicted felon in the WH orders a massive military strike on Iran, blowing up a very real and scary potential for war in the Middle East with the U.S. right in the middle of all of it, and without ANY congressional discussion or authorization!
Oops, the convicted felon pedophile in the WH just keeps diminishing his almost nil chances for a Nobel Peace Prize.
I bet he is staying up past his bedtime studying a golden world globe in his gaudy, glitzy faux gold adorned WH bedroom, wondering what he can order his, excuse me, OUR nation’s military to attack next to try to distract attention away from him being revealed as a rapist of a 13-year old little girl years ago. He loves to have the cooperation and assistance of others when he attacks, so maybe he is in secret cahoots with Putin to unleash our own military against the European NATO nations for his coup de gras?!
Then he could proudly be welcomed in N. Korea and have a military parade in his honor!
Jim says
We are at war with Iran. We have one ally with us – Israel. Why are we at war? According to Trump, regime change. That’s worked out so well for us in the past. And despite JD Vance’s assertion that this will be “quick”, who is willing the bet that, once the initial shooting stops, we’ll again be in a long, grinding series of terrorist attacks on US interests world-wide for years to come? And this time, when we say “you’re either with us or against us”, those siding with us will be much smaller than before. The USA will begin to see the price of being the Asshole of the world.
I understand Israel’s actions. They, too, have a leader, Netanyahu, has a vested interest in keeping Israel on a war footing. If they stop fighting, the Israelis will have time to take a long, hard look at him and the crimes he is accused. He might end up in jail. He needs these distractions to avoid that fate. Our guy, Trump, is interested in diverting attention from all his issues. Among others, there’s the Epstein problem (he’s fully “exonerated” according to him) where, most recently, it’s reported that the FBI interviewed a woman who claims Trump had sex with her when she was 13. Those reports somehow didn’t make it into those provided by the DOJ. (Nothing to see here!). Then there is “affordability”. A strange word according to Trump that is made up. Actually, the economy is great and those who think prices are too high are just mislead. All is great. And there is the over $4 Billion that Trump and family have [allegedly] grifted since he became president in January 2025. That’s just a small sampling of things Trump does not want anyone thinking about or asking questions.
Coming next, Trump is proposing the “friendly takeover” of Cuba. Any why not? God knows Cuba is a major threat to the United States….
And let’s not forget Trump’s threats to “nationalize” our elections this November. Definitely the move of a democratically minded president who is very confident his actions to date will result in a resounding victory for the MAGA (I mean Trump) party. And, by the way, why is he worried about the elections this time? He just won in 2024. Since he won, obviously they weren’t rigged, right? Somehow, the Democrats, in the minority, have been secretly making moves to steal the next election. You can see that in Georgia, for example. The Dems have gotten their own people elected as Republicans and are working from the inside to sway the election. (I’m sure there are some who truly believe that BS.)
MAGA, just out of curiosity, doesn’t it feel great to have the guy you elected on a platform of “no more wars”, a “great economy”, among other promises, turn out the be the most war-starting president we’ve had since (you fill in the blank – I don’t know of anyone who is close).
I just hope FIFA will give Trump the “peace” award again this year. I just don’t think he’s going to be in the running for the Nobel prize….
Gotta go now. I’m heading to the gas station to get more of that $2.30/gallon gas Trump talked about in his “State of the Union” lie-a-thon….
Skibum says
No worries… if FIFA doesn’t re-up their soccer peace prize and give it to the convicted felon prez as an annual award, McDonalds (his fave restaurant) might just step in and announce him as their winner of the 2026 hamburgler peace prize!
Sherry says
Hey Maga, did you vote for children to be separated from their parents and thrown in concentration camps, with worms in their food, for months. . . against court orders? Think about this and reach down into your soul to find your shame and outrage! You will not see this on Fox! This from the AP:
Detention of children has been rising
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement booked more than 3,800 children into detention during the first nine months of the new Trump administration, according to an AP analysis of data from the University of California, Berkeley’s Deportation Data Project.
On an average day, more than 220 children were being held, with most of those detained longer than 24 hours sent to Dilley. More than half of Dilley detainees during the early part of the Trump administration were children, the AP analysis found.
Since being reopened last spring, the number of people detained at Dilley has risen sharply and reached more than 1,300 in late January, according to researchers. Nearly two-thirds of children detained by ICE in the early months of the Trump administration were eventually deported.
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ICE holds many children longer than 20-day limit
The government is holding many children at Dilley well beyond the 20-day limit set by a longstanding court order.
“We’ve started to use 100 days as a benchmark because so many children are exceeding 20 days,” said Leecia Welch, the chief legal director at Children’s Rights, who visits Dilley regularly to ensure compliance. In a visit this month, Welch said she counted more than 30 children who had been held for over 100 days.
Many settled families among those currently detained
When the Obama administration opened Dilley in 2014, nearly all the families detained there had recently crossed the border from Mexico.
But many of those now sent to the facility have lived in the U.S. several years, according to lawyers and other observers, meaning children are being uprooted from the familiarity of schools, neighborhoods and many of the people who care for them.
Laurel says
Sherry: You are correct. Stay with the truth and facts. You are doing an excellent job, and a service.
“A concentration camp is a facility where large numbers of people, often political prisoners or members of targeted ethnic or minority groups, are detained without legal process, typically under harsh conditions. These camps are used for internment, exploitation, or punishment, and are characterized by the absence of legal rights for the inmates.”
– Search Assist, Wikipedia, lbi.org
“Alligator Alcatraz” was not named after a social club, or a day care center, but filled with inmates not legally processed. Alligator Alcatraz was named after the very hard prison, Alcatraz, which had a surround of treacherous water, and that was eventually closed. Alligator Alcatraz is surrounded by the Everglades, that DeSantis boasts of being surrounded by deadly beasts. This is not simple detainment.
We are paying for this insanity with our hard earned tax dollars, to supposedly save us money. The opposite is happening, and hatred of the “other” fills our state.
Sherry says
Thank You Laurel! Certainly “credentialled facts” are the basis of TRUTH. Certainly such facts are not published on Fox/Newsmax. How tragic that so many swallow that BS hook line and sinker!
Ed P says
Sherry,
No one would support maliciously separating children from their parents. The United States doesn’t have concentration camps. ( vile to even suggest). The detention centers would not purposely serve detainees food with worms.
A 20 day hold of unaccompanied minors or children removed from unrelated sponsors or convicted parents is the goal. Unfortunately back logs exceed that 20 day goal.
The law you reference was established by a 2015 judicial ruling interpreting the 1997 Flores settlement and NOT a legislative act. If parents must be kept longer, children should be released. Hence, yes, that could mean separation.
The only reference to worms I can find was a woman who said a white legless worm was found in her broccoli. They are called cabbage root maggots that feed underground on the roots. No excuse, the produce should have been washed better.
Don’t be gullible and fall prey to fake news and suggest that this is the standard operating procedure.
Most federal employees interacting with children would assuredly be compassionate and make certain they treat the children the best they can.
Nothing is perfect, however, I choose to believe it’s not malicious.
Laurel says
About the American middle class, and why it got divided.