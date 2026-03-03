Harry Franklin “Frank” Clegg, 1928-2026

An Obituary

Harry Franklin “Frank” Clegg went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 27, 2026. Frank was born in the Haw Creek community of west Flagler County, Florida on February 5, 1928, and there he grew up on the family farm. He loved the country life, the woods and fields where he spent much of his time in his younger days. His family also spent summers at their Flagler Beach house. He graduated from Bunnell High School in 1945 as salutatorian and president of his class before going into the U.S. Army, training to be a cryptologist in intelligence, but World War II ended while he was still in training. He then graduated after three years at the University of Florida in 1950 with a degree in agriculture.

In September of 1951, Frank married Odell Strickland, a pretty and spirited girl he had known from childhood days when he was a farm boy and she was a young cowgirl (and fellow Bunnell High School graduate) from the Favorita area. Frank worked on Clegg Farms with his father Harry and brother George, then worked as a forester for the St. Regis Paper Company in Hastings and New Smyrna, where he was a tract manager. Frank loved hiking the timber tracts, and hiking the woods remained a favorite pastime for him long after he retired. He returned to farm work for several years before becoming a “punch list” carpenter, working with Bob Danner and Bobby Sizemore, favorite local builders. He later used his skills to help Rev. Shelton Brooks start mission churches out of First Baptist of Bunnell.

The two most important areas of Frank’s life were faith and family. He was involved in the Methodist church as a boy, and in later years, in several Baptist churches, he volunteered as a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, or served as a deacon. He spent many hours studying the Bible and reference books over the years. After Frank retired, he and Odell used their camper to volunteer in construction projects with Campers on Missions around the USA.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife of almost 66 years, Odell; his father, Harry Clegg; his mother, Julia Ferguson Clegg; sisters Elizabeth Clegg Gatlin and Ruth Clegg Townsend; and brothers John A. “Jack” Clegg and George F. Clegg. He is survived by two children, Marvin (Melissa) Clegg; and Dale (Tracey) Clegg; also three grandchildren: Hailey and Keeton (children of Marvin and Melissa), and Keira (daughter of Dale and Tracey), along with his sister-in-law Kathy (George) Clegg, and many nieces and nephews in the Clegg and Strickland families.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Flagler Beach Community Church, 915 S. Daytona Ave., at 3pm Thursday, March 5, with visitation at 2:30 p.m. A brief graveside service will be held around 4:45 p.m. (at Seville Cemetery, 207 Cemetery Road, one block west of Highway 17), followed by supper nearby.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Florida Baptist Children’s Home, the Methodist Children’s Home program or the Annie Armstrong missionary programs in memory of Frank Clegg, Box 233, Pierson, FL 32180.

Johnson-Overturf Funeral Homes of Palatka, 386-325-4521 is in charge of arrangements.