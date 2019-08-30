Hurricane Dorian Closures In Flagler-Palm Coast FlaglerLive | August 30, 2019

Last Updated: Friday, 1:29 p.m.

The following is a rolling list of announced closures in Flagler County. The list will be updated as needed.





Schools, Colleges and Universities:

In Flagler County schools: All activities on campuses Saturday, August 31st through Monday, September 2nd remain canceled. No determinations yet as far as next week’s classes are concerned. School officials will make a determination over the weekend.

Volusia County schools have cancelled all classes on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Stetson University canceled all classes at its DeLand campus after 12 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30. Classes are cancelled for all four campuses — DeLand, Celebration, the Tampa Center and College of Law in Gulfport — Saturday, Aug. 31 through Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Daytona State College closed Friday at noon, with all activities and classes on all campuses cancelled through Tuesday, September 3. “We will assess our ability to reopen as soon as possible and make that announcement at the appropriate time,” college officials said.

The University of Central Florida closes Friday at 5 p.m. and will remain closed at least through Tuesday.

Courts:

In advance of Hurricane Dorian, all courthouses in the 7th Judicial Circuit will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

The 7th Circuit includes Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties. This closure affects the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell, the Putnam County Courthouse in Palatka, the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center in St. Augustine, the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach and the Volusia County Courthouse Annex at City Island in Daytona Beach.

First appearance hearings will continue as scheduled, pending further determination on a county-by-county basis. Updates will also be posted on the circuit’s website, www.circuit7.org and via its Twitter account @7thCircuitFL. Information on court closures and openings for all Florida courts will be posted on the Florida Supreme Court website, https://www. floridasupremecourt.org/ Emergency.

Parks:

The Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments in St. Augustine will be closed until further notice. For National Park updates, please visit www.nps.gov/casa and www.nps.gov/foma.

Government:

Palm Coast: As of right now city offices are set to open Tuesday and Wednesday, but that is likely to change. A city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday and a code enforcement board meeting scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled. The council’s budget meeting scheduled for Wednesday night, the first of two, is still scheduled to take place, but that, too, is likely to change.

Flagler Beach city offices will be closed at least Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. Closing Tues\day and Wednesday Sept. 3 and 4, so far. You can keep up with city plans at the city police department’s Facebook page.