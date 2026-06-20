The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 20, 2026

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Weather: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest, as they do today:

Chess Meet-Up At the Flagler Beach Public Library, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the library, 315 7th St S, Flagler Beach. It’s free. All ages, all skill levels. Flagler Beach Chess is a community-driven organization dedicated to promoting the game of chess in Flagler Beach, Florida, and surrounding areas. We seek to bring together players of all skill levels and provide opportunities for friendly competition, socialization, and skill development. We believe that chess is more than just a game – it’s a way of life. Our community is built around a shared love of strategy, critical thinking, and intellectual challenge. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, we invite you to join us for a game or two, learn from other players, and share your own knowledge and expertise. Join us today and become a part of our chess community. Every third Saturday of the month.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

The Battle of Shallowford, a play at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Buy tickets here (generally $37.60 for adults). The play centers around the dramatic events that unfold when the residents tune into Orson Welles’ famous “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast. The locals, who rely on the radio for news and entertainment, are thrown into a frenzy when they believe an actual Martian invasion is taking place in their own town.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.

World Cup:

Netherlands v Sweden 1 p.m. FOX Telemundo NRG Stadium, Houston.

Germany v Ivory Coast 4 p.m. FOX Telemundo BMO Field, Toronto.

Ecuador v Curaçao 8 p.m. FS1 Telemundo GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Tunisia v Japan midnight FS1 Telemundo Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico.

Diary: We are all Etruscans. Etruscans may have originated in present-day Turkey, according to Herodotus (more recent scholars disagree), but we know them for the pre-Roman civilization of a thousand years in central Italy, from around 900 BC to around the time of Julius Caesar. Etruscans feared death, which they imagined to be life similar to what they’d left behind, but slower. Much slower. In the words of Raymond Bloch, the French historian and archeologist (1914-1997), they wanted “in their final resting place a familiar setting without which they would have feared even more of penetrating into the dark kingdom of Hades.” So they built elaborate tombs, little apartments really, which they filled with familiar trinkets, the sepulchral equivalent of comfort food. Isn’t travel a form of death in the Etruscan sense? Whether we go to the next town, the next state or the next continent, whether on business or, worse, on touristy jaunts (when we are supposed to be in discovery mode), don’t we do what the Etruscans did in their tombs? Don’t we entomb ourselves by looking for the familiar, the restaurant chains we know, the gift shops we’re familiar with, the hotel brands we know from home? Travel is a jump into the abyss. It’s always a chance. The further away from the familiar, the chancier. Kaliningrad is not Kansas City. Even in Kansas City, what fools we would be to take refuge in a Panera instead of a beefier indigenous joint. The chancier the travel, the greater the potential rewards. We don’t come home with memories of the familiar but of the new (“only things foreign to us always seem to have character,” Thomas Mann writes in The Magic Mountain, one of the great travel books of the 20th century, though I think of The Gulag Archipelago in the same way). That Etruscan fear was a security blanket, but doffing it could have its rewards, too: we don’t know. But we should dare.

Now this:





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