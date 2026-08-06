The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 6, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 100. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Story Time with Miss Kim at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260806

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: You’d think an event that led to the instant death of 80,000 people and the protracted death of another 60,000 would be cause for annual commemorations the world over, including in the nation that perpetrated the mass killing. A few American communities do mark the Hiroshima bombing. Peace Action of Wisconsin has an annual Hiroshima and Nagasaki commemoration with lantern-making on Thursday and the display along Memorial Drive in Milwaukee on Saturday. Peace Choir Worcester last year started commemorating the event with a cal for disarmament at Elm Park on Worcester, Mass., and will be there again this evening. But those are exceptions. For the most part the bombings will go unremarked, even, I suspect, by the White House. And if for Hiroshima and Nagasaki, why not for Dresden and Tokyo? For Coventry and London? it could be a long list. But the atomic bombings were different. Particularly now, when awareness of annihilation is so low and the potential for it so high, and as transactional as that may sound, commemorations serve as reminders that we are at risk. A nuclear conflagration is not less possible today than it was during the Reagan years, and in the eyes of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, it’s higher still. It’s 85 seconds to midnight, according to the Bulletin’s Doomsday Clock. Commemorations are always more about the future than the past. In this case, they are the only commemorations that address a possible reality most of us refuse to imagine: the end of the future. Imagine being part of a generation that could do this. No human could possibly deny a past. No humans until 1945 could deny the future of civilization. Now we have that power: to end it all, including the right to life for future billions.

Now this:





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