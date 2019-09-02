No Bull, No Fluff, No Smudges
Your news source for
Flagler, Florida and Beyond

Hurricane Dorian in Pictures and Video, Flagler Edition

| September 2, 2019

A boarded up house's message to Hurricane Dorian at the south end of Flagler Beach, near the Intracoastal, a neighborhood battered by Irma's floodwaters two years ago. (© FlaglerLive)

Note: If you have interesting or newsworthy images or video for inclusion here or in our other Hurricane Dorian-related news pages, please email them here or text them to 386/503-3808. Please include the location where you shot pictures or video.


Hurricane Dorian has monopolized lives in Palm Coast and Flagler County for more than a week, and may yet monopolize them for days longer, if not weeks, should the hurricane prove as onerous as it could be. The following is a rough visual draft of the emergency as it has unfolded over the past few days in various parts of Flagler, with the occasional clip from elsewhere. We will continue to add to the visual record, with more recent imagery at the top. Feel free to contribute your takes. For the latest updates on Hurricane Dorian, go to the main page here.

A Dorian Valentine. (© Scott Spradley)

U.S. Rep Mike Waltz, second from right, behind a 500-gallon fuel blivet just ahead of a demonstration at the Flagler County airport last Thursday by the staff of Kimble’s Aviation Logistical Services, which operates out of the airport and is set to provide logistical support in any area impacted by the hurricane. (© FlaglerLive)

Flagler County's Fire Flight emergency helicopter during a demonstration of a 'hot refueling' maneuver with Kimble’s Aviation Logistical Services at the airport last week, when an aircraft is refueled without turning off engines. The maneuver is intricate but used during critical emergency operations in the aftermath of disasters. (© FlaglerLive)

Here’s a brief video by Scott Spradley, the Flagler Beach attorney and photographer, documenting the Flagler Beach shoreline immediately before Dorian’s impact, including the segment of north Flagler Beach dunes and seawall that only a few weeks ago was completed:

Flagler County Administrator Jerry Cameron signing Flagler's Emergency Declaration on Aug. 29. (© FlaglerLive)

Milton Owings Jr., on the ladder, drove up from Port St. Lucie after securing his home to help secure that of his father, Milton Owins Sr., left, in Palm Coast's P Section. (© FlaglerLive)

Palm Coast had 50,000 sand bags on hand to distribute starting a few days ago. This stack was part of the City Hall stash. (© FlaglerLive)

hurricane dorian

(c Scott Spradley)

The sandbagging operation at the old jail location beneath the Bunnell water tower, one of a half dozen such locations that dispensed upwards of 50,000 sandbags countywide. At two locations, the sheriff made available a county jail inmate work crew to help. (© FlaglerLive)

Samsue Produce's barren fruit stands in Flagler Beach, off of State Road 100, one of the rare times the stand was seen denuded for days on end. (© FlaglerLive)

Anna Hackett, center, and others caught in a pre-Dorian downpour outside Swillersbees in Flagler Beach Sunday. (© FlaglerLive)

Allen, a 17-year-old Flagler Beach lifeguard, planting a no-swim flag at the north end of the pier Sunday. (© FlaglerLive)

Almost as many people were gathering on the boardwalk in Flagler Beach to watch the mounting surf as used to gather in the old days of space shuttle launches. (© FlaglerLive)

An old hand. (© FlaglerLive)

Here was Flagler Beach's Anchor Restaurant crew restoring its iconography on Oct. 9, 2016, a day after Hurricane Matthew barreled by offshore.... (© FlaglerLive)

And here was the Anchor Restaurant crew preparing for Hurricane Dorian on Sunday. (© FlaglerLive)

Flagler County's Call Center for the duration of the Hurricane Dorian emergency, set up at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. (© FlaglerLive)

Portable toilets set up at the county airport in preparation for an expected (or wished for) onslaught of Florida Power and Light personnel and contracted linemen, who are staging at the airport. (© FlaglerLive)

FPL appears to be more responsive to Flagler County's anticipated post-storm needs this time around than it was after Hurricane Irma, when it essentially abandoned Flagler until days after the storm. (© FlaglerLive)

FPL transformers, awaiting duty. (© FlaglerLive)

FPL transformers, awaiting duty in palm Coast. (© FlaglerLive)

Christopher Goodfellow, a Hammock resident, received the video below on Sunday, of a scene in Abaco in the northern Bahamas as it was getting overrun by Hurricane Dorian at Category 5 strength; below that, see more video from Abaco:

National Guard assets at the county airport, ready to be assigned to duty. Some 67 National Guard members have been assigned to Flagler as of Labor Day. (© FlaglerLive)


Sally's Ice Cream's reliable sense of humor and cheer, even in the face of a potential catastrophe. (© FlaglerLive)

Labor Day would have normally been a throng of sunbathers and swimmers. On Monday, this couple had the entire beach to themselves. (© FlaglerLive)

Keeping those drinks safe. We'll need them after the storm. (© FlaglerLive)

Scott Spradley describes this hot: "From the Archives: Studying an approaching Storm with the Legendary, Ed Siarkowicz. I am very grateful that we have 4 Days to complete preparation for this one. #BeSafe."

