Flagler County’s Beach Protection Tax: Right Idea. Wrong Execution.

There is some futility in trying to defy rising seas’ erosive power. But if the Dutch thought so, they wouldn’t exist today. Their Low Countries would be a big North Sea gulf and Amsterdam’s red-light district–the eighth wonder of the world–would be under water along with most of a country the size of Florida’s Panhandle.

Instead, the Netherlands’ 18 million people have the world’s greatest dyke and flood-control system. It’s expensive. But everyone is taxed to keep it going. The Dutch government spends about $1.3 billion a year on the system, according to the New York Times, and local governments spend “hundreds of millions more.”

Like many other county and city governments in Florida, Flagler County has been discovering since 2016 that it will not preserve its shoreline unless it spends massive amounts of dollars. It already has, with two rounds of dune-rebuilding since Hurricane Matthew. The biggest beach-rebuilding project in the county’s history kicks off next week, a 50-year project that will cost Flagler County scores of millions of dollars over the next decades.









So far Flagler has been lucky. Local taxpayers haven’t spent a dime for any of it, at least not directly, even though it adds up to (by my guess: the county has been careful not to issue an official tally) well over $100 million. It’s all been federal and state dollars.

Those won’t continue at this rate, not without a substantial local contribution now that–the DeSantis administration’s denialism aside–sea rise is accelerating and federal and state costs from fighting climate change are exploding: the federal government spent $136 billion–$1,000 for every taxpayer–in 2017 alone in recoveries from climate-related disasters, according to a Congressional Research Service brief. So you’re already paying for it.

This week we learned that the county needs between $7 million and $10 million a year to pay its share of beach maintenance. That’s probably lowballing it. But it’s a start. The County Commission is crafting what would be a countywide taxing district that would levy a tax on all residents similar to Holland’s water-system tax, but scaled. People closer to the shore will pay more. Some people on the west side will pay nothing.









The details are being worked out, and we’ll learn more at a workshop on Monday. The county administration is hoping to line up approving resolutions from every city over the next four weeks, hold public hearings and enact the new levy by fall. Good luck.

The county has the right idea. But the execution is hurried, the plan is poorly thought-out, it is riddled with holes and inconsistencies, and it has included zero public participation and zero preparatory discussions with other governments. That’s a recipe for failure, deservedly so: the county is taking the public and its sister governments for granted, if not punting to the cities to do the heavy lifting. The plan will go nowhere if the cities don’t approve. If cities resist, the county has only itself to blame. That’s unfortunate, because it’s doing the right thing. It’s just doing it badly. (The county claims it’s had innumerable meetings and workshops leading up to creating a beach-management plan. Those are commendable. But they don’t count in this context: this is a new phase that requires its own procession of accountability.)

When the state transportation department is about to rebuild a road–just a road–it holds public meetings to lay out what it wants to do. It solicits input. It meets with local governments. It then holds more meetings to update the public, and finally gets started on the work.









The county is proposing what would amount to the single-largest, broadest new tax in the county’s history. A permanent tax. It should have started by sending its county administrator to make the case for it to each of the local governments, in public meetings, with detailed presentations, then teamed up with the cities to sell the plan to the public at a dozen outreach meetings, soliciting public input along the way. Only then could it finalize its plan and submit it formally to the cities.

The county, which has had a serious messaging problem for years, did none of that. Just as it flubbed two previous, horrendous attempts at getting the sales tax increased by half a cent–another necessity getting demolished by the county’s own doing–it sprung a planned tax that could add anywhere from $100 to $500 a year to residents’ bills in one workshop this week. It will refine it at one or two additional meetings. Then it will simply ask that the cities jump in and do the rest. In an election year, no less.

This is not a County Commission problem, exactly. It’s a county administration problem. To their credit, commissioners know what should be done and are going for it. (They’re also scared shitless that an anti-tax zealot like Ed Danko, currently on the Palm Coast City Council, might get elected to the commission in November and prevent any such thing from ever happening. But that’s giving one man’s vote too much weight: three-vote majorities are enough to override ideological deniers.) What commissioners aren’t doing is directing their administration to have a better strategy selling the plan across the county. Actually, to have a strategy, period. Right now it has none.









Transparency is an issue. The county’s consultant claims that 3,000 people participated in the survey that showed most people are willing to pay a supplemental tax for beach protection. It was based on text and web results–neither the most reliable way of surveying a local tax base, both easily manipulated, exaggerated, shaded. So I’m skeptical about those results. I haven’t seen the actual survey’s complete results and methodology. It should have been included in the county’s public documentation at its meeting last Monday. It wasn’t, and commissioners weren’t probing enough about it. (I’ve requested it: I haven’t received it yet).

For all the necessity of a new tax for beach protection, there’s something patently unfair in levying it so uniformly that the owner of a $2 million house will pay the same tax, within certain zones, as the dweller in a $100,000 shack. That’s because the county intends to apply a taxing mechanism that can be euphemized as a “fee” rather than a tax, and to avoid the labyrinth of property tax exemptions. Everyone pays a garbage bill. Not everyone pays a property tax. The beach levy would be like the garbage bill.

You can’t blame the county for going that route. Everyone would (and should) pay. Or at least pay something. But the disparities are indefensible, and other than exempting whole swaths of the west side from paying, the administration had no plan about that, either. (The wholesale exemption of western properties makes zero sense: what makes the west more exempt than, say, Palm Coast residents between U.S. 1 and I-95?)









More questions pile up: will the “fee” be indexed to inflation, as it should be from the start , or will this be yet another assessment that loses its value year after year? Can the county assure residents and other governments that specious overhead will not erode revenue as surely as the Atlantic is eroding the barrier island? Can revenue be bonded? Does the county have a Plan B or C should the cities decline?

The seas will have the last word. They’re rising, and we’re doing very little, as a nation and as a planet, to slow down, let alone reverse, the march to irreversible and catastrophic warming that will start melting Greenland and the Antarctic (sea rises so far have occurred more because of warming seas, which expand, than because of added water.) That’s still not an argument to do nothing, if the inevitable can be delayed for a few generations.

So climate change taxes are as inevitable as climate disasters. But the way the county is proceeding with this tax, don’t be surprised if the cities don’t go for it and sink the whole proposal. You probably wouldn’t go for it, and you’d be right–not because we don’t need this tax and its revenue. We do. If we want a barrier island, if we want Flagler Beach–the ninth wonder of the world–we have no choice. But the county commissioners’ case for it hasn’t gone beyond their own echo chamber.

The mere fact that commissioners think they can get this through by late summer is an indication either of self-delusion or terrible advice from the administration. All commissioners and their administration have is an idea, and it’s not even half-baked yet. What they need is a plan, a convincing case, a timetable respectful of the public and other governments, and a sales pitch.

Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive. A version of this piece airs on WNZF.