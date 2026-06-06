Jerry Demings Ends Campaign for Governor After Cancer Diagnosis

Orange County Mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jerry Demings announced Friday he is suspending his 2026 campaign after being diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer.

In a prepared release, Demings said that “continuing to run for governor would have likely led to injurious effects on my prognosis. I am a fighter through and through, and now is the time to fight cancer and be there for my loved ones.”

He will finish out his mayoral term, which expires in November.

The mayor broke the news while speaking to reporters after completing his final “State of the County” address at the Orange County Convention Center. He said he intends to serve the remainder of his term in office.

“Running for governor has been one of the biggest honors of my life. Up until my diagnosis, our campaign was continuing to add staff and grow our reach throughout the state. Our polling showed a strong chance of victory, and I had been looking forward to articulating my vision for our state on the (campaign)trail through the primary and into November,” the statement reads.

Demings, 66, had a lengthy career in law enforcement before being elected Orange County Mayor in 2018. He had joined the Orlando Police Department in 1981. In 1998, he became Orlando police chief and was elected Orange County sheriff in 2008, serving until 2018. In all three positions, he became the first Black person to win the.

He entered the race for governor in November and has been competing for the Democratic nomination with former Republican U.S. Rep. David Jolly, who became a Democrat only a year ago.

Polls have shown the race to be competitive, with a majority of Democratic voters in some of those surveys saying they were undecided.

Jolly quickly issued a release wishing Demings well.

“Jerry has dedicated his life to public service, fighting with passion, mettle, and faith,” Jolly said in a statement. “I know he’ll bring that same spirit to this new chapter. Laura and I wish him a full recovery as we personally pray for Jerry and his family.”

Republican gubernatorial candidates such as Byron Donalds and James Fishback also released statements wishing Demings well.

Demings’ candidacy for governor came four years after his wife, former U.S. Rep. Val Demings, was the Florida Democratic Party’s nominee for U.S. Senate. She failed to oust Marco Rubio. The couple are the parents of three sons and have five grandchildren.

–Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix