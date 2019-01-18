Martin Luther King Weekend Briefing: Chili Challenge, Peter Noone, Marc Dwyer on MLK, Sheriff’s Benefit Gala

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ Jan. 18: Lunch 'n Lecture Series, Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, 11 a.m.: Learn about Crime Prevention from members of the Florida Task Force Team. Enjoy a delicious lunch, too! This event is free of charge, but guests must pre-register no later than 48 hours prior to the lunch.

♦ Jan. 18: Great Guitarists at Stetson Series, Amadeus Guitar Duo, Dale Kavanagh and Thomas Kirchhoff, guitars. The Amadeus Guitar Duo is counted among the top international guitar duos, receiving enthusiastic reviews from all over the world. Canadian Dale Kavanagh and her German partner Thomas Kirchhoff have made up the Amadeus Guitar Duo since 1991. The duo has appeared in more than 1,400 concerts in over 70 countries. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ Jan. 19: First Responder Chili Challenge hosted by the Flagler Woman's Club at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, noon to 4 p.m.

♦ Jan. 19: The next meeting for the Readers Theater is at 10 a.m. We will be reading the play "All About Eve". If you are interested in being in this production, you will need to attend on this day since that is when casting will be done. If you wish, you can prepare for this reading by accessing the film script at http://www.dailyscript.com/scripts/all_about_eve.html. This script has been amended and cut, but it will give you an idea about the characters involved. It is preferred that you do not watch the movie, as your own interpretation of the characters is what we are looking for. Details about rehearsals and performance will be covered at the meeting. Flagler Playhouse, Inc., 301 E Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

♦ Jan. 19: Grieving through the holidays: Vitas Healthcare and Calvary Christian Center in vite you to reconnect with the holiday spirit in a supportive workshop, offering creative ways to honor memories and rediscover your resilience during this time of year. All sessions are free, open to the public, and held at the International House of Pancakes, in a private dining area, 212 Palm Coast Parkway, 1030 a.m. to noon. Contact Chaplain Carmen at 386/843-8794.

♦ Jan. 19: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, live in concert at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. Adult $44.90 Student $40.90.

♦ Jan. 19: Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival (www.aicmf.com): Miró Quartet with Romie de Guise-Langlois: The critically acclaimed Miró Quartet has won first prizes at major national and international competitions, including the Banff International String Quartet Competition and the Naumburg Chamber Music Competition. In 2005, the Miró Quartet became the first ensemble ever to be awarded the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant. Praised as “extraordinary” by The New York Times, clarinetist Romie de Guise-Langlois has appeared as soloist and chamber musician on major concert stages throughout the world. 7:30 pm Amelia Baptist Church

♦ Jan. 22: Stetson Faculty/Guest Recital, Kristie Born, piano, Rose Grace, piano. A lively evening of piano music by Stetson professor Kristie Born and Bethune-Cookman professor Rose Grace. The performance includes pieces by Stephen Sondheim and Cole Porter, as well as the Rachmaninoff’s stunning first suite for two pianos. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ Jan. 23: Stetson Faculty Recital, Kathy Thomas, horn. Join School of Music professor Kathy Thomas for a night of all things brass. The program is packed with a variety of brass mixers: duets, trios and quartets. This Brass Buddies concert features special guests Jeff Thomas, Ryan Sorenson, Michael Fee, Dr. Benjamin Lieser, Chris Hunter, Kevin Brooks and Josh Parsons playing works by Nelhybel, Bozza, Poulenc, Rossini and more! 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ Jan. 25: Rembrandt Etchings: States, Fakes and Restrikes, an opening reception at the Hand Art Center in DeLand from 6 to 9 p.m., for a show that runs through March 1. Rembrandt, one of the most influential printmakers in the history of art, created etchings that offer a wide range of subjects, from incisive representations of scriptures to studies of street life. His prints possess comedy as well as sober commentary and have influenced innumerable printmakers. This exhibition of 40 Rembrandt etchings examine the difficulties of authenticating Rembrandt’s etchings. The exhibition includes first-state pulls from the artist’s lifetime and restrike prints from the 17th to 20th Century. All events at the Hand Art Center are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Stetson University Hand Art Center, 139 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand. Call 386-822-7270 or visit

♦ Jan. 25: Blue Jeans and Bling, a benefit dinner and auction to benefit the 4H and FFH Youth Awards and Scholarship Fund at the Flagler County Fair and Youth Show is scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. $75 per person. Wear your favorite jeans and best bling. Door prizes, including best western dressed couple. You must be 21 or older to attend.

♦ Jan. 25: Jim Belushi brings his show, Jim Belushi & The Board of Comedy, to The Peabody for a 7:30 p.m. show. With more than thirty years of experience and an alumnus of “Saturday Night Live” and Chicago’s famed Second City, Belushi is now bringing to the stage an improvised comedy sketch show featuring members of the Board of Comedy. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or

♦ Jan. 26: Flagler Beach Historical Museum Native American Pottery Days, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Join us for the second of two Saturdays in January for FBHM Native American Pottery Days (the first was on Jan. 12). Meet at the Museum for smudge pot firing of pottery pieces, a special decorative effect. Staring at 10 a.m. and lasting approximately two hours. Tools and supplies are included in the registration price of $20 per person, $15 for museum members, for both sessions. To register, please email administrator@flaglerbeachmuseum or visit www.flaglerbeachmuseum.com. Walk-ups are welcome.

♦ Jan. 29: Great Organists at Stetson series, Pamela Ruiter-Feenstra, organ. Don’t miss out on hearing this dynamic recording artist, composer and author during a free concert on Stetson’s beautiful DeLand campus. The concert features works by Bach, Buxtehude, Ruiter-Feenstra, Vierne, Dupré as well as improvisation. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ Jan. 29: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Southeast Museum of Photography, Hosseini Center, DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. Museum Docent Phil Kalfin provides an educational tour of thePrison Nation exhibit. Refreshments will follow. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ Jan. 30: Guest Recital, Robert Milne, piano. An audience favorite, Robert Milne returns to Lee Chapel for a lively evening of ragtime and boogie-woogie piano music. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.



♦ Feb. 1: 23rd Annual Piano Scholars Festival, Great Pianists at Stetson series: Sean Kennard, piano, Sean Kennard opens the 2019 Piano Scholars Festival with a solo concert, featuring dazzling etudes of all kinds by Frederic Chopin and Franz Liszt. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ Feb. 1: Violinist Joshua Bell: With a career spanning more than 30 years as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist and conductor, Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated violinists of this era. His more than 40 CDs have won Grammy, Mercury, Gramophone and Echo Klassik awards. He also is the recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Prize. Mr. Bell was named music director of the renowned Academy of St. Martin in the Fields chamber orchestra in 2011. 7:30 pm First Baptist Church, 1600 S 8th St., Fernandina Beach, $130 Premium Plus, $100 Premium, $70 General.

♦ Feb. 5: Employers from a variety of industries will be on hand seeking to fill positions as Daytona State College's DeLand Campus hosts a spring job fair. Set for 9 a.m. to noon at the DeLand Campus, 1155 County Road 4139. Participating employers include Centra Care, Daytona Beverages, Halifax Health, Heartland Dental, J&P Cycles, National Broadband, Senior Helpers, Sherwin-Williams, Spherion Staffing, Sykes, US Foods, VITAS Healthcare, Volusia County Schools, Waffle House, Walgreens and others representing a range of industries. The job fair is free and open to the public; all are welcome. Additional job fairs are slated through spring: March 8 on DSC’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, March 27 on the Daytona Beach Campus and one dedicated to health careers on May 1 also on the Daytona Beach Campus. For additional information regarding the upcoming job fairs or DSC’s Career Services, contact Dean Howe, (386) 506-3379 or Dean.Howe@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ Feb. 5: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Advanced Technology College (ATC), 1770 Technology Blvd, Daytona Beach, Multipurpose Room (Rm. 109). Florida History Through the Amazing Illustrations of Harper’s Weekly. James Zacharias is the senior curator of education and curator of history at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Once the most popular newspaper in America from 1855-1910, Harper’s gave birth to modern journalism. Using amazing illustrations carved from wood and new technology, Harper’s Illustrated Weekly could visually document moments in American and Florida history with great ease. A blend of art technology and history, the presentation takes you on a visual journey through the state during the Civil War and Florida’s Gilded Age. The art is exquisite and the stories amazing. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ Feb. 5: Stetson Alumni Recital: Shawn Copeland (’99), clarinet, Kayla Liechty Paulk (’90), clarinet. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ Feb. 7: Science Café at Stetson's Gillespie Museum: A Conversation with the Cast of Florida’s “Fossil Hunters,”

7-8:30 p.m. Explore Florida geology and paleontology with the cast of the “Fossil Hunters” television series, which follows the adventures of a group of amateur paleontologists and friends as they travel with their families to amazing fossil sites. The world’s first and only fossil hunting television series, “Fossil Hunters,” highlights the cast’s fossil collections and past and present excavations as well as world-class discoveries. In this informal conversation with slides, you’ll learn of their travels to various fossil sites and museums, exploring our state’s geological past. All events at the Gillespie Museum are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Stetson University Gillespie Museum 234 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand. Contact Director Karen Cole, 386-822-7330.



