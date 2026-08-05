The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 100. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then a slight chance of showers between 4am and 5am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: It’s docket sounding day, all day, in felony court.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall, this time without Barbara Grossman for the first time in more than two decades. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Bingo Night at Palm Coast Elks Lodge 2709, 53 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., first draw at 6 p.m.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260804

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.



Notably: U.S. real GDP growth stood at just 1.5 percent in Q2 of 2026, the From Statista: U.S. real GDP growth stood at just 1.5 percent in Q2 of 2026, the Bureau of Economic Analysis announced Thursday. The very mediocre result amid negative effects of the Iran war is just the latest in a string of dismal quarterly reports. While in Q1 of 2022, GDP turned negative due to soaring energy prices after the invasion of Ukraine, tariff front-loading of U.S. imports had the same effect in Q1 of 2025 leading up to the announcements of Liberation Day last year. While the Iran war did not have such a swift effect on GDP, it has nevertheless eaten away at results. Inflation remained high, especially for energy as global supply chains were disrupted , dampening real GDP growth. Rising oil prices as well as goods shortages are both bad for business. On the upside, U.S. consumption remained robust and the AI hype and its investments kept businesses spending money. Real income in the U.S. has fallen once more as inflation has picked up again, causing consumer spending to move at a slower pace in real terms – the latter carrying the U.S. economy to a large degree. The Trump administration’s tariff regime that is putting additional costs on importers is also seen as a factor raising prices and eating up money that could be invested elsewhere, further slowing growth.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



