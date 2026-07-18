Month-Long Sales Tax ‘Holiday’ On School Supplies, Including Computers, Begins Monday

Unlike in prior years, Best Buy has set up in advance a webpage linking back-to-school deals tied to Florida’s month-long sales tax “holiday” that begins Monday.

“Cancel the deal hunt. We’ve got you covered,” the page states with links to laptops, desktops, computer accessories and calculators.

Representing the Florida Retail Federation, Amanda Bevis credited lawmakers with making the sales tax holiday a permanent fixture in state law.

“That allows retailers to plan ahead, not only in their sales, but in their marketing and promotions,” Bevis said.

The discount holiday, first offered as a seven-day period in 1998 when sales taxes were lifted on only certain clothing valued $50 or less, was firmly put into state statutes last year as a recurring event to run throughout August.

Previously, the discount period was annually approved at varying lengths from three to 14-days, and some years, most recently 2009, the holiday wasn’t offered.

For this year, lawmakers moved the discount dates to July 20 through Aug. 20.

The retail lobbying organization credits the change of dates with helping consumers facing affordability issues tie in the state holiday with annual back-to-school discounts offered by businesses.

“Now they can combine what offers are in retail stores with the additional tax savings made available through the tax holiday,” Bevis said.

During the upcoming holiday, sales taxes will be lifted on select clothes priced $100 or less, school supplies $50 or less, learning aids $30 or less, and personal computers and accessories priced $1,500 or less.

Legislative staff this year didn’t estimate the savings when the tax package was introduced in the regular session and later revived and approved in the special session in May.

In 2025, with the same discount benchmarks, legislative economists projected the savings would hit around $217 million.

The next tax holiday offered under the tax package (HB 7031E) is on hunting, fishing and camping equipment, beginning Sept. 1 and continuing until the end of the year.

Legislative staff projected that discount period will cut revenue to the state by $31.2 million and local governments collectively by $8.8 million.

July 20-Aug. 20 back-to-school “holiday” savings:

Exempt clothing valued at $100 or less:

— Aerobic and fitness clothing

— Aprons and clothing shields

— Athletic supporters

— Backpacks and book bags

— Bandanas

— Baseball cleats

— Bathing suits, caps, and cover-ups

— Belts

— Bibs

— Blouses

— non ski or fishing boots

— Bowling shoes

— Bras

— Cleated and spiked shoes

— Coats

— Coin purses

— Dresses

— Fanny packs

— Graduation caps and gowns

— Gym suits and uniforms

— Hosiery and pantyhose (including support hosiery)

— Hunting vests

— Jackets

— Jeans

— Lab coats

— Leggings, tights, and leg warmers

— Leotards

— Lingerie

— Martial arts attire

— Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos

— Scout uniforms

— Shoe inserts and insoles

— Shorts

— Ski suits (snow)

— Skirts

— Slippers

— Slips

— Socks

— Suits, slacks, and jackets

— Sweaters

Exempt computers and computer-related accessories valued $1,500 or less:

— Cables (for computers)

— Calculators

— Central processing units (CPU)

— Compact disk drives

— Computers for noncommercial home or personal use – Desktop – Laptop – Tablet

— Computer batteries

— Computer towers consisting of a central processing unit, random-access memory, and a storage drive

— Data storage

— Docking stations (for computers)

— Electronic book readers

— Hard drives

— Headphones (including “earbuds”)

— Ink cartridges (for computer printers)

— Keyboards (for computers)

— Mice (mouse devices)

— Microphones (for computers)

— Modems

— Monitors (except devices that include a television tuner)

— Motherboards

— Personal digital assistant devices (except cellular telephones)

— Port replicators

— Printer cartridges

— Printers (including “all-in-one” moldels)

— RAM (random access memory)

— Routers

— Scanners

— Software (nonrecreational) – Antivirus – Database – Educational – Financial – Word processing

— Speakers (for computers)

— Storage drives (for computers)

— Tablets

— Web camera

The “holiday” doesn’t cover:

— Briefcases, suitcases, or garment bags

— Watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs

— Skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates

— Clothing items with a sales price of more than $100

— Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

— Books that are not otherwise exempt

— Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500

— Cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data

— Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

— Rentals of any eligible items

— Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

— Sales of any eligible items within a theme park or entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport

*Source: Florida Department of Revenue.