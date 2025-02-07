Proposal Would Raise Palm Coast Water Rates 36% and Sewer Rates 30.5% Over Span of Just 20 Months

A consultant is recommending that Palm Coast government raise water rates 36 percent and sewer rates 30.5 percent over a mere 20 months–from April this year to Jan. 1, 2027–if the city’s utility infrastructure is to keep up with demand, expand and upgrade existing facilities, and keep up with debt obligations. If enacted, it would be the steepest rate increase in the shortest time span in the city’s history, a reflection of the strains Palm Coast’s water and sewer infrastructure is operating under.
The bottom line recommendation for residents of single-family homes: the base water rate and the consumption rate would each rise 36 percent by Jan. 1, 2027, in 8 percent increments split between April 2025 and January 1, 2027. Similarly, the base sewer rate and consumption rate–what goes down the drain and the toilet–would each rise by 30.5 percent.
Water and sewer rates are calculated separately on consumers’ bills.
In actual dollars, the base water rate would go from $22.22 to $30.23 in that time span. Everyone pays the same base rate. Everyone pays a usage, or consumption fee, too, but consumption differs from household to household. The more residents and businesses consume water, the higher the usage fee. That’s designed to encourage conservation.
So if your household uses 4,000 gallons a month, its water bill would go from $46.30 to $63 by 2027, a monthly difference of $16.7, or $200 a year compared with current rates. The sewer portion of the bill would go from $44.43 currently to $60.46 by 2027, a difference of $16.03 per month, or $192 per year. Combining water and sewer, that bill would go from $90.73 today to $123.46, a difference of $32.73, or $393 per year.
A household using 5,000 to 10,000 gallons a month would see water rates go from $6.62 a month per 1,000 gallons to $9.01 per 1,000 gallons by 2027, for a total monthly bill of $48.7 currently to $66.27 in 2027, a difference of $17.57 per month, or $211 a year. The sewer portion would be the same as for households with less consumption, so the total bill would be $93.13 today, compared to $126.73 in 2027, a difference of $33.60 per month, or $403 for the year.
If your household uses 11,000 gallons, the per-1,000-gallon charge for water would go from $8.44 to $11.48, with the same base fee increase from 22.22 to $30.23, so the bill would go from $115 today to $156.51 in 2027, a difference of $41.51 per month, or just under $500 for the year. Add in the sewer rate, and the bill totals $159.43 at today’s rates, going up to $217, a difference of $57.57 per month, or $691 per year, which is close to what some households pay in Palm Coast property taxes.
Different rate schedules apply for private fire protection services that depend on city water, for irrigation water, for apartments and for bulk water. (See some of the charts below, or at the very end of the document embedded at the foot of the article for the full details.)
Here’s the proposed rate schedule for water:
Here’s the proposed rate schedule for sewer:
Those rates appear on customers’ utility bills, which also include the monthly stormwater rate, currently $32.87, and the monthly garbage rate, $33.30, all of which will continue to rise. In 2023, the council approved a 75 percent increase in the stormwater rate, spread over five years. By 2028, residents will be paying $39.10 a month in stormwater fees. (In 2012, the stormwater fee was $8 a month.) The garbage rate is indexed to inflation.
The city hired Stantec Consulting Services Inc., a global consultancy, to study Palm Coast’s utility system, determine capital needs and calculate necessary revenue to pay for that. The system generates revenue two ways: rate-payers and impact fees, the one-time fee builders and developers pay to connect a house or a business to utilities. The consultant presented its preliminary results in November 2023, recommending, alongside city staffers, a rate increase back then. The consultant’s message was simple: residents must assume the cost of growth, because future growth alone won’t do it.
Residents were not happy. The council was not happy. A City Council with three members facing elections agreed to raise impact fees but not water and sewer rates, essentially deferring the tough decision. (See: “Council Votes 4-1 to Keep Current Palm Coast Water and Sewer Rates While Raising Development Fees 30%.”)
All three council members lost their elections. The only council member who was on the board at the time and remains on it now is Theresa Pontieri, who had also supported the split approach and asked for more details and options on rate structures, knowing even then that the council would not–could not–delay rate increases much longer. Bromides aside, the City Council’s primary obligation, when it comes to its utility, is not to local residents or businesses, but to bond-holders. The city cannot afford to make bond-holders nervous about the soundness of the utility’s finances, especially as growth continues. (It was bondholder fretting that compelled a different council in 2011 to sharply increase its stormwater fees.)
That growth has been steep, almost returning between 2018 and 2024 to the unsustainable levels of the housing boom between 2001 and 2006: in 2023, the city issued more than 2,500 certificates of occupancy for housing units. Last year it was 2,000. The majority have been issued to existing lots platted by ITT, the founder and original developer of Palm Coast, not to new subdivisions, as the chart below indicates.
But growth alone is not the only driver of strain on the city’s infrastructure. On dry days, there is no issue at the utility. It is significantly under capacity. The strain and those over-capacity days are provoked by stormwater, not residential or business consumption, and by an aging infrastructure that causes what the city refers to as “inflow and infiltration.” That’s effluent that seeps into the system, whether through older pipes or older pep tanks, and ends up at the sewer plant.
The city has just two wastewater treatment plants and three water plants. The water plants are not under strain as the sewer plant, and more particularly Wastewater Treatment 1, in the Woodlands, the city’s oldest (ITT built it in 1971). It is at 99 percent capacity, and in any significant rain event, it is over capacity, sometimes by millions of gallons of waste or stormwater per day. That’s why it’s under a consent order by the state. That’s why the city can no longer defer paying for the necessary capacity expansion and infrastructure repairs.
It’s also why earlier this week an aide to Sen. Rick Scott toured the troubled sewer plant at the urging of Council member Charles Gambaro, who is hoping to line up state and federal grants to defray the steep costs ahead. The city seemed to be in line for a $35 million appropriation at the last legislative session, but lawmakers pared that down to $1 million in conference before the governor vetoed even that much.
The council will have that discussion at a workshop Tuesday. The summary of the rate study is below.
rate-study
Comments
DP says
Before any type of rate increase, there should be a thorough accounting of all funds spent for repair, replacement, or adding to existing lines. Secondly we should have a moratorium on any new residential construction, thus adding additional strain on our system. This is all to blame in the previous councils, and administration’s for the open check book, and possible mismanagement of the funds. Ie: Swales increased 36%+/- and we still have flooding. You file a complaint on the city’s website, and within 2 days it’s closed by the city, with no results. Plus Carl Cote needs to go, he’s not taxpayer friendly, when you call to ask or complain about the drainage.
JoeD says
Yet, despite this CLEAR knowledge, that Palm Coast (and surrounding communities), cannot safely manage the current water supply and sewer treatment needs of the community, and CLEARLY cannot afford the costs of improving the capacity of the system, without MASSIVE fee increases for users…
…CONTINUES to allow (ALMOST) unlimited expansion of new developments, except for VERY few approvals that have required scaling back the NUMBER of NEW dwelling units.
This is clearly INSANITY…but will apparently continue until there are environmental consent decrees at the FEDERAL level to stop overloading the current water systems without FORCING local areas to stop development expanding or face stiff fines.
Although, under the new Federal (Trump) Administration, there doesn’t seem to be much ( if any) concern placed on environmental protection or safety.
D says
Too many people coming in too fast. It is a recipe for disaster.
Infrastructure seems to come after people have bought homes and move in.
Growth is good but not if you are not prepared. A lot of angry residents.
The roads are quite the challenge as insufficient ingress/egress have not been addresses.
Oh well🤷♀️
Alexander says
Why does the City of PC Officials always hire and pay outside agency to tell the City Officials how to operate the City of PC? It is obvious to the taxpayers the City Officials do not know what their doing so they have to hire outside agency to tell them what to do.
Time they all hit the road and let’s get people in there that know how to run the city correctly.
PB says
Not a problem. I will just have the water disconnected and collect it from the swales when it rains. Or maybe like other countries I can install a water catchment system in my yard with a big plastic tank. Oh I forgot that might be against code rules. If someone reports me they might come out and see the clothesline I am not supposed to have.
Sad that I waited until I was in my 70’s to make a huge mistake. I moved to Palm Coast!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Merrill Shapiro says
What a surprise!! Unbridled growth leads to unbridled costs!
Joe says
Are they crazy!!! I just got my bill for over $110 for ZERO water usage. I have a vacation house in PC that I stay at a few months a year. It’s ridiculous to have to pay those high bills when I don’t use any water!
Stop putting the cost of the New infrastructure on the backs of the Taxpayers!!!
Why should I pay higher fees to provide more capacity for people that don’t even live here yet?
Officials need to raise the Developers TAP fees to pay for their own infrastructure!!!
RWBoggess says
So, what happened with the impact fees? Where have they gone? It was my understanding that impact fees were to be used to offset the cost of growth. If it isn’t, and the public must now bear the burden of paying of growth (instead of the impact fees), then maybe consideration needs to be made to increase the impact fees by 200% (or more) in order to offset what is obviously someone’s piss poor estimate of cost of growth. Its sure sounds like poor leadership or poor consultants or both and it is time for another change.
Jim says
I just wish someone would explain what I consider should be a simple question…
What are the “impact fees” that the city/county charge each and every time a house is built here?
And let me follow up with some thoughts I would have on that prior to reading this article.
If I was in charge (ha!), I would look at the capacities of water and sewer based on the equipment in place and there would be a maximum capacity usage figure for those utilities. Then I would take the average usage per household (if that’s hard to figure out, then the problem is even worse than I can imagine). Based on that, I could say that Palm Coast can have “x” number of homes occupied to reach capacity. Then I’d look at how many houses exist and every time new homes are approved (not necessarily built), I’d add that to the capacity equation to see how close to capacity the city is. Then, using simple math, I could extrapolate how far into the future until capacity is reached. And, then, finally, having some decent information to base planning on, I’d determine when new plants/equipment are needed, how long it takes to build that, how much it costs and how it’s going to be paid for. Having done what I consider basic management actions (as outlined above), I’d then decide how much of the new equipment, etc. will be funded by new housing and (holy crap!), I’d know how much to charge per new house to cover that costs. And if I decided that some of the equipment needs to be covered by existing homes (which I would think prudent as equipment doesn’t last forever and reasonable people plan – in advance – for that eventuality) and I would explain all that to the community and then implement it.
Now I know it’s a little more complicated than that but somebody please explain to me why we’re 20 months from the “crisis” and really don’t have a plan in place. And, IF there was such a plan worked on as I’ve proposed and here we are now, then we need to come up with a better management team than we’ve had. Clearly this ain’t working.
Another point (or two): Theresa Pontieri does not appear to me to be the person to blame here. Sounds like she tried to address it earlier and her fellow council members put it on the “too hard” pile…. So based on that, I’d like to say to Alfin, Danko and Klufas that I’m so glad you three are gone. For this screw up alone, you failed to represent this city properly. I’m thinking Danko and Klufas saw the tidal wave coming and that’s why they bailed on the council. Hoped to make a clean getaway! As far as Alfin, I often failed to understand what he was thinking and I’ll just add this to that list. I’m glad you’re gone. I’m just sorry there isn’t a way to make you pay for your failure and incompetence. I will say that if any of you run for office in this state, we should all remember this and vote accordingly.
And – finally – I do hope this council puts on their big boy pants and votes in a plan that will put this city on solid footing going forward. I don’t like the thoughts of dry faucets and toilets that don’t flush or back up because there’s just no where to go…..
So thanks, Palm Coast, proving yet again that incompetence is a management technique.
FlaglerLive says
This should help: “Impact Fees: What They Are, Who Pays Them, How Much They Pay.”
The article was last updated in 2012 so the fee schedule is out of date, but the explanatory part of the article is still valid. We’ll update the chart soon.
Doug says
I had well-water over 40 years here, and I’ll gladly go back to it before paying for the poor planning of that cesspool, Palm Coast. The entire city needs a good forensic accountant who can tell the residents where the money is being wasted. Unbelievable.
High quality h two oh says
I get sewer water from my tap!! Fill up your clean white bath tub, you will see you do, too. It’s green water. Never seen anything like that and don’t tell me it’s festive for St Patties… it’s various shades of green year round. Fill up a swimming pool, you can’t see bottom with it.
We already pay top dollar for drinking, bathing in, and splashing ourselves in sewer water.
Mark Odell says
How much were those pickle ball courts again. PC needs to get DOGE’d.