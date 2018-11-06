Election Day Briefing: Polls Open Until 7 PM, Storm-Damaged Tree Removal, Election Night Parties

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ Nov. 7: The Tourist Development Council meets at 10 a.m. in board chambers at Government Services Building, Bunnell.

♦ Nov. 7: Flagler Radio Aero Modelers: Come Fly with Us: from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Landfill 1100 Old Kings Road South, Palm Coast: Children, teens, parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, all are invited to join us for a free day of hands on remote control training – planes, helicopters and jets. The by Flagler Radio Aero Modelers provide everything--the fun, the instructors and the planes. Join us for a great day of fun and adventure. Need more information contact Jim at 386-503-7822.

♦ Nov. 7: The Flagler Education Foundation leads

♦ Nov. 7: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting at at 2:30 p.m.,

♦ Nov. 7: The St. Johns River Water Management District will holds the second of two community meetings on the Flagler County Wetland Restoration Project, designed to increase the amount of wetland area. 5:30 p.m. at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. See the webpage, www.sjrwmd.com/facts/flagler-wetland-restoration-project/, updating the project. For input, write at FlaglerRestoration@sjrwmd.com. The wetland restoration project will consist of moving piles of spoil back into man-made ditches and grading the material to the elevation that matches nearby remnants of natural wetland. The project will return dozens of acres of ditches and spoil piles to functional wetland that will yield food for fish and wildlife, filter and clean water, and provide other benefits.

♦ Nov. 7: The Rymfire Elementary School Advisory Council meets at 8 a.m. at the school’s media center.

♦ Nov. 7: The Old Kings Elementary School Advisory Council meets at 4 p.m. at the school’s media center, the PTO meets at 5 p.m.

♦ Nov. 7:

♦ Nov. 7: American Immigration Attorneys moves its offices down the road to a new location in Bunnell. They mark the occasion with the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce, with an open house and ribbon cutting from 5 to 7 p.m. The public is invited.

The new address is 608 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell, between the Bunnell Post Office and The Chicken Pantry Restaurant. They were formerly at 1410 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell for two years. This location is 1,600 sq. ft., vs. 1,300 sq ft at the former location.

♦ Nov. 7: Stetson Jazz Ensemble, Patrick Hennessey, director. The Stetson Jazz Ensemble presents a program as varied as the whims of fall, beginning with the rhythmic fascinations of George Gershwin, an “Invitation” for “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” to the stage, and wrapping up the evening with a classic powerhouse from the genius of Leonard Bernstein, “Prelude, Fugue and Riffs.” Selections from the Count Basie Orchestra, Rob McConnell and his Boss Brass, the Stan Kenton Orchestra, Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band and the Toshiko Akiyoshi-Lew Tabackin Big Band will also highlight the performance.

7:30 p.m. Athens Theatre, DeLand. 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. 386-822-8950. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ Nov. 8: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Provisional Ballots, Unofficial Results.

♦ Nov. 8: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

♦ Nov. 9: The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Veterans Appreciation Breakfast at the VFW Post 8696 on Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Registration starts at 8 a.m., the presentation begins at 8:30 a.m. Tickets to the event are $25 per person, so those wishing to attend should plan to invite a Veteran as their guest. Tables of 8 are also available for $180 If you have questions or to reserve your seats, please call 386-437-0106 or register online. There will be a special ceremony, recognition of veterans in attendance and a presentation by special guest speakers. Contact Heather Edwards, 386-206-0952, or by

♦ Nov. 9: Coffee Series at the Palm Coast Community Center, 9 a.m.: learn about “Facts and Myths about End-of-Life Care” from Florida Hospital HospiceCare Director Rema Cole and HospiceCare Community Liaison Janice Moore. They’ll discuss the facts and myths about end-of-life care. Attendees will learn about the options available for end-of-life care, how to identify the need for services, setting up five wishes for you and your loved ones and dispelling the myths and having open conversations about of end of life. Florida Hospital HospiceCare is the only faith-based and Joint Commission-accredited hospice in Volusia and Flagler counties. Coffee Series is sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, Parks & Rec’s health and wellness event partner. It is held at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. The coffee and lecture are free, but pre-registration is required: www.parksandrec.fun/seniors.

♦ Nov. 9, 10, 11: Beach Front Grille at 2444 South Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach hosts "Vets Fest," a veterans appreciation weekend, with live music by Southern Chaos, Stick Shift Cadillac, Easy Street and Robbie Litt.

♦ Nov. 10-11:

♦ Nov. 10: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

♦ Nov. 10-11: Florida Bandmasters Association, Roll of Distinction Concert, Southern Winds, Douglas Phillips, conductor. The Southern Winds, a symphonic band made up of Stetson faculty, former students, band directors and other professional musicians, will open the 29th Annual FBA Hall of Fame Weekend with a concert honoring the 2018 FBA Roll of Distinction inductees Delbert Keiffner (posthumous), supervisor of secondary music for Orange County Public Schools and Julian E. White, director of bands (retired) at Florida A&M University. The program will feature several guest conductors and will include a variety of beloved standards from the wind band repertoire. Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.

♦ Nov. 12:

♦ Nov. 12: The Palm Coast Veterans Day Ceremony is at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Pkwy. NW, Palm Coast (1/2 mile west of the Flagler County Library). Speakers for the event will be State Rep. Paul Renner, Florida House of Representatives District 24; Edward Beier of American Legion Post 115; and Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland. Tributes to members of the armed forces will include a presentation of wreaths by local veteran organizations. The Community Chorus of Palm Coast will perform The Star-Spangled Banner and Taps and provide a musical tribute including Unsung Hero and God Bless America. The Matanzas High School Army Junior ROTC and the Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums will present the colors, and the Palm Coast City Council will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums will also perform Amazing Grace.

♦ Nov. 13:

♦ Nov. 13: Monthly Flagler Sportfishing Club Meeting starting at 7 p.m., VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N., Palm Coast, (386) 446-8696. Want to catch the elusive Snook while there is still a season? Our monthly meeting is the place to learn from the experienced Bill Moore who is one of the best in the club.

♦ Nov. 13: Stetson Sounds New XXI: First Glimpse: Music written and performed by Stetson students, 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.

♦ Nov. 13: National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program (Pre-K & Kindergarten children), at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy, 4:30 p.m. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Coast Parks & Recreation are partnering in the program. No actual firearms will be used. Free but please pre-register at www.parksandrec.fun/youth. More info: 386-986-2323. The NRA’s Marion Hammer developed the controversial program in 1988 as gun-safety education.

♦ Nov. 14-15:

♦ Nov. 14: National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program (1st and 2nd grade children children), at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy, 4:30 p.m. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Coast Parks & Recreation are partnering in the program. No actual firearms will be used. Free but please pre-register at www.parksandrec.fun/youth. More info: 386-986-2323. The NRA’s Marion Hammer developed the controversial program in 1988 as gun-safety education.

♦ Nov. 14: Stetson Guitar on the Rocks Featuring solo performances by the guitar students of Stephen Robinson. 7:30 p.m. Tinsley Room, Presser Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.

♦ Nov. 15: National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program (3rd and 4th grade children), at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy, 4:30 p.m. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Coast Parks & Recreation are partnering in the program. No actual firearms will be used. Free but please pre-register at www.parksandrec.fun/youth. More info: 386-986-2323. The NRA’s Marion Hammer developed the controversial program in 1988 as gun-safety education.

♦ Nov. 15:

♦ Nov. 15: Evening at the Whitney Lecture Series: "The Serengeti Rules: The quest to understand how nature works and why it matters," a lecture by Dr. Sean Carroll, vice president for science education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Lectures and parking are free and registration or reservations are not necessary. The event is at 7 p.m. at Center for Marine Studies, Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Blvd., St. Augustine, Florida. For further details, call (904) 461-4000.

♦ Nov. 15: The First Church of Palm Coast's Rev. Gillard S. Glover, pastor, presents “Thursday Seminars” and welcomes Flagler and Volusia residents to the free seminars, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. Light refreshments will be included without cost. Today, Cathy Gallagher and Casey Ryan of Continuing Care Liaisons, Halifax Health Hospice and Halifax Health Care at Home, will render, “Aging Well” and “Homecare vs. Hospice Services.” Bebe Kelly, Certified Dementia Practitioner, Home Instead, will present, “Living in a Caregiver's World.” For further details, call First Church at 386-446-5759.

♦ Nov. 15-18: On Stage: "Sweat by Lynn Nottage," at Stetson's Second Stage Theatre, 600 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Call 386/822-7266. Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, the Pulitzer-Prize-winning play SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. All shows 8 pm except for Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m.

♦ Nov. 16: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Overseas Ballots, Official Results, Certification.

♦ Nov. 16:

♦ Nov. 16: Flagler County’s Open Door Re-Entry and Recover Ministry hosts the third annual Under the Harvest Moon Gala at 6:30 p.m. in the Atlantic Ballroom at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast. This event will benefit the Christian-based nonprofit, with funds going toward the creation and operation of residential recovery homes in Flagler County that aim to transform drug and alcohol abusers through a 6 to 12-month program. The evening will include a welcome reception where guests will mingle and enjoy the elegant ambiance of the resort, and be invited to participate in a silent auction featuring art from Cornerstone Artworks and Hammock Beach Resort stay with golf package. Guest speakers include alumni from the Open Door Ministry program, Sheriff Rick Staly and Joe Mullins. The evening will also include an update on the Women’s Recovery House in Bunnell. For information on how to purchase tickets, or make a donation, please contact Pastor Charles Silano, at: (386) 931-4158, PastorAtOpenDoor@gmail.com or visit www.opendoorrecovery.org

♦ Nov. 16: Stetson University Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Winners, Anthony Hose, conductor. This concert showcases the winners of the 2018 Concerto Competition. Violinist Gabriella Martinez plays the Rondo from Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole and soprano Kat Kirby-Kopczynski sings the evocative Knoxville, Summer of 1915 by Samuel Barber. The orchestra opens the program with Verdi’s Overture, La Forza del Destino and ends the program continuing the Italian vein with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, known as the “Italian.” 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950, Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ Nov. 16: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis. Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Chip’s groundbreaking Fresh Aire series which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America. 7:30 p.m. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or

♦ Nov. 17: The Friends of the Library of Flagler County invite you to a Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy. If you are a member of the Friends you are invited to attend the preview sale on Friday, November 16 from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Not a member, just stop in before or during the sale on Friday to become a member. The Book Sale will be offering a large selection of subjects in hard and soft cover books. Also we will have DVD’s, CD’s, puzzles and book sets. Most items are priced at $2 or less. Also there will be a bake sale with a great variety of homemade goodies to purchase. Stop by and support your local library.

♦ Nov. 17: Rick de Yampert presents a pop-up art show from 5-8 p.m. at Arts on Granada, 67 W Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach.

♦ Nov. 20: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Manual post-audit.

♦ Nov. 20: Stetson Choral Union, Sandra Peter, conductor. Lord Nelson Mass by Joseph Haydn performed by Stetson’s largest choral ensemble with orchestra. 7:30 First Baptist Church, DeLand 725 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand. 386-822-8950. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ Nov. 21: The Flagler County Sheriff's Domestic Violence Task Force gathers for its first follow-up meeting since January to discuss successes, challenges and progress, at 10 a.m. in the jury assembly room on the first floor of the Flagler County courthouse. There will be updates from the Social Services, Mental health and Medical Services, Education, Faith Based Services and the Criminal Justice Committees.

♦ Nov. 22: Get “Huffin’ N Puffin’ before all the Turkey N Stuffin’” at this year’s Thanksgiving Feet to Feast 5K, presented by Palm Coast’s Parks & Recreation on Thanksgiving morning. This event is a Thanksgiving Day tradition, taking runners and walkers along some of Palm Coast’s most beautiful trails and walkways. The race will begin at 7:45 a.m. at the Flagler/Palm Coast Campus of Daytona State College, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE, Palm Coast, and continue down and along the beautiful waterfront path on the Intracoastal Waterway and back through the tree-lined St. Joe Walkway. A free Kids Fun Run for ages 6 and younger will begin at 8:45 a.m. $25 early-bird registration, through Nov. 12; $35 regular registration (Nov. 13-21), $40 day-of-race registration (cash or check only), starting at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at the Flagler/Palm Coast Campus of Daytona State College

$20 for students K-12. Register here:

♦ Nov. 23-25: “All things Christmas,” on Black Friday weekend, a fund-raiser for the Nearly New Thrift Store: Holiday table runners, Christmas ornaments and festive items will be on display for sale at the Santa Maria del Mar Church Learning Center on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Learning Center is located at 915 North Central Avenue in Flagler Beach. For more information on the Nearly New Thrift Store, stop by the store or call. 386 439-0071.

♦ Nov. 28-30: Flagler Beach Aviation Days at the Flagler Beach Museum, 207 S. Central Ave, Flagler Beach, three days of free aviation-related events: November 28th is the anniversary date of Charles Lindbergh’s forced landing at the Flagler Beach Airport in 1931. This momentous event, along with the story of Okey & Martha Bevins, famous aviators who operated the beach airport flying school, and the importance of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Coastal Patrol Base 5 in Flagler Beach during 1942-43, will be celebrated during the three-day event. Displays will be set up at the museum and the free events will include: November 28, Charles Lindbergh Day. There will be a walking tour to the site of the airport beacon, now the south lot of the Flagler Beach Community Church, and to Betty Steflick Preserve to view the remains of the runways. November 29, Okey and Martha Bevin’s Day. Becky Moses, cousin of Okey, has offered to share memorabilia for display, and will be available to share some family history and talk with attendees. November 30, CAP Day. Tom Duncan will present and discuss a power point presentation of his book, “Forgotten Flyers and Airfields” in the Commission Chambers at City Hall.





