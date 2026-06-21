The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 21, 2026

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Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Story Time on the Farm at the Florida Agriculture Museum, 7900 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast (386/446-7630), from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., $7 per person, free for children under 3. Farm-themed children’s stories, visit with the animals, enjoy a tractor-pulled wagon ride.

The Battle of Shallowford, a play at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Buy tickets here (generally $37.60 for adults). The play centers around the dramatic events that unfold when the residents tune into Orson Welles’ famous “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast. The locals, who rely on the radio for news and entertainment, are thrown into a frenzy when they believe an actual Martian invasion is taking place in their own town.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

World Cup:

Spain v Saudi Arabia noon FOX Telemundo Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

Belgium v Iran 3 p.m., FS1 Telemundo SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Uruguay v Cape Verde 6 p.m. FS1 Telemundo Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.

New Zealand v Egypt 9 p.m. FS1 Telemundo BC Place, Vancouver.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260619

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: In a December 2, 1987 column published all over the country, Pat Buchanan, who even then was maga before maga, bitched and moaned about what had become very clear by then: that Reagan’s prejudicial dithering over the AIDS pandemic needlessly delayed medical interventions, research and development that eventually stopped the disease from being a death sentence. Reagan would not even mention AIDS until his second term. Buchanan blamed “60 Minutes” and the rest of the media for a “cover-up” about what he considered to be the cause of the pandemic. We tend to forget how vile the maga mentality was even then, because it has been normalized so effectively. Buchanan wrote: “There is one, only one, cause of the AIDS crisis – the willful refusal of homosexuals to cease indulging in the immoral, unnatural, unsanitary, unhealthy and suicidal practice of anal intercourse, which is the primary means by which the AIDS virus is being spread through the “gay” community, and, thence, into the needles of IV drug abusers, the transfusions of hemophiliacs and the bloodstreams of unsuspecting health workers, prostitutes, lovers, wives, children.” Howard Ashman is not as well know, at least not by name, but thankfully the joy he brought to billions overwhelms whatever misery Buchanan spoke, even if Ashman was one of the victims of Reagan’s dithering and Buchanan’s vileness:

Now this:





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