The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

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Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Simone Kenny, 386-313-4067.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagler County Industrial Development Authority meets at 2 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Bingo Night at Palm Coast Elks Lodge 2709, 53 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., first draw at 6 p.m.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

World Cup:

Portugal v Congo 1 p.m. FOX Telemundo Peacock NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

England v Croatia 4 p.m. FOX Telemundo AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Ghana v Panama 7 p.m. FS1 Telemundo BMO Field, Toronto.

Uzbekistan v Colombia 10 p.m. FS1 Telemundo Estadio Banorte, Mexico City.

Readings: Simon Kuper, the Finacial Times reporter and author of the just-released World Cup Fever, a sort of memoir of the nine World Cups he’s attended or covered since the 1978 edition in then-fascist Argentina (which Argentina won, unfortunately, beating the Netherlands 3-1 in overtime, to our Dutch priest’s and our own great sorrow: we watched it live from our mountain home in Lebanon). He writes with bewilderment in a recent New York Times column of the way this year’s World Cup is shaping up, now that the United States is the hated country where many foreigners don’t want to tread: “The United States’ basic message to foreigners seems to be: We hate you. The feeling is mutual. Many of the world’s soccer fans are dreading a tournament in a country that a growing number of foreigners are afraid even to visit. Happily, the Democratic cities that are hosting almost all games in the United States can seize the opportunity to show the world an alternative, a better, America. […] I’ve never known Europeans — or a world — as anti-American as they are today. International opinions of the country have cratered since President Trump returned to office, and in Europe they have hit record lows, according to the pollster YouGov. […] Many visitors worry about being deported, or even locked up, based on the whims of a border official. Accounts of weekslong detentions of apparently blameless visitors have circulated widely, worsening the “Trump slump” in tourism.” Most of the matches will take place in blue cities. Kuper is hoping those cities’ mayors will champion the games and turn their backs to Trump: “Why not let your mayor, instead of Mr. Trump, speak for the United States, or have your street throw a party for visiting fans?” Seattle has gone one better, branding “the hoped-for upcoming Egypt-Iran game at Lumen Field the Pride Match, a centerpiece of the city’s L.G.B.T.Q. celebrations, to the dismay of the federations of both teams. It’s a gesture that says: “This is also who we are.” The World Cup could help the world love the United States again — or parts of it, anyway.”

Now this:





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