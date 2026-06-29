Flagler Clerk of Court’s Office Wins Statewide Best Practices Excellence Award, Among Others

The Flagler County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office announced a series of honors received during the Florida Clerks of Court and Comptrollers (FCCC) Summer Conference, reflecting the work and statewide leadership of both Clerk Tom Bexley and members of the office’s Finance team.

At the conference luncheon, Bexley was presented with the Best Practices Excellence Award, recognizing the office’s commitment to innovation, continuous improvement, and delivering high-quality service to Flagler County residents. This award highlights the office’s ongoing efforts to strengthen financial transparency, operational efficiency, and public trust.

Later that evening, Bexley was formally installed on the 2026-2027 FCCC Board of Directors, where he will continue to advocate for strong governance, collaboration, and the essential work performed by Florida’s Clerks and Comptrollers. He was also honored with the Hookah Dive Team Member Award, celebrating his dedication to teamwork and his contributions to the statewide Clerk community.

In addition to Bexley’s recognitions, two members of the Flagler County Finance Department, Jennifer Ritter and Nora McCall, were awarded Clerk Staff of the Year. This honor was presented in recognition of their work assisting the Calhoun County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office with establishing its Tyler Munis ERP financial configuration. Their expertise, professionalism, and willingness to support a fellow clerk’s office exemplify the collaborative spirit that strengthens Florida’s Clerk mission.

“These recognitions reflect the dedication of our entire team,” Bexley said. “I am incredibly proud of Jennifer and Nora for their outstanding service, and I am honored to represent Flagler County on the FCCC Board. Our office remains committed to serving the public with integrity, innovation, and excellence.”

The Flagler County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office extends its appreciation to the FCCC and to the statewide Clerk community for their continued partnership and support.