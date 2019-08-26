Tropical Storm Dorian’s Gray Path Has Flagler Authorities Urging Preparedness, Not Fear FlaglerLive | August 26, 2019

Tropical Storm Dorian, expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday then degrade back into a tropical storm the next day, has its indecisive eye on the Florida Peninsula, and may provoke a soggy Labor Day weekend. But local and state authorities are urging preparedness, not worry: the storm’s forecast is the picture of grayness.





The storm late this afternoon was just beginning to aggravated the lesser Antilles, but as a tropical storm, with maximum winds of 60 mph. It was moving at 14 mph west northwest, and may become a hurricane by mid-week, when it grazes already battered Puerto Rico, which has still not recovered from Hurricane Maria in 2017 (in large part because bare fractions of the $20 billion Congress approved for the island, whose residents are American citizens, has made it there.)

One significant concern beyond wind and rain: tides. “Local tides will already be astronomically elevated late this week and into the weekend due to the new moon,” the National Weather Service in Jacksonville said in its evening briefing Monday. That may be a problem for Flagler’s newly-rebuilt beaches, which would experience some erosion from the tides.

“It is too early to know if Tropical Storm Dorian − likely to become a hurricane soon − will have an impact on Flagler County,” said Emergency Management Director, Jonathan Lord, in a release the county issued this morning. “However, for residents and businesses that have not made preparations this year for a tropical storm or hurricane, now is the time to do so. Don’t wait to see if Flagler County falls within a ‘Cone of Uncertainty’ or comes under a Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watch. Ready your home and business now.”

That cone doesn’t yet have Florida in its five-day projection, though the trajectory has it heading this way–but as a weakened storm. On the other hand, the National Hurricane Center’s wind-probability projection does have the storm’s farthest wind bands reaching as far as north-central Florida, in the 5 to 20 mph range, with somewhat more intense winds arriving Saturday and Sunday. For Flagler, it would be the first time since Hurricane Irma in 2017 that the county might be lashed by tropical winds and rains. The distance from the storm in time and geography is significant enough to allow for wide disparities in the forecast, including a dissipation of the storm, as well as to allow for careful preparations–for this or any other storm over the next few weeks: Flagler and Florida are now in peak hurricane season.

“I don’t like seeing residents rushing around at the last minute, trying to get food, water, and fuel, as the supplies are running out,” Lord said. “If our community takes the time to be prepared now, then we can all weather the storm and return to our normal daily routines much quicker.” Lord in his presentations to community groups, local governments and media has continually stressed the importance of year-round preparation not just for the hurricane season, but for any eventuality such as tornadoes, unusual rain events, wildfires, among climate change’s more routinely cataclysmic flares.

Flagler residents have enough fresh, bitter memories of Hurricanes Matthew and Irma that, despite this region’s relative calm in 2018 (Hurricane Michael slammed the Panhandle at Category 5), any hint of a cyclone on the horizon will trigger a measure of anxiety. The anxiety can be put to constructive uses.

For more information on how to be prepared, including what to include in your emergency supply kit, how to make a disaster plan, and finding out if you are in a Hurricane Evacuation Zone, visit www.FlaglerCounty.org/emergency. You can also sign up for ALERTFlagler emergency notifications and access the Disaster Preparedness Guide online. Printed Guides are available for pick-up at most public government buildings within Flagler County.

If you or a household member require daily home medical care in an evacuation, or require transportation evacuation assistance, please sign-up for the Special Needs Registry at www.FlaglerCounty.org/emergency and select ‘Individuals with Special Needs’ from the menu.

For additional assistance or information from Flagler County Emergency Management, email EOC@FlaglerCounty.org or call 386-313-4200.

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below: