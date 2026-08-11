The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

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Weather: Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, partly cliudy and humid, high of 94, low of 77.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Primary Election Early Voting is available today in Bunnell, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at any of the early voting site, regardless of assigned precinct. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway.

Wickline Senior Center, 700 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Tuesday Book Talk at Flagler Beach Public Library, 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., at the library, 315 South 7th Street, Flagler Beach. Free. Tuesday Book Talk is an hour-long gathering inviting readers to discuss a variety of books. Rather than choosing a single book club title each month, the Book Talk is designed to let readers share information about books they find interesting. It’s a great way to be introduced to different subjects, titles and authors. For more information check out the Guidelines on the Library page at cityofflaglerbeach.com or call the Library at (386) 517-2030. Please come prepared with information about the book you’d like to introduce, starting with title, author and year of publication. You might highlight a few select quotes or read an excerpt for the group and describe why the subject/characters/ideas/style were so interesting to you. Share the things that made you want to talk about the book in the first place and the essence of what made it memorable to you.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260807

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Here’s what this Lebanese man returning to his home in South Lebanon had to say to Israel’s offensive military, one of its many offenses being its claim, as it perpetrates genocide and war crimes, that it is the most moral army in the world. You can watch the video below, or read: “To the most moral army in the world, thank you for making my mother cry in front of me three times in a single day. I had seen her cry only three times in my entire life before today. Thank you for teaching me a pain I never wished to know. Thank you for using our family home as your own, for sleeping in our beds, cooking in our kitchen, using the appliances my parents worked decades to afford, only to torch it before you left, stripping it of everything worth value, as if the memories themselves were yours to steal. Thank you for turning a lifetime of sacrifice into emptiness, for gutting the home my parents spent their lives making possible, for taking everything but the walls themselves, for ensuring that not a single house in our village remains untouched, either reduced to rubble, burned from the outside, or broken in ways that cannot simply be repaired. If your plan was to make it unlivable, to erase us, to turn our land into a ghost of itself. You have failed, because in your destruction you have built something–a fire inside me that will never die. You have broken my heart, but in its cracks, resistance has taken root. You have shattered what we loved, but only strengthened our will to remain. (Sorry, this guy driving by, and I don’t know if you guys can hear the [Israeli army] drone whizzing in the background, but it’s good timing anyway.) Thank you for vandalizing our wounds, for burning the only pictures my father had of his grandfather. [He pauses, overcome.] For making sure that even our past was not spared, for doing all this, knowing full well that inside those walls there was no pictures, no symbols, no flags of the side you call terrorists, nothing but family, memories, and a lifetime’s worth of honest work. But hear me now: we will remain, we will rebuild. It won’t be during my grandparents’ lifetime, who only have a handful of years left. It probably won’t be during my parents’ lifetime, who only have a few decades left to live-a little gown one. It might not even be during my own lifetime, but your cruelty and disgusting traits will be known and carry on with my own children and my children’s children, and we will once again build happiness and memories on this land-a land and a will that your thousands and thousands of tons of explosives will forever be unable to destroy, because this land does not belong to you. No matter how much you destroy, no matter how much you burn, we belong to it, and it belongs to us. And no army, no cruelty, no evil will ever change that.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasser Hamadani (@yasserhamadani)

Now this:





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