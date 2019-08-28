Hurricane Dorian: Sandbag Locations In Palm Coast and Flagler FlaglerLive | August 28, 2019

In preparation for Tropical Storm Dorian, local governments are setting up accessible locations for the public to get free sandbags and sand. This information will be updated accordingly.





Flagler County government plans to set up locations Thursday.

Palm Coast government already has sand and sandbags available for residents at several locations. Palm Coast sand stations are self-serve: residents should bring their own shovels and be prepared to fill the bags themselves.

Empty sandbags (but no sand) are available during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at:

Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Ave., Palm Coast

Palm Coast Utility Department, 2 Utility Drive, Palm Coast

A self-service sand station and sandbags are available during daylight hours at:

· Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast.

Sand, but no sandbags, is available at these locations:

Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park, 350 Sesame Blvd., Palm Coast

For more information, call Palm Coast Customer Service at 386-986-2360.