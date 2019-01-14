Monday Briefing: Interim Manager, Sheriff’s Task Force, Dressing Up Vision in Bunnell, Fun Coast Bartending
“In the brutal, bloody century between Columbus’s voyage and John White’s, an idea was born, out of fantasy, out of violence, the idea that there exists in the world a people who live in an actual Garden of Eden, a state of nature, before the giving of laws, before the forming of government. This imagined history of America became an English book of genesis, their new truth.¶ ‘In the beginning,’ the Englishman John Locke would write, ‘all the world was America.’ In America, everything became a beginning.”
–From Jill Lepore’s “These Truths: A History of the United States” (2018).
Today is a professional development day for Flagler County school district teachers. No school.
Interim county manager: The Flagler County Commission meets in a special meeting at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, Bunnell, to decide who to appoint interim county administrator in the wake of Craig Coffey’s resignation Friday, and how to proceed with finding a replacement.
Sheriff’s Building Task Force: The Flagler County Commission meets in aregularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, Bunnell. Commissioners will discuss and vote on creating a task force to address issues related to the Sheriff’s Operations Center.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Commissioners will be considering toughening up the city’s dress code. The proposed new policy states: “City of Bunnell department directors may exercise reasonable discretion to determine appropriateness in employee dress and appearance. Employees who do not meet a professional standard may be sent home to change, and nonexempt employees will not be paid for that time. Reasonable accommodations will be made where required.” The proposed policy adds: “Appropriate workplace dress does not include clothing that is too tight or revealing; clothing with rips, tears or frays; or any extreme style or fashion in dress, footwear, accessories, fragrances or hair.” Commissioners will also be asked to approve the appointment of Dustin Vost as the Infrastructure Director, and will discuss and possibly approve new Mission Statement and Vision Statement, hopefully without grammatical errors. The proposed Mission Statement reads: “The City of Bunnell will provide it’s [sic.] residents, businesses, visitors, partners and staff with value centric leadership to create a safe, sustainable, attractive, strong and vibrant community while building on our rich heritage as the foundation to improve the City’s economic future and to achieve the highest possible quality of life for the overall community through the exemplary services we provide.”
Bunnell Elementary PTO meeting, 5 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Tuesday: Flagler Animal Hospital, 130 Old Kings Road South, Flagler Beach, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
- Tuesday: Coastal Cloud, One Hammock Beach Parkway, Palm Coast, from 2 to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: Flagler County Public Transportation Department, 5400 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Wednesday: Aldi, 5095 State Road 100, Palm Coast, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, BunnellSources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.
Flagler County Land Management on Thursday conducted its first prescribed fire of 2019 on an 11-acre section of Princess Place Preserve. Land Management assembled a team that also includes Flagler County Fire Rescue, Florida Park Service, and Florida Forest Service. “This is our first prescribed fire of the year and all of us working together, so we wanted to start small,” said Land Management Technician Mike Orlando, who was “burn boss” for this fire. Flagler County hired Orlando in April 2018 for his expertise as a Certified Burner Manager. He has worked about 500 prescribed fires in Florida. Fire is a natural and necessary component of wildfire mitigation and ecosystem maintenance within nearly all of Florida’s ecosystems, and vital to local Land Management duties as it maintains about 10,000 acres within Flagler. A successful prescribed fire, also referred to as a “controlled” fire, removes the hazardous level of fuel in a given area. Unplanned wildfires have a greater risk of being destructive, because the accumulation of vegetation serves as the fuel for these hotter, faster moving fires. Flagler County’s goal with prescribed fire in Princess Place Preserve is longleaf pine restoration. Longleaf pine already exists in the area of Thursday’s burn – which mimics the natural fires that have historically occurred every two to three years within longleaf pine ecosystems. A thriving ecosystem reduces the invasive species populations while enhancing other native plants and animals. “It’s all about the trees,” Orlando said. “Periodic fire supports a healthy forest, which has a diversity of plant and animal species.”
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
PATRONIS SPEAKS AT CHAMBER EVENT: State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is expected to be among the speakers during the Florida Chamber Foundation’s 2019 Economic Outlook & Jobs Summit. Other speakers are expected to include newly appointed Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson and Enterprise Florida President and CEO Jamal Sowell. (Monday, 10 a.m., GuideWell Innovation Center at Lake Nona Medical City, 6555 Sanger Road, Orlando.)
USF TRUSTEES HUDDLE: The University of South Florida Board of Trustees will hold a workshop. (Monday, 2 p.m., University of South Florida, Marshall Student Center, Tampa.)
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
In Coming Days in Palm Coast, Flagler and the Occasional Beyond:
♦ Jan. 15: The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will be presented with its new Palm Coast sheriff's coordinator, David Williams, who is replacing Mark Carman, who is to be the chief of police in Crescent City. See the story here. Palm Coast Data's team in the Pink Army run for breast cancer awareness will be presented with a best-of-teams participation certificate. The council will also approve a development plan for a 233-unit apartment complex at Town Center.
♦ Jan. 15: The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. on the third floor of the Government Services Building, Bunnell, a closed-door expulsion hearing at 5 p.m., and in an open meeting at 6 p.m. in board chambers, same building. At the information workshop, the board will consider a proposal by FPL to take part in a proposal that FPL words this way: "SolarTogether, an FPL Shared Solar Program is an exciting new program that allows your company to participate directly in large-scale solar projects in Florida. As a participant, you will be able to offset up to 100% of your energy usage with solar and receive monthly bill credits on your FPL bill for a fixed subscription rate. The program will be filed with the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) in the first quarter of 2019. Based on preliminary feedback, we anticipate that this program will be very well received, and we're providing you with the opportunity to pre-register starting Nov. 29, 2018, through Jan. 25, 2019. By pre-registering, you are reserving your spot in the program." See FPL's presentation here.
♦ Jan. 15: The Bunnell Planning and Zoning Board meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
♦ Jan. 15: County Commissioner Joe Mullins holds a pair of town hall meetings with emergency management and fire rescue personnel, the first at 9 a.m. at Fire Station 51, 3055 County Road 13, the second at 6 p.m. at Hidden Trails Community Center, 6109 Mahogany Boulevard in the Mondex.
♦ Jan. 15: The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast.
♦ Jan. 15: Flagler Beach's Beach Management Plan Ad-Hoc Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
♦ Jan. 16: Former massage therapist Justus Scott of Palm Coast, facing a felony for allegedly secretly taking video of a client while she was getting undressed, is scheduled for a possible plea before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.
♦ Jan. 16: The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room of the Government Services Building, Bunnell.
♦ Jan. 16: The Tourist Development Council meets at 10 a.m. in board chambers at Government Services Building, Bunnell.
♦ Jan. 16: The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, Bunnell.
♦ Jan. 16: The Palm Coast Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The board will be asked to postpone a proposed rezoning of 23 acres of residfential land in Seminole Woods to apartment zoning, following the backlash the proposal provoked in the community.
♦ Jan. 16: The Flagler Beach Economic Development Task Force meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St.
♦ Jan. 16: Ribbon Cutting at Hammock Wine & Cheese, 5368 N Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 5 p.m. The shop is under new ownership.
♦ Jan. 16: You’ve been asked if you’re smarter than a fifth grader. But, can you outspell a fifth, sixth, seventh, or eighth grader? Come out to the Wadsworth Elementary School cafeteria at 6 p.m. to find out during the county Spelling Bee. We promise you’ll have a tough time resisting the urge to reach for your smartphone as you try to (silently) spell along with our contestants. Our county champion will go on to our regional competition in Jacksonville. The 75th Annual First Coast Regional Spelling Bee will be held February 19 at Jacksonville University. The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals are held the week of May 27th in the Washington, DC area. Here are the contenders (click on the graph for larger view):
♦ Jan. 17: The Palm Coast City Council meets in a special workshop to discuss the dozens of applications it received in its search for a new city manager. The city's hired consultant will present the applicants in categories of those qualified for consideration, the potential non-traditional candidates, and the one internal candidate, Beau Falgout, the interim manager. City Council will select semi-finalists to proceed to the next round for final selection of candidates to interview on February 28 and March 1 at the scheduled special meetings. City Council was provided the cover letters and resumes of all applicants for the City Manager position.
♦ Jan. 17: 33rd Drug Court Graduation, with keynote speaker Joe Mullins, a newly elected county commissioner who will be speaking about his past substance abuse and recovery. 10 a.m. at the Flagler County courthouse, Fourth Floor, Courtroom 401
1769 E. Moody Blvd ,Building # 1, Bunnell, all welcome.
♦ Jan. 17: Qualifying ends at 5 p.m. for Flagler Beach's municipal elections. Two seats are up, those of Commissioners Jane Mealy and Rick Belhumeur, both of whom are running for re-election and qualified already by petition. Paul Eik has also qualified by petition.
♦ Jan. 17: The Flagler County School district's teacher and employee of the year celebration is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium.
♦ Jan. 17: The Wadsworth Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center.
♦ Jan. 17: The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its new venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets 7 minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach (under the bridge). Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 advance, available at theinspiredmicus.com, or $15 at the door. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
♦ Jan. 18: Lunch 'n Lecture Series, Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, 11 a.m.: Learn about Crime Prevention from members of the Florida Task Force Team. Enjoy a delicious lunch, too! This event is free of charge, but guests must pre-register no later than 48 hours prior to the lunch.
♦ Jan. 18: Great Guitarists at Stetson Series, Amadeus Guitar Duo, Dale Kavanagh and Thomas Kirchhoff, guitars. The Amadeus Guitar Duo is counted among the top international guitar duos, receiving enthusiastic reviews from all over the world. Canadian Dale Kavanagh and her German partner Thomas Kirchhoff have made up the Amadeus Guitar Duo since 1991. The duo has appeared in more than 1,400 concerts in over 70 countries. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
♦ Jan. 19: First Responder Chili Challenge hosted by the Flagler Woman's Club at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, noon to 4 p.m.
♦ Jan. 19: The next meeting for the Readers Theater is at 10 a.m. We will be reading the play "All About Eve". If you are interested in being in this production, you will need to attend on this day since that is when casting will be done. If you wish, you can prepare for this reading by accessing the film script at http://www.dailyscript.com/scripts/all_about_eve.html. This script has been amended and cut, but it will give you an idea about the characters involved. It is preferred that you do not watch the movie, as your own interpretation of the characters is what we are looking for. Details about rehearsals and performance will be covered at the meeting. Flagler Playhouse, Inc., 301 E Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
♦ Jan. 19: Grieving through the holidays: Vitas Healthcare and Calvary Christian Center in vite you to reconnect with the holiday spirit in a supportive workshop, offering creative ways to honor memories and rediscover your resilience during this time of year. All sessions are free, open to the public, and held at the International House of Pancakes, in a private dining area, 212 Palm Coast Parkway, 1030 a.m. to noon. Contact Chaplain Carmen at 386/843-8794.
♦ Jan. 19: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, live in concert at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. Adult $44.90 Student $40.90.
♦ Jan. 19: Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival (www.aicmf.com): Miró Quartet with Romie de Guise-Langlois: The critically acclaimed Miró Quartet has won first prizes at major national and international competitions, including the Banff International String Quartet Competition and the Naumburg Chamber Music Competition. In 2005, the Miró Quartet became the first ensemble ever to be awarded the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant. Praised as “extraordinary” by The New York Times, clarinetist Romie de Guise-Langlois has appeared as soloist and chamber musician on major concert stages throughout the world. 7:30 pm Amelia Baptist Church
961167 Buccaneer Trail Fernandina Beach, $60. Tickets here.
♦ Jan. 21: Martin Luther King Jr. program at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Drive, North, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. The Keynote Speaker is Marc Dwyer, the family law attorney in Palm Coast. For more information or questions call: Thea Smith at 386-503-9414.
♦ Jan. 22: Stetson Faculty/Guest Recital, Kristie Born, piano, Rose Grace, piano. A lively evening of piano music by Stetson professor Kristie Born and Bethune-Cookman professor Rose Grace. The performance includes pieces by Stephen Sondheim and Cole Porter, as well as the Rachmaninoff’s stunning first suite for two pianos. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
♦ Jan. 23: Stetson Faculty Recital, Kathy Thomas, horn. Join School of Music professor Kathy Thomas for a night of all things brass. The program is packed with a variety of brass mixers: duets, trios and quartets. This Brass Buddies concert features special guests Jeff Thomas, Ryan Sorenson, Michael Fee, Dr. Benjamin Lieser, Chris Hunter, Kevin Brooks and Josh Parsons playing works by Nelhybel, Bozza, Poulenc, Rossini and more! 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
♦ Jan. 25: Rembrandt Etchings: States, Fakes and Restrikes, an opening reception at the Hand Art Center in DeLand from 6 to 9 p.m., for a show that runs through March 1. Rembrandt, one of the most influential printmakers in the history of art, created etchings that offer a wide range of subjects, from incisive representations of scriptures to studies of street life. His prints possess comedy as well as sober commentary and have influenced innumerable printmakers. This exhibition of 40 Rembrandt etchings examine the difficulties of authenticating Rembrandt’s etchings. The exhibition includes first-state pulls from the artist’s lifetime and restrike prints from the 17th to 20th Century. All events at the Hand Art Center are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Stetson University Hand Art Center, 139 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand. Call 386-822-7270 or visit the website.
♦ Jan. 25: Blue Jeans and Bling, a benefit dinner and auction to benefit the 4H and FFH Youth Awards and Scholarship Fund at the Flagler County Fair and Youth Show is scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. $75 per person. Wear your favorite jeans and best bling. Door prizes, including best western dressed couple. You must be 21 or older to attend.
♦ Jan. 25: Wynton Marsalis and his Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra: Wynton Marsalis, the managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, has long been a world-renowned trumpeter and composer. Born in New Orleans, he began his classical training on trumpet at age 12, entered The Juilliard School at age 17 and then played with jazz legend Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. He made his recording debut in 1982 and has since recorded more than 60 jazz and classical albums, nine of which have won Grammy Awards. He is the first and only artist to win both classical and jazz Grammys in the same year, not once but twice. Mr. Marsalis will perform with his celebrated15-member Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. 7:30 pm. First Baptist Church, 1600 S 8th St., Fernandina Beach, $150 Premium Plus, $125 Premium, $90 General. Tickets here.
♦ Jan. 25: Jim Belushi brings his show, Jim Belushi & The Board of Comedy, to The Peabody for a 7:30 p.m. show. With more than thirty years of experience and an alumnus of “Saturday Night Live” and Chicago’s famed Second City, Belushi is now bringing to the stage an improvised comedy sketch show featuring members of the Board of Comedy. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or book tickets here.
♦ Jan. 26: Flagler Beach Historical Museum Native American Pottery Days, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Join us for the second of two Saturdays in January for FBHM Native American Pottery Days (the first was on Jan. 12). Meet at the Museum for smudge pot firing of pottery pieces, a special decorative effect. Staring at 10 a.m. and lasting approximately two hours. Tools and supplies are included in the registration price of $20 per person, $15 for museum members, for both sessions. To register, please email administrator@flaglerbeachmuseum or visit www.flaglerbeachmuseum.com. Walk-ups are welcome.
♦ Jan. 26: Stetson Faculty Recital, Lynn Musco, clarinet, Sean Kennard, piano. Professors Lynn Musco and Sean Kennard present a concert of diverse 20th century gems that are not often programmed, including pieces by Eugéne Bozza, Salvador Brotons, Donald Marino and Kenji Bunch. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
♦ Jan. 28: The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 - 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club's web site.
♦ Jan. 29: Great Organists at Stetson series, Pamela Ruiter-Feenstra, organ. Don’t miss out on hearing this dynamic recording artist, composer and author during a free concert on Stetson’s beautiful DeLand campus. The concert features works by Bach, Buxtehude, Ruiter-Feenstra, Vierne, Dupré as well as improvisation. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
♦ Jan. 29: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Southeast Museum of Photography, Hosseini Center, DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. Museum Docent Phil Kalfin provides an educational tour of thePrison Nation exhibit. Refreshments will follow. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
♦ Jan. 30: Guest Recital, Robert Milne, piano. An audience favorite, Robert Milne returns to Lee Chapel for a lively evening of ragtime and boogie-woogie piano music. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
♦ Feb. 1: 23rd Annual Piano Scholars Festival, Great Pianists at Stetson series: Sean Kennard, piano, Sean Kennard opens the 2019 Piano Scholars Festival with a solo concert, featuring dazzling etudes of all kinds by Frederic Chopin and Franz Liszt. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
♦ Feb. 1: Violinist Joshua Bell: With a career spanning more than 30 years as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist and conductor, Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated violinists of this era. His more than 40 CDs have won Grammy, Mercury, Gramophone and Echo Klassik awards. He also is the recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Prize. Mr. Bell was named music director of the renowned Academy of St. Martin in the Fields chamber orchestra in 2011. 7:30 pm First Baptist Church, 1600 S 8th St., Fernandina Beach, $130 Premium Plus, $100 Premium, $70 General. Tickets here.
♦ Feb. 2: Stetson Piano Scholars in Recital. The School of Music presents Stetson’s scholarship piano students performing a wide range of masterworks and favorites. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
♦ Feb. 5: Employers from a variety of industries will be on hand seeking to fill positions as Daytona State College's DeLand Campus hosts a spring job fair. Set for 9 a.m. to noon at the DeLand Campus, 1155 County Road 4139. Participating employers include Centra Care, Daytona Beverages, Halifax Health, Heartland Dental, J&P Cycles, National Broadband, Senior Helpers, Sherwin-Williams, Spherion Staffing, Sykes, US Foods, VITAS Healthcare, Volusia County Schools, Waffle House, Walgreens and others representing a range of industries. The job fair is free and open to the public; all are welcome. Additional job fairs are slated through spring: March 8 on DSC’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, March 27 on the Daytona Beach Campus and one dedicated to health careers on May 1 also on the Daytona Beach Campus. For additional information regarding the upcoming job fairs or DSC’s Career Services, contact Dean Howe, (386) 506-3379 or Dean.Howe@DaytonaState.edu.
♦ Feb. 5: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Advanced Technology College (ATC), 1770 Technology Blvd, Daytona Beach, Multipurpose Room (Rm. 109). Florida History Through the Amazing Illustrations of Harper’s Weekly. James Zacharias is the senior curator of education and curator of history at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Once the most popular newspaper in America from 1855-1910, Harper’s gave birth to modern journalism. Using amazing illustrations carved from wood and new technology, Harper’s Illustrated Weekly could visually document moments in American and Florida history with great ease. A blend of art technology and history, the presentation takes you on a visual journey through the state during the Civil War and Florida’s Gilded Age. The art is exquisite and the stories amazing. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
♦ Feb. 5: Stetson Alumni Recital: Shawn Copeland (’99), clarinet, Kayla Liechty Paulk (’90), clarinet. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
♦ Feb. 7: Science Café at Stetson's Gillespie Museum: A Conversation with the Cast of Florida’s “Fossil Hunters,”
7-8:30 p.m. Explore Florida geology and paleontology with the cast of the “Fossil Hunters” television series, which follows the adventures of a group of amateur paleontologists and friends as they travel with their families to amazing fossil sites. The world’s first and only fossil hunting television series, “Fossil Hunters,” highlights the cast’s fossil collections and past and present excavations as well as world-class discoveries. In this informal conversation with slides, you’ll learn of their travels to various fossil sites and museums, exploring our state’s geological past. All events at the Gillespie Museum are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Stetson University Gillespie Museum 234 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand. Contact Director Karen Cole, 386-822-7330.
Cultural Coda
Jean Sibelius, Tapiola: Schlosstheater Schönbrunn, Orchestra of the Slovak Philharmony
