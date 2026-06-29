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Flagler Clerk of Court’s Office Wins Statewide Best Practices Excellence Award, Among Others

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from left to right: Luke Givens (Chief Deputy/Chief Operations Officer), Dana Macdonald (Chief Administrative Officer), Heidi Petito (Senior Advisor), Nora McCall (Finance Clerk), Jennifer Ritter (Finance Clerk), Jennifer Barker (Chief Financial Officer), Nichole Buckles (Chief of Staff), and the Honorable Tom Bexley (Flagler Clerk of Court & Comptroller)
From left, Flagler County Clerk of Court Chief Deputy/Chief Operations Officer Luke Givens, Chief Administrative Officer Dana Macdonald, Senior Adviser Heidi Petito, Finance Clerks Nora McCall and Jennifer Ritter, CFO Jennifer Barker, Chief of Staff Nichole Buckles, and Clerk of Court and Comptroller Tom Bexley (Clerk of Court)

The Flagler County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office announced a series of honors received during the Florida Clerks of Court and Comptrollers (FCCC) Summer Conference, reflecting the work and statewide leadership of both Clerk Tom Bexley and members of the office’s Finance team.

At the conference luncheon, Bexley was presented with the Best Practices Excellence Award, recognizing the office’s commitment to innovation, continuous improvement, and delivering high-quality service to Flagler County residents. This award highlights the office’s ongoing efforts to strengthen financial transparency, operational efficiency, and public trust.

Later that evening, Bexley was formally installed on the 2026-2027 FCCC Board of Directors, where he will continue to advocate for strong governance, collaboration, and the essential work performed by Florida’s Clerks and Comptrollers. He was also honored with the Hookah Dive Team Member Award, celebrating his dedication to teamwork and his contributions to the statewide Clerk community.

In addition to Bexley’s recognitions, two members of the Flagler County Finance Department, Jennifer Ritter and Nora McCall, were awarded Clerk Staff of the Year. This honor was presented in recognition of their work assisting the Calhoun County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office with establishing its Tyler Munis ERP financial configuration. Their expertise, professionalism, and willingness to support a fellow clerk’s office exemplify the collaborative spirit that strengthens Florida’s Clerk mission.

“These recognitions reflect the dedication of our entire team,” Bexley said. “I am incredibly proud of Jennifer and Nora for their outstanding service, and I am honored to represent Flagler County on the FCCC Board. Our office remains committed to serving the public with integrity, innovation, and excellence.”

The Flagler County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office extends its appreciation to the FCCC and to the statewide Clerk community for their continued partnership and support.

Jennifer Ritter (Finance Clerk), Nora McCall (Finance Clerk), and the Honorable Doug Chorvat Jr. (Hernando County Clerk & Comptroller and outgoing 2026 FCCC President)
From left, Finance Clerks Jennifer Ritter and Nora McCall, with Doug Chorvat Jr., Hernando County’s Clerk and Comptroller and outgoing 2026 FCCC President. 

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