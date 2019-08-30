Hurricane Dorian, Day By Day FlaglerLive | August 30, 2019

For the latest on Hurricane Dorian, go here. The following are previous days’ stories and National Hurricane Center tracking and cone maps on Hurricane Dorian, maintained here as a one-stop record.

Hurricane Dorian’s Path Set on Florida as Cat 3; Flagler, Palm Coast, Bunnell and State All Declaring Emergency

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7:46 p.m.—It is now Hurricane Dorian, and it is heading for landfall somewhere on the central Florida coast Sunday night as a Category 3 storm, with sustained winds of 110 miles an hour or more, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast.





The Flagler County Commission meets in special session at the Emergency Operation Center in Bunnell at noon Thursday to declare a state of emergency. That means government officials will have more latitude making decisions without going through the normal procurement rules, among other measures. The commission is expected to get a briefing from Jonathan Lord, the county’s emergency management chief whose role and jurisdiction will cover the county and cities once the emergency declaration is in effect, though Palm Coast will continue to have its own emergency management operation, with Fire Chief Jerry Forte as its incident commander.

Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland is expected to sign a state of emergency between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Thursday. Palm Coast is now holding a daily 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. briefing with its own emergency operations staff, and will open its emergency operations center likely Sunday evening, where two teams will share responsibilities in shifts, City Manager Matt Morton said this evening. The city is also already putting in place its after-storm response, which will include drones this time, and the dissemination of city vehicles across the city to survey and plan any needed emergency responses.

Palm Coast today began offering free sandbags and sand piles at various locations. See them here. Schools are not expected to be closed either Thursday or Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 26 counties, including Flagler, Wednesday afternoon, through an executive order. The order covers numerous functions of state government, while also clearing the way for agreements with other states to coordinate resources. It also ordered Adj. Gen. James Eifert to activate the Florida National Guard “as needed” to deal with the emergency.

Both state and local officials began talking of evacuations: residents who live east of Interstate 95 – or in mobile homes or low-lying areas – should be ready to evacuate, Flagler officials said this afternoon.

“While we don’t want people to panic, Hurricane Dorian is gaining strength and is currently projected to make a direct hit to Florida’s Atlantic Coast,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord this afternoon. “The best way to protect yourself is to be prepared.”

“Because of the uncertainty in the track of this storm, every resident along the East Coast needs to be ready,” state Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said in a statement. “By having an executive order in place and by activating the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 2, we are fully prepared to support any community that might be impacted.”

Hurricane shutters and generators should be in place and ready. Food, fuel, water, medication, pet supplies, critical papers, and family comfort supplies should be purchased before the weekend. Porches and patios should be cleared of items that can create a hazard.

“We do not anticipate at this time to have any school closures,” Jason Wheeler, the district’s chief spokesman, said Wednesday evening. “We’re going to talk again tomorrow as far as Friday football and athletic stuff,” but even those activities are expected to go on as scheduled. “All indications are that this will be a late weekend storm.”

The Bunnell City Commission is holding a special meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. to declare a state of emergency. The city will make sand bags available at the county’s Bunnell fire station.

“Now that the hurricane has developed an inner core with a 15 to 20 [nautical mile] eye,” the National Hurricane Center said at 5 p.m., “strengthening is more likely. Given the favorable environment of warm waters and low shear prevailing in the western Atlantic, the NHC forecast calls for a marked intensification, and brings Dorian to category 3 intensity in 72 hours, and keeps it at that intensity until landfall.”

The center continues: “All indications are that by this Labor Day weekend, a powerful hurricane will be near or over the Florida peninsula. The new NHC track forecast is a little bit to the south of the previous one, given that global models have a stronger ridge to the north and the track models show more of a westward motion. Users are reminded not to focus on the exact forecast track, as the average 5-day track error is around 200 miles.”

Even if the storm doesn’t make landfall in Flagler, its storm surge will be significant in the county because it is coinciding with an astronomical high tide.

Tropical Storm Dorian Set to Become Major Hurricane, Now Heading For Flagler

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 4 p.m.–Flagler County residents woke up this morning to a one-two punch in the making: Tropical Storm Dorian is set to become a Category 2 hurricane by Friday, and its path, however uncertain, is now gunning straight for Flagler.





The National Hurricane Center’s 11 o’clock brought a grimmer outlook still: by the time the hurricane is offshore near Florida, it will be a major hurricane, with winds of 110 mph or higher.

“Satellite and radar images indicate that the cloud pattern has become better organized during the past several hours. This was confirmed by data from an Air Force reconnaissance plane currently investigating Dorian,” the hurricane center reported.

“All indications are that by this Labor Day weekend, a

powerful hurricane will be near the Florida or southeastern coast of the United States,” the center continued. People “are reminded not to focus on the exact forecast track, as the average 5-day track error is around 200 miles.”

Going by the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. forecast, tropical storm force winds are expected in Flagler around midnight Sunday, going into Monday.

“We are looking at where we may order evacuations, probably to start on Saturday,” Flagler County Emergency Management Chief Jonathan Lord said this morning, the caveat always being that the path of the storm remains very uncertain that many days out, and may, likelier than not, change.

But local authorities must go on the assumption that storm paths can also change for the worse, and so be prepared for that worst. With that in mind, the county’s Emergency Operations Center will “possibly” activate to Level 2 Friday, and “definitely” activate to Level 1 Saturday. That means the EOC would be staffed at full capacity that day, with dozens of representatives from local government agencies, law enforcement, constitutional offices, the health department, Florida Power and Light, state and National Guard liaisons and others taking their seats there.

The Palm Coast government administration mobilized the entirety of its top staff this morning in a full-scale Dorian-planning meeting.

Because of what the National Weather Service is calling “astronomical” tides expected to coincide with Hurricane Dorian’s arrival–the sort of coincidence seen, with catastrophic consequences, when Hurricane Sandy in 2012 flooded the New York metropolitan area–county officials are concerned about the storm’s effect on the newly reconstructed dunes in Flagler.

“I would expect some impacts to our dunes, on the current forecast track,” Lord said.

The dunes had to be rebuilt, at a cost of $18 million, after Hurricane Matthew carved away much of the 11-mile shoreline’s dune barrier, a condition worsened when Irma struck a year later. The dunes breached in at least three spots during Hurricane Matthew, flooding large swaths of Sea Colony and other areas of northern Flagler County at the north end. Hurricane Irma flooded large swaths of Flagler Beach along the intracoastal.

Flagler County officials are encouraging residents to sign up for weather warning notifications and for those requiring additional assistance to apply for the special needs registry. Those who should register for special needs evacuation sheltering are people who require daily assistance with medical conditions that prevent or hinder their ability to care for themselves.

Residents with computer access can register for either or both online at www.flaglercounty.org/emergency.

The direct link for special needs is www.flaglercounty.org/specialneeds, where a printable application form is available as well as a link to the Special Needs Registry.

The direct link for the ALERTFlagler weather notifications is www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

“We as a county are taking this very seriously, because the current forecast from the hurricane center and the National Weather Service are indicating we will have serious effects from this storm – wind and rain at the very least,” said Lord. “Signing up for these services now will help us to help you.”

In a tweet Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis advised East Coast residents to start preparing for Dorian.

“Based on the current track of #TropicalStormDorian, all residents on the East Coast should prepare for impacts, including strong winds, heavy rain and flooding,” DeSantis tweeted. “Make sure to have your supplies ready and follow @FLSERT (the Florida Division of Emergency Management) and local media for the latest updates on the forecast.”

DeSantis held a conference call with Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and later with the entire state emergency response team, the News Service of Florida reported.

With South Florida Water Management District meteorologists predicting rainfall of up to 8 inches in some areas over the weekend, the district announced Tuesday it has started to draw down canals to help local drainage districts and governments reduce flooding.

Forecasters remain uncertain on the track and strength of the hurricane season’s fourth tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center, which expects winds from Dorian to arrive across Florida on Saturday morning, said in its forecast the entire East Coast, from the Georgia border to just north of Key West, is in the cone of probability for landfall Sunday morning.

This story will be updated as developments warrant.

Previous stories are below.

Dorian’s Path Edges Closer to Flagler, With Rising Chance of Tropical-Storm Force Winds Over Weekend

August 27–Tropical Storm Dorian was a day away from Puerto Rico this afternoon, traveling at 13 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph, its near future not immediately expected to develop into a hurricane. But Dorian’s path is becoming a little more clear, and it now has the entirety of the Florida Peninsula, including all of Flagler County, in its forecast cone.





While weaker than on Monday, the National Weather Service was warning that “Dorian may re-intensify as it moves across the Bahamas” on Friday and Saturday. “Local tides will be already be astronomically elevated late this week and this weekend due to the New Moon.” There is a potential for heavy rainfall because Flagler will be on the wetter side of Dorian.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was forecasting Dorian making landfall somewhere south of Cape Canaveral Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Wind speed probabilities were very low for Flagler County on Monday, but by this afternoon had risen significantly. Flagler now has a 20 percent chance of getting tropical storm-force winds between 8 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

With such winds come power failures, which, as was the case with the 2016 and 2017 hurricanes, were the problem almost all residents experienced–and some of them suffered–for days.

And local officials, including Palm Coast Fire Chief Jerry Forte and Flagler Emergency Management Chief Jonathan Lord, were beginning to speak of sandbags this morning. Forte did so as he briefed the Palm Coast City Council on what measures would be taken later this week should Dorian prove to be more onerous than a severe summer storm.

“Sandbags will be available for pick-up at City Hall and the utility department on Utility Drive. Sandbag fill sites are setup at Wellfield Grade, Indian Trails and Ralph Carter Park,” Forte said (Wellfield Grade is the city’s public works facility at 1 Wellfield Grade off U.S. 1, Indian Trails is the Indian Trails Sports Complex, and Ralph Carter Park is next to Rymfire Elementary.) Those are self-service sandbag stations.

But Forte later this afternoon recommended that people not jump the gun just yet. While the city is making the sandbags and the sand available, “I would probably wait a couple more days to see where the storm is going,” Forte said.

The city is making preparations both as a precaution and because preparing for such storms–as Flagler’s experience with Hurricanes Matthew and Irma taught governments and residents–is time-consuming and demanding on many resources.

“We are going to begin our preparation exercises,” Palm Coast City Manager Matt Morton told the council, with Dorian 1,665 miles from Palm Coast at the time.

“There’s still a lot of unknowns related to the path of the storm and we want everyone to take necessary precautions when assessing a personal situation,” Forte said, going through the check-list of preparations residents should keep in mind, from securing insurance papers to checking on prescriptions and other immediate necessities.

“If the determination is made that the city will experience some significant effects from the storm,” Forte said, “Mr. Morton will advise city council if a state of emergency needs to be enacted by mayoral order and the city manager will then get direction from the city mayor to oversee the operations in the city,” with a city emergency management structure mobilized.

The county is holding off on sandbags for now. “At this time, Flagler County does not have plans to provide sandbags,” Lord said. “However, the county will make sand available in multiple locations later this week. We’ll announce those locations as soon as practical. For residents looking for sandbags, we have verified that stores such as Home Depot, Lowes, Ace Hardware, and Amazon currently have them available either for pick-up or shipping within the next 2 days.”

Lord again stressed preparation over anxiety today, as he did yesterday. “Over the next few days, Dorian’s forecast is expected to fluctuate,” he said. “However residents, visitors, and businesses should remain vigilant and complete their preparedness plans and review emergency kit supplies today. Today is the day to stock up on emergency supplies, fuel your vehicles – and keep them topped off the rest of the week − and to check your hurricane shutters.”

The previous story is below.

Tropical Storm Dorian’s Gray Path Has Flagler Authorities Urging Preparedness, Not Fear

August 26–Tropical Storm Dorian, expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday then degrade back into a tropical storm the next day, has its indecisive eye on the Florida Peninsula, and may provoke a soggy Labor Day weekend. But local and state authorities are urging preparedness, not worry: the storm’s forecast is the picture of grayness.





The storm late this afternoon was just beginning to aggravated the lesser Antilles, but as a tropical storm, with maximum winds of 60 mph. It was moving at 14 mph west northwest, and may become a hurricane by mid-week, when it grazes already battered Puerto Rico, which has still not recovered from Hurricane Maria in 2017 (in large part because bare fractions of the $20 billion Congress approved for the island, whose residents are American citizens, has made it there.)

One significant concern beyond wind and rain: tides. “Local tides will already be astronomically elevated late this week and into the weekend due to the new moon,” the National Weather Service in Jacksonville said in its evening briefing Monday. That may be a problem for Flagler’s newly-rebuilt beaches, which would experience some erosion from the tides.

“It is too early to know if Tropical Storm Dorian − likely to become a hurricane soon − will have an impact on Flagler County,” said Emergency Management Director, Jonathan Lord, in a release the county issued this morning. “However, for residents and businesses that have not made preparations this year for a tropical storm or hurricane, now is the time to do so. Don’t wait to see if Flagler County falls within a ‘Cone of Uncertainty’ or comes under a Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watch. Ready your home and business now.”

That cone doesn’t yet have Florida in its five-day projection, though the trajectory has it heading this way–but as a weakened storm. On the other hand, the National Hurricane Center’s wind-probability projection does have the storm’s farthest wind bands reaching as far as north-central Florida, in the 5 to 20 mph range, with somewhat more intense winds arriving Saturday and Sunday. For Flagler, it would be the first time since Hurricane Irma in 2017 that the county might be lashed by tropical winds and rains. The distance from the storm in time and geography is significant enough to allow for wide disparities in the forecast, including a dissipation of the storm, as well as to allow for careful preparations–for this or any other storm over the next few weeks: Flagler and Florida are now in peak hurricane season.

“I don’t like seeing residents rushing around at the last minute, trying to get food, water, and fuel, as the supplies are running out,” Lord said. “If our community takes the time to be prepared now, then we can all weather the storm and return to our normal daily routines much quicker.” Lord in his presentations to community groups, local governments and media has continually stressed the importance of year-round preparation not just for the hurricane season, but for any eventuality such as tornadoes, unusual rain events, wildfires, among climate change’s more routinely cataclysmic flares.

Flagler residents have enough fresh, bitter memories of Hurricanes Matthew and Irma that, despite this region’s relative calm in 2018 (Hurricane Michael slammed the Panhandle at Category 5), any hint of a cyclone on the horizon will trigger a measure of anxiety. The anxiety can be put to constructive uses.

For more information on how to be prepared, including what to include in your emergency supply kit, how to make a disaster plan, and finding out if you are in a Hurricane Evacuation Zone, visit www.FlaglerCounty.org/emergency. You can also sign up for ALERTFlagler emergency notifications and access the Disaster Preparedness Guide online. Printed Guides are available for pick-up at most public government buildings within Flagler County.

If you or a household member require daily home medical care in an evacuation, or require transportation evacuation assistance, please sign-up for the Special Needs Registry at www.FlaglerCounty.org/emergency and select ‘Individuals with Special Needs’ from the menu.

For additional assistance or information from Flagler County Emergency Management, email EOC@FlaglerCounty.org or call 386-313-4200.

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below: