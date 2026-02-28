Trump’s United States of Amnesia Blunders Into Iran

We are most of us in this city of plump and smug geezers not so old as to forget how in 1990, in 1999 and again in 2001, 2002 and 2003, every time our country wanted to rattle sabers and ejaculate buckets of brawn in Kuwait, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq, Congress and our streets were in convulsions of should-we, should-we-not. We debated, we shouted and shrilled, and eventually Congress would vote—wrongly most of the time, illegally some of the time, brazenly defying international law and facts on the ground almost all of the time. Remember Colin Powell lying like Bush’s bitch at the UN about those imaginary WMDs, and the weasel of mass destruction himself declaring Mission Accomplished aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln months later, before causing 300,000 deaths in the losing war he unleashed?
But at least we went through the motions. At least we debated. At least the president had to make his case, not just to the American people but to the world. At least Congress voted after going through the pretenses of deliberations, the way the Roman Senate pretended to an illusion of democracy even as Caesar and the moribund Republic he put out of its misery bled to death. At least we got a cool play and a few good quotes out of it.
We too were a country once. What did we do this February alone? We had the Milan Olympics and Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl, of course. Great shows. World unity and all that, Kid Rock’s dissenting racism notwithstanding. Miraculously the president did not invade Norway to claim the gold medals USA-USA-USA did not win. Kendrick Lamar broke the record at the K-pop Grammys, the Washington Post died in darkness, the Epstein files thrived in it, the First Lady starred in the greatest motion picture since Birth of a Nation and her husband, second coming of Ron Jeremy, delivered a State of the Union so orgiastically half-baked of bread and circuses as to make Castro proud, the only surprise there being—as in “Being There”—that Potemkin village of a Congress pretending through its sordid ovations that it’s more than an applause sign.
Because what else did we do in February, big daddy? Oh yes. Israel grabbed the president by the pussy and got him to attack Iran in what the baseball-capped mons venal himself calls “major combat operations,” which suggests an invasion ahead, which suggests, suspiciously, war, which might suggest—oh, I don’t know, am I in my eternally useful idiocy being presumptuous here?—that maybe we ought to have a little chat about this, that before you slap my ass and call me Sally Congress might want to weigh in, assuming that, to be perfectly pedantic about it (you know, the way those douchebags appearing before local government boards quote chapter and verse of ordinances and state statutes to sound important) Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the Constitution still applies. In case you’re still trying to figure out what that coco frío stand meant in Bad Bunny’s maga flip off, that’s the remembrance of things past clause giving Congress a bit more of a whimper when the apprentice Caesar wants to play commander in chief on TV.
What’s he worried about, anyway? Don’t you remember how in the 2002 runup to harakiri on Hammurabi even the old allegedly liberal press took dictation from the ministry of war, with the New York Times front-paging so many WMD fabrications by its star fabulist Judith Miller that Jayson Blair’s inventions about snipers and Jessica Lynch–the American “hero” raped by the Pentagon’s PR machine rather than by her Iraqi captors–could’ve been bylined by Ernie Pyle. And there were those stalwarts of liberal skepticism all lining up to call for war like so many blood-boiling John McCains–Thomas Friedman, Christopher Hitchens, Martin Amis, Paul Berman, The Economist, The New Republic, The New Yorker’s David Remnick, every Post editorial, and of course Hillary Clinton and 76 other senators, but not Barack Obama. (For the record, I penned about 76 editorials for the News-Journal opposing the war starting on Sept. 13, 2001, when I saw it coming, back when the News-Journal was a newspaper and I was on its editorial board.)
With so many fifth columnists to take cover from, Congress folded and the rest is something Edward Gibbon already devoted six volumes to. The press has either fractured, turned house organ or disappeared since, and the American public seems indifferent to Capitol Hill’s coma, so why not go to war against the 17th most populous country in the world and out-Darius Darius?
With a couple of, let’s say, inconvenient differences since 2001: when the second Bush turned tumescent for war the national debt was a measly $5.1 trillion, small enough for a couple of Musky bonuses. It is now $36 trillion. Second, even when Israel was the 51st state in the Bush years, “Deep Throat” was still classic porn rather than an allegory of American subservience. Our Ron Jeremy seems to find Benjamin Netanyahu as irresistible as he once did Putin, as if outsourcing foreign policy to the Kremlin was not enough. Maybe Jared Kushner has his eyes on choice property on the Gulf of Oman.
Meanwhile some Americans and who-gives-a-shit “others” by a magnitude of 10 or 20 will die over fool-me-twice deceits as familiar to the WMD generation as radiation sickness, now that most of us have experienced it. The three reasons stated for the attack are: 1) That Iran restarted its nuclear program. What happened to the program being “obliterated” just last June? 2) That it can build a bomb within days. The Persian-genied Thousand and One Nights are full of chained magic, but none fissionable. 3) Iran is working on missiles that could strike the American mainland. Like North Korea? Every one of these is retreads of National Security Adviser Condi Rice’s “we don’t want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud” smokescreen of 2003, before the Iraq invasion.
But the midterms are nine months away, and the president’s made such a shithole of our United States of Amnesia–to quote old patriotic Gore–that his only alternative is a splendid little war on the way to declaring victory any time he chooses, over Tehran or the midterms, especially when he loses both. Ahhh, that maga magic. Grab that syringe and shoot me up baby, right between the toes.
Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive.
Comments
Diversion Tactic? says
Why today? Could it be a diversion tactic from the latest calls for Trump and others to testify in the Epstein Scandal, like Clintons did or for producing the missing and previously reported on files. He wants Epstein out of the daily news cycle. Starting a war to change the cycle, makes me wonder even more how worried he really is about his potential involvement being confirmed and revealed in the Epstein Scandal?
Mary says says
Are you truly that ignorant ?
FedUp says
There’s a lot of ignorance here, Mary.
Laurel says
FedUp: Elaborate with facts and stats.
Deborah Coffey says
No, he isn’t. In fact, he may be spot-on. If you’ve read the court filings from Jane Doe vs. Jeffrey Epstein and Donald J. Trump, a case brought first in CA and later in NY, you might just begin to believe that Diversion Tactic is on exactly the right path. Once the country sees the details in those documents, Trump is finished.
virginian says
These cases were never fully adjudicated.
Sherry says
@virginian. . . Well, what about the ones that were “fully adjudicated”:
* Found “criminally GUILTY” of over 30 counts Felony Fraud
* Found “Civilly GUILTY” of sexual Abuse and Defamation
Surely, virginian, you would never ever vote for such a person, right?
Deborah Coffey says
Correct. And, they don’t need to be. But, they are in the Epstein files and there WAS an eye witness to all four rapes.
Kola says
Yes, Mary they are unfortunately. They don’t understand the Constitution. They weren’t there when they taught High School Civics class.
Laurel says
With love, from a plump and smug geezer:
Diversion Tactic? says
And apparently your reading skills are in question, I asked why today? your response “ignorant”? which definition of the term “ignorant” are you referring to? I think a more
appropriate word for you is “naive” or maybe just too much orange Kool-aid..
JW says
Yes, and Bibi wants his own diversion tactic to avoid having to resolve the GAZA and West Bank issue. Trump’s Board of Peace now looks like a joke and may have to be renamed the Board of War.
Pierre Tristam says
Or to yet his biennial fix of mass-killing Lebanese.
Deirdre says
Unlike 99% of Americans, I guess you would appreciate what Israel has been doing in Lebanon for decades.
4 out of 400 food distribution sites are still open in Gaza, the killings continue as always, but I guess we have a cease fire lol. The mainstream media moved on a long time ago, convenient that those little problems in the Middle East from Israel are resolved.
I just ended a friendship with a group of ‘friends’ since 1998 because no one would respond to me about the US murdering 85 innocent Iranian people, most of them little kids, but it turns out there’s a celestial event tonight and a celebrity died.
I’m through, it’s over, I never want to talk to another person again that doesn’t give a crap about anything except themselves.
The sky is falling and practically nobody cares.
Deborah Coffey says
“Keep hope alive,” Deirdre. The sky is falling, but there are plenty of us ready and willing to hold it up. “Yes we CAN” save our country.
S.myr says
A typical liberal journalist. You have zero clue what’s going on
Shark says
S.myr – It’s obvious by your remark that fox entertainment has brainwashed you beyond repair !!!!
Sherry says
@s.myr. . . why are you here? If this award winning news site doesn’t fit your “agenda’, lease slither on back to the BS propaganda of Fox/Newsmax. Thanks!
Bear Down says
If these Epstein files were such a big deal why didn’t the Biden administration release it all? I know they only had four years to do it so time was short…… All of it is nonsense and distractions that is thrown out there looking to create outrage and encourage the useful idiots of their voter base to post comments on sites like these.
Sherry says
@bear down. . . Geeez! You are like the 15th Maga Fox addicted person to ask that. The “legal” reasons have been posted here numerous times. Catch Up! Switch to the Associated Press and get educated! Thanks!
Nephew of Uncle Sam says
https://thehill.com/opinion/criminal-justice/5740973-why-biden-didnt-release-the-epstein-files-but-maybe-should-have/
Deborah Coffey says
You mean, why did Trump release it all during his 1st term? All the information was there then!
A Republic if you can keep it says
Bear down, I’ll tell you why they didn’t release this.,unfortunately they did not name sycophants, zealots , clowns and corrupt people ( Trumps lawyers, PR people etc) to Department of justice , FBI , Department of Defense and all cabinet positions like this deeply flawed psychopath has. Wanted to be so pure that they didnt go early enough when they had proof he was breaking the law. Live and learn I hope. Let’s hope the rest of the country saves us in November no matter how hard it will be to remove Randy Fine (District 06) who works for Benjamin B in Israel while kissing DJT behind constantly .
Al says
That article was a lot of writing to say blah, blah, blah I hate Trump. The constitution if you recall gives the power of commander in chief to Trump. Why let some words on an old piece of paper get in the way of your stupidity. In this article deep throat was referred to and I believe that’s the perfect use of the authors mouth as nothing good comes out of it. The whole problem seems to be the left can only criticize and mock but they add nothing of substance. I was once on an editorial board now I write on the net and beg for money, great move Johnny.
I don’t agree with this attack on Iran, I feel they should have dropped a small nuke on their parliament when the supreme ass was speaking. Just my thought on a short term engagement. After seeing the stupidity of the democrats during the STOU dealing with congress is like putting up with a room of 2 year old. How can Congress rule on anything when half of it stands for nothing.
Pierre Tristam says
The constitution is clear about the commander in chief, yes. It is just as clear about war powers. The commander does not have them until Congress grants them. It helps to read the old piece of paper, especially when calling others stupid or, as Ai so often does, hallucinating.
Seriously? says
How the heck did you read the Article 2 section about the Commander in Chief, without first reading the Article 1 section about Congress authorizing and funding war powers?
I suggest you read-read the whole thing, It’s not that long and you might learn something.
Deborah Coffey says
I never realized that falling into a cult made people so enraged and hateful! Of course, some of them did drink the Kool aid.
PaulT says
@Al is right. The Republicans in Congress are so scared of losing their jobs and their generous corporate donors.
They’re too busy fundraising and praising their ‘Beloved Leader’ to take an interest in actually doing the job our taxes pay them to do.
Who knows if they stand for anything, their fear of Trump wouldn’t let them express any rational thoughts so they nod and bob like glove puppets because they’d be accused of treason or sedition if they spoke out of turn.
I never thought I’d end up praising Rep Thomas Massie but you have to admit he is the only GOP House member with the courage to point out Trump’s stupidity..
Laurel says
About the powers of government:
Skibum says
I enjoyed reading this article, Pierre. But oh boy, just waiting for the mush brained cultists to post more of their inane comments labeling you in whatever the latest maga approved description happens to be. Completely ignoring their dear leader’s felony criminal conviction. Completely ignoring one Epstein survivor’s documented FBI interviews from the pedophile protector’s past where HE is accused of raping an underage girl when she was between 13-15 years old.
But, somehow, you, and FlaglerLive will probably be called evil, even unpatriotic. Simply for daring to prove your journalistic meddle, calling out the despicable, unconstitutional behavior of a man who, despite having a majority in both houses of Congress, allows them to have no say so in government decisions. The cult leader prez fashions himself to be Napoleon reincarnated despite the reality that he was a cowardly draft dodger with horrible, debilitating bone spurs that prevented him from being a real member of the military.
No matter… his maga cult will attempt once again to call YOU out, having the audacity to reveal and report on facts and circumstances they cannot bear to listen to, let alone swallow. So I hope you keep forcing the truth down their gullible throats!
Deirdre says
I was up at 3 AM watching Iran being bombed, knowing that my friends and family wouldn’t even know about it or give a crap.
I went ahead and sent something this morning about how we were at war and had already bombed a school, which would be a pretty big deal if it happened to the US or Israel!
I’m so sick of the corrupt slaves that we call our government, 94% of which have taken AIPAC $, not to mention the blackmail from the Epstein files on Trump and others, and just Muslim hating war mongers in general with power.
Iran is no threat to us! Netanyahu has been saying they’re going to get an atomic bomb made within days since the 80s, we had a treaty that Trump ripped up to prevent them from making nukes. In the last round, Trump said he decimated their nuclear program, so which time was he lying? This time they’ll say Iran wouldn’t agree in negotiations so we had to start murdering them.
Our demands were ridiculous, no country on earth would give up every single weapon they have to defend themselves, especially since they’re constantly under threat from Israel.
As usual this is about Israel expanding its territory in its standard colonialist fashion, but this time we have a country that can fight back, for full regime change will have to have boots on the ground, and it will likely last for years.
Will the people here care when their own children are being killed in the Middle East again? As we watch our economy collapse, are we really dedicated to giving trillions of our tax dollars to another ridiculous war on the behalf of a foreign nation? Haven’t we given them enough money to butcher innocent people already? When will Israel have enough land, I will no longer feel they have to exterminate every need of person around them? Never.
I sent some texts out about this to various people this morning letting them know we were at war, I got back two responses; “ok, I’ll watch the news” and “unbelievable” so I wasn’t at least completely ignored as usual. The one group I knew would give a crap is already at City Hall with signs.
People, the sky is falling, not just with this latest war but in general under the Trump regime. Wake up!
Mothersworry says
Good read! He’s already told us that there will be boots on the ground. You can bomb the hell out of them but eventually some 19 year old is going to have to kick in some doors. We all know how that ends. Flag draped coffins at Andrews. Odd how those who have never served, been in combat or heard a bullet go by are the first one’s to involve our troops. Guess the Epstein show is getting to close, so he had to come up with another deflection, Friggin’ disgusting!!
Bob says
Curious to see how this websites minions react to this cartoon. Least we shall not forget Obama shoveling millions of dollars to Iran in the middle of the night. What did Biden do? I do believe he stopped the sanctions imposed on Iran.
Pierre Tristam says
Bob is wrong on both the money “shoveled” to Iran was Iranian money frozen here by Jimmy carter since the hostage crisis. Biden did not lift the sanctions other than easing some oil export sanctions, kind of like what Trump is doing with Cuba now. Minions like facts. Too bad you’re not one.
Tired of it says
Pres. Obama, under a ruling by the International Court, a court which we often rely on to rule in our favour, returned Iran’s money to them. I guess you missed trump exiting the Iran Nuclear Treaty when he took office the first time. He said, that he hadn’t read it but “people who know about these things told me it is not good”. He left our allies, who were cosignatories to the treaty in the lurch and never attempted to negotiate anything better. But now the convicted felon, accused pedophile needs something to distract his cult followers from Epsten and his tariff mess. How much will this add to our national debt?
Tired of it says
Well, Venezuela didn’t turn into a war and he needed an excuse to divert attention from the Epstein files and……to have an excuse to suspend elections. Wake up America, before he gets us into a nuclear war.
Remember the Iran Nuclear Treaty he exited leaving our allies hanging? He wasn’t so concerned about Iran then.
Laurel says
He’s not concerned about Iran now.
A Republic if you can keep it says
Ed Danko you like that strong papi don’t you? You know he’s just a bully right ? and like most bullies he’s a coward at heart . Bone spurs /aka TACO is doing all this because deep down he know what he is. So thin skinned that what a comedian says drives him to try to take him off the air. He is getting wealthier thou. Have you found that $1.89 a gallon gas ? When he’s don’t we won’t have money for Social Security, Medicare our debt will be three times what it was before and the dollar will be worthless.
Cup of Common Joe says
I think we should have let them continue mass terror and slaughtering of their own people, and waited for them to launch an attack on not one of our allies, but only on us, and then would could have gone in there and hoped they didn’t create a nuclear weapon. That makes the most sense.
Sherry says
@ cup. . . So what is trump’s plan going forward? Does any “intelligent/educated person really think that some kind of democratic government will now “magically” form in Iran?
This war is completely “UNCONSTITUTIONAL”! Is trump now a deity that has power beyond the constitution? Are we now a Maga dictatorship?
At least three of our military service persons have already been killed!
BillC says
Oh, and Trump forgot that this attack will cause the price of oil to go through the roof. Some stable genius! He just shot himself in the foot.
Steveteve says
Definitely went thru the roof when we were paying $4.50 a gallon under that fella they call Joey.
BillC says
Maybe you didn’t hear but Trump has been in office for over a year. If you want to go backwards Trump in his first term called the pandemic a hoax which delayed a response that resulted in over 1 million Americans dead.
BillC says
PS Now, thanks to Trump’s vaccination denier RFK Jr we have an outbreak of Measles even though Measles was declared by the CDC to have been eliminated from the United States in 2000. This milestone was achieved due to a highly effective vaccination program, particularly the widespread use of the MMR vaccine. However, the U.S. has since experienced multiple outbreaks, with cases rising significantly in recent years—especially in 2025 and 2026—due to declining vaccination rates. Same goes for Flu and other vaccination preventable diseases.
Mountain Man says
Hey Sally, they did not slap you on the ass hard enough, you are still a Dumb Ass.
Ed Danko, former Vice-Mayor PC says
They were warned. President Trump doesn’t play games. Khamenei and top Iranian leaders are dead. Let’s hope and pray that the Iranian people will take their country back from these terrorist!
Deborah Coffey says
You’re totally incapable of seeing the irony here? Trump is America’s Khomeini! I hope and pray that all Americans who truly love their country will take it back from him…forever and from all those that encourage and praise him. The world despises him. The world sees him for who and what he is. And, you can’t?
Ed Danko, former Vice-Mayor PC says
Get some help and deal with your TDS disease. We are finally freeing the Iranian people. Only a left-wing liberal blame America first communist like you would support a terrorist regime.l in Iran.
Atwp says
Freeing the Iranian People and taking freedom from U.S. citizens, figure that out.
Laurel says
Ed Danko etc., etc.: For you to call someone a “communist” as you did here, simply because they don’t agree with you, is uncalled for and ridiculous.
By the way, “TDS” is more made up bullshit, a fantasized disorder, which is incredibly childish, with no substance whatsoever. It appears you prefer such fantasies over science and reality. You diminish any possible belivability in your comment. Anyone who uses such a made up *disorder* lacks credibility.
Enjoy.
Deborah Coffey says
The only thing Trump is doing here is taking Americans’ freedoms away. None are so blind and those that WILL NOT see. Hope you’re never near a public office again.
Samuel L. Bronkowitz says
Ah, here’s Meat Spanko with an opinion literally no one cares about
Keenan Hreib says
MEAT SPANKO!!!! Thanks Samuel!! I needed a laugh in the face of this shit sandwich this country is being forced to eat.
FedUp says
This online news source will never find anything good to write about, unless there’s a liberal Democrat in the White House. Morons.
Deborah Coffey says
See, lots of us think people killing Americans in the streets, killing people in speed boats, killing 85 girls in a school, killing people by taking aware their healthcare and killing school kids by depriving them of vaccines, people salivating over wars for even more killing…all based one lie after another…are the real morons because they actually believe those are the GOOD things that news sources should write about.
Atwp says
Morons vote for felons to lead the country MORON. Smart people like Democrats vote for people with clean records like Obama and Biden to lead the country. Democrats are smart Republicans are nonthinking MORONS.
Sherry says
@fed. . . Do tell us all the wonderful things your lord and master trump has done for “ALL” those living in the US. “Credentially Facts” only, please!
Skibum says
In 2012 and 2013, Obama was disparaged and criticized unmercifully by this current convicted felon who sits in the WH today. Both prior to Obama becoming president and afterward, the orange faced wanna-be dictator repeatedly spouted that Obama would somehow look for an excuse to bomb Iran because he was incapable of negotiating any kind of deal with other leaders.
In 2015, President Obama and the leader of Iran signed the Iran nuclear deal, capping Iran’s uranium enrichment capacity at 3.67% for 15 years.
So much for the idiot convicted felon prez’ prediction. Had he not ripped up that historic agreement, Iran’s nuclear weapon production capability would still be severely constrained, and inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would STILL have unfettered access to all of Iran’s nuclear production facilities to ensure compliance with that agreement for several more years to come. But no… that deal it now toast, just like so much of the idiot convicted felon’s failed businesses and multiple fraud schemes and scams – too many to recall here!
Fast forward to today: the idiot convicted felon in the WH should have been standing in front of a mirror when he made those past statements about President Obama not being smart enough to negotiate any deal with other world leaders, especially Iran! Because THIS current idiot convicted felon in the WH is the exact one who failed to reach an agreement with Iran after tearing up the one that had been negotiated by Obama and other western leaders. THIS convicted felon president, for all of his supposed “negotiating skills”… LOL… could not get the job done and fell far short of Barak Obama’s achievements once again!
The laughable “art of the deal” is just another made up fantasy in the convicted felon prez’ little mind, because when he doesn’t get his way, he strikes out against his real or perceived foes. This time, the country of Iran, bombing that country’s military infrastructure for a second time, after previously boasting to the world that his first ordered strike “completely obliterated” Iran’s nuclear weapons capability. So either that boast was a complete lie, or this current deadly bombing strike was unjustified and done for false pretenses, all without the advice and consent, and authorization of Congress.
The Napoleonic, wanna-be dictator unilaterally strikes again because his Epstein problem just won’t go away and is heating up the fire under his bulbous ass. And he is quickly running out of distraction attempts because more and more of his own republi-con congress is starting to question his ever more unhinged and dangerous military misadventures.
Midterm elections are on the horizon… just what will the brainiac in the WH wake up at 3 am and plan to try to distract Americans away from himself tomorrow???
Laurel says
According to USA Today, the US-Israeli attack on Iran hit an all girls school, killing 85 people, mostly children.
Well, just like the pedophile protectors believe, it’s just girls.
Deirdre says
I tried to hold back, but let me just say to those of you that blame everything on the radical leftist scum, you’re living in a bubble.
Don’t you care about American troops at least? I get it, you think all Muslims are terrorists, you think they’ve got it coming, you think it’s all Biden’s fault blah blah blah.
You just parrot whatever Trump says without using your own brain to consider maybe you’re being lied to! Let me guess, Iran was about to develop a nuclear weapon any day now, and they wouldn’t agree to our terms, which was to give up every self-defense weapon they had.
Some of you are just a mouthpiece for a criminal traitorous corrupt pedophile that’s being blackmailed by Israel (since they have all the dirt on him from the Epstein files), not to mention the millions of dollars they’ve bribed him with, (and 94% of our government), who works for everyone except the American people. You do know this is going to cost the American taxpayer money, right? You know our economy isn’t doing too well, right? How about only the people that believe Trump is God finance his latest attack on the Middle East?
The Iranian government on Saturday confirmed its attacks on several targets including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, where airbases with US assets are hosted. We took out all of Iran’s top government officials, you think there won’t be retribution?
Plus, Israel is being bombed, maybe we’ll be bombed for a change too. If the US had a legitimate reason to go to war then Congress should’ve approved it.
But, the industrial war complex makes a lot of money every time, and no one holds Trump accountable except Democrats, and since they’re the minority, the Trump regime will do everything it can to stop or screw up the upcoming midterms.
We could be looking at World War 3, bombs are flying all over the Middle East, people are being killed, America has launched an offensive war without provocation, and the American people are gonna argue amongst themselves about red blue left right.
JW says
I wrote this 2 days ago:
Let’s be patient first! Americans like instant gratification, as opposed to for example the Chinese who are more patient!
The Middle Eastern problem is complex.The core of it is, first and foremost, Israel. It is clear that if we solve the GAZA and West Bank issue first, there is less of a threat from all the Arab countries. The problem is that Israel (the only country with nuclear weapons in the Middle East) is less willing these days to compromise with the Arabs. Let’s not forget that Israel has become a democratic nation in name only and acts more like a theocracy, like numerous Arab countries, including Iran.
What is needed is a REGIONAL STRATEGY, not a plan to attack one country at the time. We, the U.S., have done that, unsuccessfully, for decades. Every educator will tell you: learn from your mistakes. The Obama treaty with Iran could have been a part of that, but Trump decided to kill it. And of course we could not resist to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities last year: instant gratification? NO.
With respect to Israel and the U.S. it has been said many times that Natanyahu is playing Trump and the American Jews (thru AIPAC) to look like fools. America, please learn from your mistakes and think first before you act! It looks like only Trump has a few ideas he does not want to share with the world to see? History repeats itself again! And it did today.
PaulT says
Why is Trump willing to act at Netanyahu’s bidding without considering the consequences? The pretense that this was about Iran’s nuclear enrichment program is fiction, the Intrnational Atomic Energy Agency confirmed tonight that there have been ZERO strikes on nuclear facilities. So it’s about subjugating a sovereign country, about unconstitutional war and about regime change at Bibi’s behest.
Could one of our ‘bomb Iran’ MAGA’s please explain to me how this helps improve anything for the people of the United States in any way? Didn’t Trump pledge ‘No More Wars’ in his 2024 campaign and tell us Kamala would cause endless wars.
He lied then, he’s hasn’t stopped lying and you weak minded fools still believe him
JimboXYZ says
Technically, this is still a Biden-Harris war. What happened under Biden-Harris, like so many other things Biden-Harris, Trump-Vance has failed to undo those finest of Biden-Harris accomplishments. I knew Trump-Vance wasn’t undoing Biden-Harris. Covid disappeared once the Biden-Harris thing was installed into power, the wars started shortly there after the world was back to normal as soon as post Covid happened.
Pierre Tristam says
Technically, this is still the first crusade. What happened under Bohemond-Baldwin, like so many other things Bohemond-Baldwin, pope Urban II has failed to undo those finest of Bohemond-Baldwin accomplishments. I knew Urban II wasn’t undoing Bohemond-Baldwin. The Black Death disappeared once the Bohemond-Baldwin thing was installed into power, the crusade started shortly before or after the world was back to normal as soon as post or pre Black Death happened. As always, I had too much salad dressing so I may be off on my dates.
Capt Bill Hanagan says
Pierre you are correct on the macro timeline here but let’s also recognize the fact that Biden-Harris are also responsible for much of the diabetes, erectile dysfunction, male pattern baldness, and piles of trash/defunct appliances in front yards all around this country
Atwp says
A lot of this stuff happened before Biden and Trump. Learn your history. I don’t like Trump but I must be honest a lot of this stuff happened when they Biden, Trump were unknowns.
PaulT says
Properly preserved, dates should last forever.
Saudia used to serve dates to first class passengers just after their flights took off. I remember a westbound flight from Dhahran during Ramadan. Takeoff was just after sunset so dates were served as the aircraft climbed westwards but as we gained altitude the sun reappeared over the horizon. Outraged yells of protest were followd by a chaotic retrieval of my half consumed dates and juice by an obviously worried cabin crew member..
Laurel says
JimboXYZ has a fetish, that is a lifetime tether to Biden-Harris, as Trump has a fetish, that is a lifetime tether to Obama.
Trump is bound (maybe literally) and determined to make sure Obama doesn’t get any credit, of any kind. If Trump could figure out a way to take away Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize, he would risk his life, or more than likely, someone else’s life, to do it. But…then who could he blame? How about some female reporter who doesn’t smile for him? There’s always someone.
JimboXYZ says
Then again, the stakes got a little higher in August 1945 with nuclear weapons. Truman ushered in that era, weighing options vs Germany & Japan. All that money that was returned to Iran overlooks the fact that under Carter in 1979 Iran took hostages. Obama-Biden has done nothing but to enable Iran towards nuclear capability. And how long did it take Iran to attack Israel after getting Biden’s last installment of enable & empower ? Imagine Biden’s moment of enlightenment, he returned the money and Iran was doing that. Biden said none of the money returned was used to attack Israel. But imagine getting billions as an individual for a tax rebate or economic stimulus check, kinda makes one’s projects now more possible doesn’t it ? Governments are no different than individuals. Palm Coast & Flagler County had all these grandiose plans for growth with State grants. The difference ? Biden delivered billions, where as the State grants were nothing more than pledges on paper. As quickly as the grant amounts were announced, when it came to the rubber to the road, hose were cut to be even less if not completely unfunded. The point is, when one actually has the money vs just a number that isn’t real money. Would we being sued by the HBA if those folks had gotten their money/profits instead of the local government raising the cost in impact fees ? One thing one will learn in life, nothing gets done until he financial end of anything gets hashed out & signed for real contractual payments. Biden in effect returned billions, payments that can be perceived as financing past debt & future debt & development towards nuclear weapons. And Iran hasn’t disappointed in that direction. USa had to strike their underground facility(ies) to delay & retard that progress. It’s a world of military intelligence. Iran isn’t the most open nuclear development program in that regard. If Iran would fund & weaponize Hamas, imagine what the good old/currently deceased Ayatollah would do with a military that was empowered. I bet Hamas would enlist in droves to be part of that effort to eradicate Israel ? Nobody expects Iran to go away, but not staying on top of the powderkeg and whatever else is a fool’s errand.
We see how the fraud & abuse from open borders has infiltrated the USA internally for the very Federal programs & institutions that have been taken over for a Democratic election system. Another Biden accomplishment. And it doesn’t matter if it’s a cartel or foreign government that infiltrates. In Minnesota alone, we see the Somalian infiltration. And that doesn’t absolve the Anglo Saxon aspect of the equation, there are white Caucasians cashing in on that just the same as any race ? as long as it appears to DEI, it’s diversity not racist fraud & abuse ? Just like Biden had/has the Ukraine, business was good with the Ukraine. And how long did that take before Biden was back in business there. He was on top of that opportunity before Covid was an afterthought behind the USA in 2021.
JimboXYZ says
And that’s the thing ? The deceased Ayatollah is a patient form of evil ? This one has been in power since 1989. End of the day, how many US POTUS administrations does that span ? HW Bush => Trump 2. Point there is Iranian leadership can wait out the less than 3 years Trump 2 has left. We can ill afford to allow another Biden-like leader to fall asleep at the switch.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ali_Khamenei
Getting back to funding, that’s such a simple analogy, compare the Biden billions to every year when a tax refund/economic stimulus happens every April 15 year on year has ever happened. That’s when the individuals have cash to spend, the corporations come around with their special offers. Have a pile of money laying around & there’s a free for all to be the one(s) that get that new found wealth transfer, every time. Imagine giving Iran Billions & getting 4 more years of Biden-Harris instead of Trump-Vance ? Iran has not changed since Carter & that hostage crisis. I mean look at the response ? The Ayatollah is dead & gone. That didn’t stop them from retaliatory strikes. That’s what Governments do, they have the next leader up concept for injury & death. Iran didn’t skip a beat, their interim leader, if there is even some form of legitimate election in place to go on. If trump were to be assassinated, the USA would make the pivot, wouldn’t skip a beat just he same. The stock market would react, but since there’s big money involved there, the blip would follow with a recovery. That’s the economic machine in place. A Trump assassination that succeeds this time ? We all know the Democrats would issue a statement denouncing it, but they’d be all over that opportunity even more than Trump ineligible for a 3rd term. The timelines would get pushed up, the agenda would remain the same. It’s like scheduling & rescheduling an appointment, no more, no less. If 2024 was the lesson, the 2 party system brings their hand picked pool of qualified leadership & they’ll stack the system to steer the voters to a choice of picked winners from a pool of losers. Bernie Sanders has been that victim in more recent prior elections. And HRC was a victim of Obama as far back as 2008.
PaulT says
Such bullshit from JimboXYZ though of course the MAGA mind-less has to find a defense for Trump’s arrogant stupidity. I’m surprised Jimbo isn’t hlaming Obama for achieving a successful nuclear control agreement with Iran which Trump threw into the dumpster.
But perhaps your memory is too short to remember that or maybe Fox didn’t mentioned it?
Your memory on Covid-19 is similarly flawed but delightfully out of context though your distraction technique definitely needs work.
Were you infected and recovered? The virus did leave some brain damaged. COVID didn’t disappear when Trump-Vance enterd office, it wasn’t a figment of Joe Biden’s imagination as the families of the 1.2 million people who died as a result of Covid will verify.
COVID was tamed, eventually, by herd immunity and was held back by a mass vaccination program initiated by…… hold your breath, Donald J Trump in his first term. Don’t you remember those regular comedic White House ‘Covid Shows’ in 2020 where horse meds and bleach were touted as cures? Even Fox covered those.
Laurel says
Trump knows very well that people today have short, little memory spans. Thus, the distractions work really well. How else does a man, who is a multi-felon, a chronic, habitual liar, an adjudicated rapist, a grifter, a divider, a law breaker, amongst other nasty things, get so many people to protect him with a vengeance against their own neighbors and families?
The worse he behaves, the more they like him. They are somehow under the thin veil of influence that he actually gives a shit.
Callmeishmael says
I guess we’re never going to see all the alien files now either. Dagnabbit!
Merrill Shapiro says
A Pulitzer worthy piece, but misses an important point! Can’t forget the MVOWA people who are so very excited by the closing of the Straits of Hormuz and the inevitable spike in oil prices that will Make Venezuelan Oil Worthwhile Again.
Steve says
What’s scary is that for all of Trump’s well documented and publicized flaws he not only won once, got beat and came back and won again and the Democrats still haven’t had a real viable candidate since Barack Obama’s second term.
Atwp says
They did have good candidates, Biden, Harris. I think the radical right stole the election in 2024, white Republican Males didn’t want a woman of color to be leader of a white male dominated country. Trump, many layoffs, higher prices, people loosing healthcare, that is what a country get for their immature prejudice. Manufacturing jobs promised none delivered as I know of. Lower drug prices promised, haven’t noticed any price decreases. We got what we got, a bad leader, a felon, dont forget a felon. Look at the consequences of this country voting for a known felon. He is a white man, whites vote for crooks.
Steveteve says
Whites vote for crooks? Obama doesn’t get elected twice if whites didn’t vote for him.
Atwp says
Agree!
Mort says
Obama was viable?
PaulT says
Barack Obama was a shining light as president and still is.
Sadly, with Putin’s help, bigoted reactionaries voted in as his successor an ex bankrupt who’s ‘business skills’ earned him a tawdr TV ‘reality’ show. The whole premise was a lie but that’s what the bigots wanted and that’s what they’re still getting in spades during his second term.
A world in chaos caused by the machinations of a narcissist, a self promoting old white male who insists that he’s ‘A Very Stable Genius’ while all ha actions prove otherwise.
Sherry says
Thank you Paul T. Being a racist apparently creates blindness!
Chipd says
What is going on with Senator Fetterman? A Democrat that is pro USA, pro Israel? Guy must have had a stroke or something. That’s the only reason that he would be acting so irrationally.
Mothersworry says
Fetterman does not know if he is on foot or horseback! He had a stroke about 2 years ago.
Pogo says
Ali Khamenei
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ali_Khamenei
… recently retired executioner.
Rot in hell; you earned it.
Al says
Let’s put the Epstien thing to rest once and for all. Even MAGA people want it released but completely unredacted . All names, dates and photos should be put out for all to see. This protecting the victim thing is bullshit. Those girls knew what they were doing and it put them in a power position amongst their peers. Money and gifts from rich men all came with a price of being a whore or prostitute. These weren’t stupid girls unless you feel girls can’t make reasonable decisions. They want to out everyone and protect themselves, I feel all should be outed unless you believe Bill sat in a hottub with a girl and saw nothing. Andrew was only trying to help the girl on the floor breath correctly. Anomyous accusations mean nothing and unless we know all the people involved it’s just more reteric and less facts. By the way where these girls parents? When my daughter was 16 I wouldn’t let her go to a resort with a bunch of men. I also would’ve wanted to know where her new found wealth came from, I’d be in jail now but Epstein wouldn’t have had a good day.
Tired of it says
These “girls” didn’t make their own decisions. They were children.
Ray W. says
By law, a child under the age of 16 cannot be deemed capable of consenting to a sexual act. That you condemn young girls in the way that you write in your comment says a lot more about you than it does about them, an indisputable point that proves you a person of low moral character.
Our society protects victims or it doesn’t. You choose not to protect in a very vengeful manner.
There is a reason why there is a moral imperative to oppose the vengeful who roam among us. Promoting vengeance destroys everything it touches.
The Greeks understood this 2,500 years ago.
Sherry says
Thank you Ray W. Some people are just beyond immoral and despicable!
Dennis C Rathsam says
77+ million people, whom don’t have TDS, are happy, happy, happy! There was a window of OPERTUNITY to get all the snakes in one spot….Like a true leader & a man who loves his country….TRUMP & BIBI took a shot. They changed the region for good. They freed the good people of Iran. No more killings, no more hunger, no more assholes destroying life. History will favor TRUMP & all his acomplishments…. Not you fools suffering from TDS
Tired of it says
You mean like he freed the people of Venezuela, who still have no free elections, are being governed by Maduro’s VP and who are having their oil taken by trump and the money being banked in Dubai under his control? How exactly is he going to end the hunger? And I must have misunderstood but I thought trump said he destroyed all the nuclear facilities in Iran some months ago. So far we have a war hungry felon invading two sovereign countries under some flimsy excuses. How would you feel if another country did that to the US? I am sure china feels very threatened by the US. Try actually looking at the facts and thinking for a change.
Skibum says
Not “destroyed”… the term the convicted felon pedo in the WH used was “OBLITERATED”. Yet we need to go back in and obliterate again, and of course next week our military will have to go back and obliterate even again, and again the following week and month, and more after that. Wow, those clever Iranians just keep coming back from total obliteration like “nobody has ever seen before”… must be just like Wiley Coyote!
And Dennis C Rathsam sits there on the edge of his chair, with baited breath, believing every single solitary LIE that has emanated out of the lying liar’s pie hole for years and STILL is unable to discern when he is spouting pure unadulterated bullshit! But that is the hallmark of a dedicated cultist devotee. (Hand clap to Dennis)
PaulT says
What’s your excuse for the careless mis=targeting which killed more than 120 young Iranian schoolgirls?
How do you justify that in this age of ‘precision-targeted strikes’ Dennis?
Atwp says
Please live in the real political world, Trump doesn’t free people ask those post Trump supporters. Trump take from people and leave them broke. He campaigned in many cities 2024 and didn’t pay the city. Is that freedom or a financial liability? Please get out of your fantasy and look at the real world for what it is. Trump is a loud mouth lying crook. Didn’t he promise a stimulus check last year because of the so called tariffs surplus. 2025 is over no stimulus check. He is promising another stimulus checks to the American people this year, people in the real political world don’t expect it, I don’t. Where are the manufacturing jobs, lower prices? Many people have lost their jobs and many have lost their homes because of his administration. During any administration people lose jobs and property but not at these large numbers. Wake man and face reality about Trump, he is a bad leading felon.
oldtimer says
As someone who spent a few deployments in the middle east I can say I’m not a war monger because I have seen the results. That being said I wonder what all the armchair politicians in this post think the proper response to Iran should be? How do you negotiate with a country who lives by “death to America”? They have sponsored terrorism worldwide. For 47 years they have been poking the whole world in the eye. Please tell me how you would rid the world of this cancer without violence.
Mort says
Lots of strong opinions all over the map.
Another old timer here remembers the moment that the free nation of Iran fell to the Mullahs. Within hours, girls were yanked out of schools and placed into the last century. And the world looked the other way, through a half century of terror. People shouldn’t be forced to live like that. Many hundreds of thousands didn’t live like that but were murdered by the regime.
Shame on the world for waiting and enduring all this. Trump is ending a war that began 47 years ago.
Pierre Tristam says
Mort is funny. “The free nation of Iran fell to the Mullahs.” I happen to know Mort is old enough to remember 1979, and to remember the Shah, one of the most crooked, bloodthirsty tyrants of the 20th century. Mort should catch a few pages of Robert Fisk’s history of the Shah’s torture chambers, though even Carter, that paragon of human rights, in one of his grimmest mistakes feted him. Mort has a strange understanding of “free nation.” Then again Mort also thinks free Florida is an actual reality and Donald Trump is the second coming. Let’s not bring up the French meaning of the word “mort.”
Sherry says
Thank you so much Pierre! It’s amazing how “cherry picked” history is constantly used to justify “indoctrinated” thinking!
Skibum says
Mort also is disingenuous, at best. His rose colored lenses enables him to see only what he wants to see.
He apparently is clear eyed about the dystopian, religious centric extremist government in Iran who want to send their women and girls back into the last century with no rights. But he is ignorant enough to be completely unaware of the same sort of religious centric, extremist maga led government efforts right here in America, having enacted legislation and trying to enact MORE legislation in states and at the federal level that would revert a woman’s rights back into the previous century because the extremist “conservatives” believe a woman’s place in society should be barefoot and pregnant, in the kitchen, mouth shut to opinions of their own, not voting… just ready and willing to pop out babies when they aren’t cooking up vittles for their man.
Ray W. says
Actually, Mort, the Iranian people overthrew the Shah of Iran in 1951, at which time they installed a second version of constitutional government under Prime Minister Mossadegh. When he nationalized Iran’s oil industry in 1953, the British and American intelligence agencies engineered a coup that overthrew that second constitutional government and eventually reinstalled the Shah.
When Carter spoke of human rights, as Mr. Tristam points out in his reply, the Iranian nation listened. Carter then supported the Shah. After a gala beyond description of waste in a starving country, revolution followed, and reactionary clerics were swept into power.
In short, the Iranian people were freed from tyranny in 1951 until we, assisted by the British in 1953, enslaved them again. Please disabuse yourself of your delusion. You can start by looking up the Savak, the hated secret police that kept the Shah in power for so long.
The whole three-century relationship between Iran and America has many facets; in many ways it is fascinating.
In the early 1720’s, Europe and colonial America really only comprehended Sunni thought, because that was the faith of the hated Ottomans who had invaded Europe through to Vienna.
Word reached the colonies that the Persians were fighting Sunni Afghans who, purportedly armed by the Ottomans, had invaded Persia. The colonists did not know what Shia meant, except that the Shia Persians were fighting the Ottomans. Persian travelers reported home that of all the Western Christian nations only the Americans accepted them with open arms.
By the 1830’s, American Presbyterian churches began sending missionaries to the mountains of northwestern Iran to build churches and schools and hospitals. Many Iranians in that region were Christian. These Armenian-Iranian Christians had ancient Bibles written in a language they no longer knew how to read. The Presbyterians sent out a printing press and the missionaries translated the old Bibles into a more readable Bible.
After friction arose between certain proselytizing missionaries and the Shia Muslims, the Presbyterians began sending only those missionaries who would promise to teach by example and not by word. The missionaries began to thrive and spread.
The Iranian people, Muslim and Christian, began to learn about the American liberal democratic Constitutional republican system.
By the early 20th century, the Iranian people, including Shia clerics, began agitating against the shahs for a constitutional form of government. After years of increasing pressure, the Shah signed into law a representative form of government. A “Majles” was elected and a constitution was soon proposed, based in large part on the American model.
On December 31, 1906, the Shah signed into being the world’s first Muslim democracy. Five days later, the Shah died and his son, the new Shah, repudiated the fledgling democracy.
Here is how a Persian-American historian put it in 2021:
“Persia had managed to put together a legislative assembly so rudely representative, so shamelessly democratic, that it made even Americans queasy. This was a genuine Revolution: popular, vernacular, and raw, with all the messiness and unpredictability that the ruling classes abhorred. And perhaps more important, it had taken place with very little bloodshed. Nothing like this had ever been seen anywhere in Asia.
“But there was a larger accomplishment as well – one that might come as a surprise to modern-day readers accustomed to hearing about benighted and backward religious thinking in the Middle East. In Persia, it was the clerics – the ayatollahs the mujtahids, the seminary scholars and the everyday village preachers – who were at the forefront of the movement for constitutional rights and liberties. This, again, was a phenomenon with almost no precedent in history. In Western revolutions – the French and Russian ones, most famously – the priesthood had been on the side of the king and the forces of conservatism. Here, however, they had risen up and demanded – in the name of Allah, the Quran, and the martyrdom of Hussein – that the rights of the people must be respected. They made it clear that as men of God, they stood on the side of progress, democracy, and national independence – joining with merchants, students, intellectuals, and modernizers to lend the Constitutional Revolution an air of godly legitimacy that no one could argue with.
“In Persia, in other words, the world’s first Muslim democracy had been born.”
The Persian people then set out to defend their democracy.
In 1909, an American Presbyterian minister led a band of peasant constitutionalist soldiers against Russian soldiers sent by the Tsar to fight on behalf of the Shah. Thomas Baskerville was killed as he rose to command the attack. Thousands of peasant soldiers attended his funeral. Fifty years later, they gathered and wept and sang. In 2004, the Cultural Heritage Foundation of Iran erected a bronze bust of Baskerville at the Museum of the Constitutional Revolution in Tabriz. He is now called the American Lafayette of Iran.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Unlike some of the many others, I don’t claim to know how this will turn out. I don’t claim to be an expert on American-Iranian diplomatic relations. At best, I am a curious student. But I can read.
Can a people both hate a theocracy that once led them to constitutional freedom and that later betrayed them to religious servitude and at the same time also reject the promises given by today’s no longer conservative American presidential administration that over 70 years ago also betrayed them?
Can disparate bands of constitutionalists from all across a populace of 93 million come together to reject whoever might be the new theocratic leaders who emerge? Exactly who will emerge to lead the constitutionalists if the clergy, the village preachers, no longer choose to lead?
Can the religious police stand together with the military authorities?
Skibum says
First of all, we would not have to be here wondering “what the proper response to Iran should be” had we elected a competent, adult leader instead of a convicted felon con man who sabotaged the Iran nuclear agreement that already had been negotiated, was in place, and IAEA inspectors were in country at Iran’s nuclear facilities ensuring that they were living up to their end of the deal that Obama negotiated.
But here we are because the FOOL in the WH never likes any success that Obama achieved and tears them up willy nilly out of revenge, insane enough to fantasize that he is more capable to get the same results despite his very, very long list of failures, not to mention being extremely unliked by most of the world’s leaders. All except for Vlad, his good comrade, and of course, Kim Un Jong, another good buddy the convicted felon in the WH has a lot of warm feelings for.
I’m not sorry that the leader in Iran is blown to smitherenes, but gee, since we have a republican in the WH, a republican controlled House of Reps and a republican controlled Senate, why oh why wasn’t our U.S. Constitution followed? Why does the idiot in the WH still believe he is like the Wizard of Oz, all powerful, but in reality just a little man behind his curtain, very insecure, with only “yes” capable sycophants in his deplorable administration to rubber stamp his every desire… with NO long-term plans, just out of the blue, 3 AM brainstorms on who he can attack or have revenge on next.
Congress was enabled by our constitution… no, DIRECTED and AUTHHORIZED per our constitution to reign in such an out of control president. So the proper response SHOULD BE that the spineless republi-cons in both houses of congress start doing their jobs and put the proper, legal and constitutional limits of unadulterated power on the WH… specifically when it comes to attacking or going to war on another country!!!
The felon in the WH just keeps doing whatever the hell he wants with no consequences because of the weasels in congress who have abdicated their jobs, their constitutional authority and responsibilities to the American people. There is a damn good reason why America didn’t put in the U.S. Constitution anything about electing a KING with unlimited power!
oldtimer says
You still didn’t answer the question. Regardless of whether a felon or a brain-dead old man is president how do you deal with a terrorist state? Chamberlan tried reason with Hitler, Roosevelt tried talking to Stalin and the Native Americans tried treaties with The US government….how did that work out for them? Sometimes force is the only way
Skibum says
Iran was no direct threat to the U.S. The Israelis as well as other Middle East countries that are Iran’s enemies were already doing a credible job supplied by U.S. military weapons given or sold to them, U.S. military bases within the region, and defense spending, particularly to Israel.
There was no necessity or justification for sending our massive amount of war ships or for attacking Iran ourselves. This was all orchestrated by Bibi in Israel because he has wanted to completely destroy Iran for decades, but no American president would agree to be complicit in his effort, which is doomed to fail like all previous attempts at regime change in multiple other countries – especially using only air strikes.
Do you really, really want to escalate the attack on Iran to the point where it will have to be American boots on the ground in Iran, in direct combat with their massive military? Even if the idiot prez agreed to such madness, we tried that in Iraq and see how well that worked out!
Skibum says
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/fury-as-marco-rubio-admits-israel-forced-us-into-war-with-iran-the-worst-possible-thing/ar-AA1Xoisk?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=69a638b4aff446cc80efc61279134bb3&ei=15
oldtimer says
A credible job?
Deirdre says
When AI says:
“This protecting the victim thing is bullshit. Those girls knew what they were doing and it put them in a power position amongst their peers. Money and gifts from rich men all came with a price of being a whore or prostitute. These weren’t stupid girls unless you feel girls can’t make reasonable decisions. They want to out everyone and protect themselves, I feel all should be outed”
These statements should NOT be be published, they are criminal from a sick mind.
Most decent human beings are aware of molesting children is wrong. I pray to God his own daughter or family member never has to go through what the kids in the Epstein files have gone through. No victim of sexual abuse/rape should have their name published as they could be potentially attacked or murdered by her abusers, even if they’re not in the Epstein files BTW. Funny how our government was able to consistently redact the names of the abusers but didn’t redact the names of multiple victims. The victims that have come forward are risking everything so that this never happens again to anyone, and to hold their abusers accountable.
This is the sickest thing I ever heard in regard to raping children. Raping adults is also against the law FYI. I hope this paper never publishes one word AI ever says again because this is no longer a matter of an opinion, this is someone that should be censured.
Skibum says
Well, even though I don’t disagree with your overall sentiment, even gob smacking, imbecilic mush brains have a right to open the1ir mouths and reveal their stupidity to everyone. We should congratulate Al for his “achievement”.
Sherry says
Thank you Deirdre! I could not agree more about Al. Some people have no place in decent society. Intensive counseling is warranted! Some posts should not be allowed. . .
Laurel says
All good points. After all, Al was the one to post about Colin Kaepernick as being “a nappy headed jerk.” I haven’t heard that term since the late 50’s. Some people don’t grow. But, at the same time, do we want to suppress expression? My point being, I wouldn’t want Pierre Tristam’s job of deciding what should be published and what should not. So, I guess it’s up to us to decided whether to respond or not, and how.
Skibum says
I agree completely, Laurel. Besides, it gives me a chance to label mush brains for exactly what they are, or perhaps to chuckle at the nonsensical gibberish and wonder how some of these maga misfits are able to safely cross the street without adult supervision.
Keenan Hreib says
Thank you Deirdre! AL is nothing less than a PEDO apologist. A sick individual that has let TRUMP DEVOTION SYNDROME turn him into a psychologically disaffected sociopath.
Sherry says
Thank You Keenan! Excellent comment! Other descriptors= depraved/racist/brainwashed/ignorant/repugnant!
Al says
I raised my daughter with morals and watched over her. I didn’t need to smother her with rules just raised her with purpose. If she showed up with pockets full of money or wanted to go to an island with others there would have been hell to pay. She’s now a retired USAF COL with awards.
BillC says
She must have done some “favors” along the way to get promoted.
Endless dark money says
Pedo terrorist spreading terror around the globe.
Smitty says
All I can say is that there is no chance now of Trump getting the Nobel peace prize now in 2026