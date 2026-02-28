Trump’s United States of Amnesia Blunders Into Iran

We are most of us in this city of plump and smug geezers not so old as to forget how in 1990, in 1999 and again in 2001, 2002 and 2003, every time our country wanted to rattle sabers and ejaculate buckets of brawn in Kuwait, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq, Congress and our streets were in convulsions of should-we, should-we-not. We debated, we shouted and shrilled, and eventually Congress would vote—wrongly most of the time, illegally some of the time, brazenly defying international law and facts on the ground almost all of the time. Remember Colin Powell lying like Bush’s bitch at the UN about those imaginary WMDs, and the weasel of mass destruction himself declaring Mission Accomplished aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln months later, before causing 300,000 deaths in the losing war he unleashed?

But at least we went through the motions. At least we debated. At least the president had to make his case, not just to the American people but to the world. At least Congress voted after going through the pretenses of deliberations, the way the Roman Senate pretended to an illusion of democracy even as Caesar and the moribund Republic he put out of its misery bled to death. At least we got a cool play and a few good quotes out of it.

We too were a country once. What did we do this February alone? We had the Milan Olympics and Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl, of course. Great shows. World unity and all that, Kid Rock’s dissenting racism notwithstanding. Miraculously the president did not invade Norway to claim the gold medals USA-USA-USA did not win. Kendrick Lamar broke the record at the K-pop Grammys, the Washington Post died in darkness, the Epstein files thrived in it, the First Lady starred in the greatest motion picture since Birth of a Nation and her husband, second coming of Ron Jeremy, delivered a State of the Union so orgiastically half-baked of bread and circuses as to make Castro proud, the only surprise there being—as in “Being There”—that Potemkin village of a Congress pretending through its sordid ovations that it’s more than an applause sign.

Because what else did we do in February, big daddy? Oh yes. Israel grabbed the president by the pussy and got him to attack Iran in what the baseball-capped mons venal himself calls “major combat operations,” which suggests an invasion ahead, which suggests, suspiciously, war, which might suggest—oh, I don’t know, am I in my eternally useful idiocy being presumptuous here?—that maybe we ought to have a little chat about this, that before you slap my ass and call me Sally Congress might want to weigh in, assuming that, to be perfectly pedantic about it (you know, the way those douchebags appearing before local government boards quote chapter and verse of ordinances and state statutes to sound important) Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the Constitution still applies. In case you’re still trying to figure out what that coco frío stand meant in Bad Bunny’s maga flip off, that’s the remembrance of things past clause giving Congress a bit more of a whimper when the apprentice Caesar wants to play commander in chief on TV.

What’s he worried about, anyway? Don’t you remember how in the 2002 runup to harakiri on Hammurabi even the old allegedly liberal press took dictation from the ministry of war, with the New York Times front-paging so many WMD fabrications by its star fabulist Judith Miller that Jayson Blair’s inventions about snipers and Jessica Lynch–the American “hero” raped by the Pentagon’s PR machine rather than by her Iraqi captors–could’ve been bylined by Ernie Pyle. And there were those stalwarts of liberal skepticism all lining up to call for war like so many blood-boiling John McCains–Thomas Friedman, Christopher Hitchens, Martin Amis, Paul Berman, The Economist, The New Republic, The New Yorker’s David Remnick, every Post editorial, and of course Hillary Clinton and 76 other senators, but not Barack Obama. (For the record, I penned about 76 editorials for the News-Journal opposing the war starting on Sept. 13, 2001, when I saw it coming, back when the News-Journal was a newspaper and I was on its editorial board.)

With so many fifth columnists to take cover from, Congress folded and the rest is something Edward Gibbon already devoted six volumes to. The press has either fractured, turned house organ or disappeared since, and the American public seems indifferent to Capitol Hill’s coma, so why not go to war against the 17th most populous country in the world and out-Darius Darius?

With a couple of, let’s say, inconvenient differences since 2001: when the second Bush turned tumescent for war the national debt was a measly $5.1 trillion, small enough for a couple of Musky bonuses. It is now $36 trillion. Second, even when Israel was the 51st state in the Bush years, “Deep Throat” was still classic porn rather than an allegory of American subservience. Our Ron Jeremy seems to find Benjamin Netanyahu as irresistible as he once did Putin, as if outsourcing foreign policy to the Kremlin was not enough. Maybe Jared Kushner has his eyes on choice property on the Gulf of Oman.

Meanwhile some Americans and who-gives-a-shit “others” by a magnitude of 10 or 20 will die over fool-me-twice deceits as familiar to the WMD generation as radiation sickness, now that most of us have experienced it. The three reasons stated for the attack are: 1) That Iran restarted its nuclear program. What happened to the program being “obliterated” just last June? 2) That it can build a bomb within days. The Persian-genied Thousand and One Nights are full of chained magic, but none fissionable. 3) Iran is working on missiles that could strike the American mainland. Like North Korea? Every one of these is retreads of National Security Adviser Condi Rice’s “we don’t want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud” smokescreen of 2003, before the Iraq invasion.

But the midterms are nine months away, and the president’s made such a shithole of our United States of Amnesia–to quote old patriotic Gore–that his only alternative is a splendid little war on the way to declaring victory any time he chooses, over Tehran or the midterms, especially when he loses both. Ahhh, that maga magic. Grab that syringe and shoot me up baby, right between the toes.

Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive.