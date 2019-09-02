Hurricane Dorian in Pictures and Video, Flagler Edition FlaglerLive | September 2, 2019

Note: If you have interesting or newsworthy images or video for inclusion here or in our other Hurricane Dorian-related news pages, please email them here or text them to 386/503-3808. Please include the location where you shot pictures or video.





Hurricane Dorian has monopolized lives in Palm Coast and Flagler County for more than a week, and may yet monopolize them for days longer, if not weeks, should the hurricane prove as onerous as it could be. The following is a rough visual draft of the emergency as it has unfolded over the past few days in various parts of Flagler, with the occasional clip from elsewhere. We will continue to add to the visual record, with more recent imagery at the top. Feel free to contribute your takes. For the latest updates on Hurricane Dorian, go to the main page here.

Here’s a brief video by Scott Spradley, the Flagler Beach attorney and photographer, documenting the Flagler Beach shoreline immediately before Dorian’s impact, including the segment of north Flagler Beach dunes and seawall that only a few weeks ago was completed:

Christopher Goodfellow, a Hammock resident, received the video below on Sunday, of a scene in Abaco in the northern Bahamas as it was getting overrun by Hurricane Dorian at Category 5 strength; below that, see more video from Abaco: