The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 28, 2026

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Weather: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. Today’s guest: Flagler County Commission Chair Leann Pennington.

Gamble Jam: Join us for the Gamble Jam—a laid-back, toe-tappin’ tribute to the legendary Florida folk singer and storyteller, James Gamble Rogers IV! Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join the jam. Whether you’re strumming, picking, singing, or just soaking in the sounds, come be part of the magic at the Gamble Jam pavilion! The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

“The Colored Museum,” at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. Book here. With eleven powerful vignettes blending humor, drama, and sharp social commentary, this groundbreaking play challenges conventions and redefines what it means to celebrate Black history on stage. A must-see theatrical experience—moving, hilarious, and unforgettable.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Feline Friendship Art Class and Wine, 3 toi 4:30 p.m. at Art among the Flowers, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A114, Palm Coast (City Marketplace), $40 per person, $5 additional for every glass of wine. A delightful art class where you’ll explore the charm of feline friendship through painting. In this session, you’ll learn to create a heartwarming scene featuring two adorable cats – one with with a playful red collar and a sleek black companion, both gazing lovingly at a whimsical backdrop of soft pink and playful hearts. Perfect for beginners and seasoned painters alike. All supplies included, from vibrant acrylic paints to brushes and ready-to-paint canvas board, making it a fun and easy project for any age. Of course, you get to take home what you created! Local Artist, Deby Kalush will be your instructor.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Readings: I’ve never heard Joe Rogan. Not yet, anyway. I have heard of him. I keep hearing of him, and in our days of information inundation it’s impossible not to be soaked by the notoriety of the moment, which Rogan appears to gush. So I read David Remnick’s profile of Rogan in the Feb. 9 New Yorker (Remnick is the editor of the magazine and probably the best profile writer in the country, preceding his years at the magazine’s helm.) I got the sense that I was reading about the guy in a garage who makes it big, very big–like Bill Gates, but on a podcast, and to sleazier or at least less responsible ends. The wizards of the 16th century referred to in the bottom quote come to mind. A couple of insightful takeaways: “What was there from the start was Rogan’s good humor and guileless curiosity, his habit of letting guests talk on, uninterrupted and unchallenged. His reflexive response to their flights of half-baked knowledge has always been grateful delight. He doesn’t interrogate his guests; he rewards them, with a cheerful “Ho-leee shit!” or a chill “That’s so crazy, man.” He lives in a near-constant state of wonder. “We’re ninety-nine per cent fuckin’ chimpanzee!” “We’re really just a complicated form of bacteria!” […] Where Rogan runs into trouble is in extending the same uncritical hospitality to pseudo-scholars and racists that he once did to moon-landing skeptics. Over the years, he has hosted a cavalcade of extreme right-wing provocateurs, including Stefan Molyneux, Gavin McInnes, Steven Crowder, and Milo Yiannopoulos, figures who traffic in white nationalism and conspiratorial grievance. Alex Jones, a particularly malevolent presence, has appeared several times. (Spotify later judged some of these episodes so toxic that it quietly memory-holed them from the archive.) […] Rogan even offered Trump an opening to air his favorite grievance about the 2020 election. “How do you think you were robbed? Everybody always cuts you off.” He flattered Trump’s performance skills. “One of the beautiful things about you is that you freeball,” Rogan said. “It’s standup. You have, like, comedic instincts. Like when you said to Hillary, ‘You’d be in jail.’ That’s great timing!” Judged by the standards of journalism, Rogan whiffed the interview. This was not Frost-Nixon, or Emily Maitlis with Prince Andrew. He regarded his guest with the rapt attention of a beagle pup. He admired Trump as a fellow-performer, his comic sense and stamina. “No questions beforehand, no prep, didn’t pee, sat there for three hours,” Rogan said recently. “He’s almost eighty. If he was wearing a diaper, respect—but the guy just fuckin’ hung out for three hours.” […] I spent way too many hours this summer and fall listening to Rogan—on long walks through the park in the early morning, late at night in bed. In Don DeLillo’s “Underworld,” a character says, “I think if you maintain a force in the world that comes into people’s sleep, you are exercising a meaningful power.” Long John Nebel and Art Bell, and so many other radio-era voices, toyed with that power. The easing of loneliness—the voice in your ear—was the main thing. Rogan has stumbled into a different kind of power, less magical and less consoling. There is a reason politicians and billionaires now flock to him, and regret it when they miss their chance. […] The stakes are no longer flying saucers or pit bulls. Rogan has decided to matter, or, anyway, the country has decided that he does. His audience is large enough, and the people who covet it powerful enough, that he is no longer merely a genial impresario of talk. He is part of the machinery by which ideas—good, bad, and grotesque—move from the margins into the mainstream. His signature hospitality can look like decency. But it’s the kind of decency that tends to judge indecency mainly by its entertainment value.”

Now this:





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