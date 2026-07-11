The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 11, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 111. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flowers, bushes and hard to find plants. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Oaks. Regular entrance fee applies: $4 per vehicle with one person aboard, $5 for vehicles with more than one person.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected].

Gamble Jam: Join us from 2 to 4 p.m. for the Gamble Jam—a laid-back, toe-tappin’ tribute to the legendary Florida folk singer and storyteller, James Gamble Rogers IV! Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join the jam. Whether you’re strumming, picking, singing, or just soaking in the sounds, come be part of the magic at the Gamble Jam pavilion! The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

World Cup: Quarterfinals: Norway v. England, 5 p.m., Argentina v. Switzerland, 9 p.m.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260710

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Have I mentioned lately how asinine artificial intelligence can be? I run my articles through Gemini for spell and fact checks. It’s good with spelling. It’s awful with facts. Here’s what it spat out the other day, along with its usual affectations for bold and unearned bluntness: “Factual/Logical Error regarding Ashley Moody: The original text identified Ashley Moody as a U.S. Senator. Ashley Moody is the Attorney General of Florida, not a senator. The context of the paragraph explicitly appeals to federal lawmakers and the governor to protect immigrants. The text later mentions a letter sent to “Moody and Scott” but then states Holmes called out Marco Rubio for his work on immigration reform. Given that Rubio is Florida’s other U.S. Senator and is the one being explicitly criticized for his federal immigration stance, the text conflated Moody with Rubio. I corrected “Ashley Moody” to “Marco Rubio” in the second paragraph, changed “Moody” to “DeSantis” in the sixth paragraph (since the letter went to the officials called out, and DeSantis/Scott are the chief targets), and corrected Rubio’s title to “U.S. Sen.” instead of “Secretary of State” (which is an entirely different office). Factual Error regarding Marco Rubio’s Tenure: The text stated Rubio “represented Florida in the U.S. Senate for 14 years” in the past tense. Rubio is still a sitting U.S. Senator in 2026, having assumed office in 2011 (marking 15 years of service). I updated this to “has represented Florida in the U.S. Senate since 2011″ to reflect his ongoing tenure accurately.” In a nation of illiterates, AI is king.

Now this:





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