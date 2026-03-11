Florida House Passes Contentious Legislation To Ban Local Government Funding For Diversity And Equity Initiatives

The Florida House has approved legislation that would ban local governments from funding, promoting, or taking official actions related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.
The House voted mostly along party lines, 77-37, to approve SB 1134. Republican Reps. Chip LaMarca, Hillary Cassel, Will Robinson, Paula Stark, and Jim Mooney joined all of the Democrats in opposing the measure.
The Senate approved the bill last week, and it will now be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for consideration.
The measure is sponsored by Rep. Dean Black, R-Jacksonville. He said that, over the past decade, DEI has divided society into competing factions.
“Not only have millions and millions of taxpayer dollars been wasted in the name of DEI, this philosophy has fostered resentment instead of good will; mediocrity instead of merit; and it has divided our society against itself,” Black told House members in introducing the bill.
Black’s bill defines DEI as any effort to “manipulate or otherwise influence the composition of employees with reference to race, color, sex, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation other than to ensure that hiring is conducted in accordance with state and federal antidiscrimination laws.”
Throughout the committee process in both chambers of the Legislature, Democrats in Tallahassee and locally elected officials across the state have criticized the proposal as including vague and unclear standards about what would be a violation of the law and the penalties attached.
The bill says locally elected officials who violate the ban on DEI “commit” misfeasance or malfeasance in office, which state law says could lead to the governor removing them from office. It also says that a local resident can bring an action in state trial court against a local government official who violates the bill. If found in violation by a court, that local official would have to pay legal damages to that citizen.
Rep. Ashley Gantt, D-Miami, said there were now about 12 carveouts for local governments in the bill, but that didn’t mean officials would be able to understand them. She introduced an amendment providing a description of what DEI is and what would be allowed under the legislation.
Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky from Parkland said the amendment was needed because “it’s very hard to get straight answers from the sponsor.”
“I tried in committee,” she said. “But it could mean that you couldn’t have an immigrant heritage month. It could mean you can’t have a proclamation for Jamaican Independence Day or you could be removed from office. It could mean that you couldn’t celebrate Women’s History Month or Women’s Equality Day or Diwali or Chinese New Year or Easter.”
“This is insane!” she said. “And if we want to talk about wasting tax dollars, I would argue that this discussion is a waste of our tax dollars. If we have to make so many exceptions to the rule, perhaps the rule is the problem.”
Republicans rejected Gantt’s amendment. Another amendment, filed by Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, would ensure that any local government’s involvement with Pride events would not be in violation of the bill. That too, went down to defeat, as did all of the 10 amendments the Democrats offered.
Among the carveouts listed in the bill are allowing counties to recognize federal and state holidays and special observances; recognizing the individuals and groups honored by state monuments, memorials, and museums, or national monuments and memorials, including recognizing the events and individuals forming the basis for such monuments and memorials.
It would allow local governments to issue event permits in a “content-neutral manner” and provide public safety services.
As was the case last week in the Senate, Democrats expressed strong opinions against the proposal.
“This bill would create major problems,” said Rep. Marie Woodson, D-Hollywood. “It tells our marginalized communities that their struggles do not matter. … By banning DEI initiatives we are closing the door on understanding and compassion, and those are crucial elements for a thriving society.”
The Florida Legislature and Gov. DeSantis have been dismantling DEI programs in Florida for the past four years. In 2022, the Legislature passed and the governor signed legislation restricting how race and gender are taught in schools and discussed in workplace trainings. In 2023, the Legislature banned the state’s public colleges and universities from spending money on DEI programs.
“This bill is dangerous, vague by design, and part of a broader political agenda of censorship and government overreach. Once again, Florida lawmakers have manufactured a sweeping anti-LGBTQ law — legislation intended to bully local governments and have a chilling effect on how they celebrate and support the diverse communities they serve, said Stratton Pollitzer, executive Director of Equality Florida, in a written statement.
“Florida’s LGBTQ community knows all too well how to fight back against unjust laws. Just as we did following the passage of Florida’s notorious ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ law, we will fight every step of the way to limit the impact of this legislation, including in the courts.”
–Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix
Comments
Deborah Coffey says
Fascists at their finest! Google: Are Fascists racist? Here’s AI:
Yes, fascist ideologies are fundamentally rooted in exclusionary nationalism and hierarchy, making racism a central, albeit sometimes variable, tool for creating an “out-group” to target. While not all early fascist movements focused solely on biological racism, they generally, or later adopted, xenophobic, anti-Semitic, or ultranationalist policies that dehumanize minorities and inferiorize other races to unite the nation.
Jan says
SHAME
Bill Boots says
Awesome, now end the EEOC, DEI and WOKE positions created to put skilless people into!
joe says
I’ll bet you couldn’t even coherently define “DEI” or “WOKE” – they’re just slogans you’ve been trained to regurgitate.
Bill Boots says
enlighten us Joe?
Laurel says
Bill Boots: Allow me.
“”diversity /dĭ-vûr′sĭ-tē, dī-/
noun
The quality or condition of being diverse.
“a band known for the diversity of its music. ”
The condition of having or including people from different ethnicities and social backgrounds.
“diversity on campus.”
A variety or assortment.
“a diversity of opinions.”
The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition • More at Wordnik””
“equity
1
British
/ ˈɛkwɪtɪ /
noun
the quality of being impartial or reasonable; fairness
an impartial or fair act, decision, etc
law a system of jurisprudence founded on principles of natural justice and fair conduct. It supplements the common law and mitigates its inflexibility, as by providing a remedy where none exists at law
law an equitable right or claim
equity of redemption
the interest of ordinary shareholders in a company
the market value of a debtor’s property in excess of all debts to which it is liable
Collins English Dictionary — Complete & Unabridged 2012 Digital Edition © William Collins Sons & Co. Ltd. 1979, 1986 © HarperCollins Publishers 1998, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012”
“Inclusion is the practice of including and accommodating people who have historically been excluded due to factors like race, gender, sexuality, or ability, ensuring that everyone feels valued and respected. It involves creating environments where diverse individuals can participate fully and equitably.
Search Assist, Verywell Mind, Merriam-Webster”
“Woke” is ethnic slang for being “awake” or “aware.” It means that when you go out, be aware of your surroundings in order to stay safe, as there are people who do not wish you well. It is a word that has been bastardize by the far right, and Republican politicians to mean anything they want it to mean in a disparaging way, to control those who do not understand it’s original intention.
– Laurel, life.
So, Bill Boots, as you can see, none of these words when properly defined, has anything to do with lack of merit. Merit is not being used by the current administration, but extreme loyalty, and being a “yes man” does.
Enlightened? I hope so.
Laurel says
Bill Boots: Please explain to me on what merit did Trump’s cabinet get hired on? Fox Entertainment and butt kissing? Tell me about their experience on the specific fields they are put in charge of, like Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, Robert F. Kenney Jr., Linda McMahon, for starters. Pam Bondi is now in trouble. Go ahead, explain.
Also, while you’re at it, define “WOKE” please.
Thank you.
Bill Boots says
they are new blood, not swamp creatures that have made a careers in politics, drop some names on your side of ailse for the most recent Democrat administrations?
Laurel says
Bill Boots: Never, in the history of this great country, has the administration been so incompetent and inexperienced in the positions they have been placed.
Your version of “new blood”:
Pete Hegseth is not competent over Four Star Generals. He is simple minded, in my opinion. He was foolish enough to call all our top, career military people into one room. Thank goodness they were not blown up. He has use unsecured emails to discuss important issues.
Robert F. Kennedy has no medical background whatsoever, but he is in charge of Americans’ health.
Kristi Noem has no experience, or supervisory knowledge of the security of the United States of America, but is a Trump loyalist, who has seriously f**ked up her position, and has been removed, while costing taxpayers millions of dollars.
Kash Patal is yet another individual who has no experience, or knowledge of his current position as the Director of the FBI. He is entirely clueless of what career people are involved in, and he is abusing his authority for his own pleasure.
Linda McMahon, the former head of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is the U.S. Secretary of the Education Department, who does not have the experience to lead a classroom.
Lee Zeldon is the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. He has pushed for substantial environmental deregulation, including going after rules aimed at cutting emissions from power plants, preventing pollution of waterways, and Biden-era restrictions on harmful chemicals. He is clearly not protecting the environment, his current job.
Marco Rubio is about the only person in Trump’s cabinet who is experienced and capable. However, if you watch his body language, you just may see that he believes he has sold his soul, but for the possibility of becoming President.
The only experience required for Trump’s support is the experience of kissing Trump’s ass.
As for “swamp,” you really need to look into what Trump is up to, enriching his own family and friends at your expense.
Sherry says
Thank you, Laurel, for taking your treasured time to try and educate the Maga Indoctrinated. Hopefully, they will be respectful enough to also take their time to learn something.
Me, I’ll not count on it.
I have noticed that most of the Maga trolls mindlessly just take a moment to regurgitate the talking points that FOX has fed them. . . while challenging the “still thinking” to prove otherwise. The trolls don’t do any research at all. They don’t take the time to present any credible facts to prove FOX’S points.
The Maga trolls MO is to throw grenades filled with negative emotional triggers and move on.
I’ll be very pleasantly surprised if BB as anything “intelligent” to say in response.
Al says
Really laurel, did you forget about Biden, Obama, Carter. Now there were some dimbass administration. Biden alone had the first dildo as vp, the first trans jerk stealing women’s luggage,how about thequeer that ran the DOT. Obama had Biden as vp what a disaster. Do you remember the 26% interest on loans during Carter? How about the low 10% inflation and $4 plus gas during Biden? Did you finance a dozen eggs in 2024?
Laurel says
Really Al, I’m not a Democrat, but at no time will I align myself with your stunning bigotry. Your sort of mindset is offensive to intelligence, and to all that is good in the world.
You may continue with your offensiveness towards humanity, but I’ll not respond again, so please stay away from my comments.
Bill Boots says
Really A1, laurel claims not to be a democrat which I believe to be 100% true, It and That sherry, whatever they identify as, I 100% believe are socialist communists
Bo Peep says
5 women and Rubio? At least he didn’t pick an that took time off to breastfeed.
Skibum says
You’ve given no thought to this, have you? No awareness of nepotism? Do you even know what nepotism is? The problems that arise because of all of the “nepo babies” getting college slots they haven’t earned, or jobs they don’t deserve and don’t have qualifications for are apparently NOT the problem? Just DEI???
Care to justify your reasoning?
Al says
Nothing in the bill prohibits festivals, or recognition of people and events. It does say that you can’t be hired, promoted, or retained to fill a DEI gap. The city or county can’t say we need to have a black lesbian, or Latino to fill a opening just for diversity. If the person is qualified and is the best hire they can be whatever but you can’t seek out specific traits to fill a slot. As usual the left has to off on a tangent to try and include every ridiculous thing they can in their misinformation agenda. The only marginalization of these groups comes from the left liberals telling them they’re worthless with out the help of the supreme white activist to speak for them.
What Else Is New says
Don’t hold your breath awaiting Gov. Ron Charity Fraud DeSantis even contemplating the big sign. He’ll sign this bill. He and most Florida Republican legislators are bigots. It’s all about LGBTQ and maybe even Black History Month, Women’s History Month, etc. We native Floridians have watched the deterioration of our beautiful state to the point of no returning to sanity. Forget about repairing the homeowners insurance fiasco. Forget about saving our environment and conservation lands. We must work with environmental groups to at least save our rivers, creeks and streams. We must work with groups to at least begin saving those in need, because our Republican Florida legislators will not. They are much too busy scrutinizing your skin color, political party, gender and suitability.
Sherry says
Creeping Fascism in Florida? Oh no, it can’t be so! LOL!
Laurel says
For a very ignorant reasoning, Florida, today, is happily leading the nation on being the laughing stock of the country. Something I resent a great deal.