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No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 19, 2026

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From Clay Jones.
From Clay Jones: “Americans are hurting, and what is Donald Trump doing about it? He’s building himself a ballroom. He’s building himself an arch. He’s fighting to have his name remain on the Kennedy Center. He’s throwing himself a giant UFC birthday bash, which he is profiting from. How does any of that help you? The answer is, it doesn’t. When asked about affordability in the past, Donald Trump would claim it was a hoax created by Democrats. He has said that he doesn’t think about Americans’ financial situations. He’s referred to rising gas prices as “peanuts.” He has constantly denied that his tariffs raised prices for consumers, and has even claimed that prices are coming down when they’re rising. But last week, when he was asked about inflation hitting a three-year high of 4.2%, Donald Trump said, “I love the inflation.” Now, Donald Trump and Iran have reached a deal to…wait for it…make a deal. On Friday, in Switzerland, the United States and Iran will sign an agreement that at some point in the future, they will sign another agreement. At some point between these agreements, the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, Iran will receive billions of dollars of unfrozen assets, and they will, or they won’t start charging a toll for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and maybe, possibly, they will end their nuclear program. We are also supposed to believe that maybe they will stop funding terrorist groups in the Middle East. Whatever, it’s time to start a war with Cuba now. This is a big win for the Trump administration. We have not seen a success story like this in Washington, DC, since Donald Trump had all the algae removed from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for $14 million in no-bid contracts. What was that? The algae is back? Never mind.” Read more at Substack.

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Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests:   See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) meets at 11 a.m. at the Tourism Development Office, 120 Airport Road, Palm Coast, in the 3rd-floor conference room. The meetings are open to the public. Contact [email protected] for additional information. See: “Over Mayor’s Objections, Palm Coast Signals It’ll Extend Agreement with Cultural Council to Manage $100,000 in Grants,” and “How Peter Johnson’s ‘Bullshit’ Trespass Led to Sunshine on FC3 Cultural Board and Its Accountability to Palm Coast.”

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

The Battle of Shallowford, a play at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Buy tickets here (generally $37.60 for adults). The play centers around the dramatic events that unfold when the residents tune into Orson Welles’ famous “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast. The locals, who rely on the radio for news and entertainment, are thrown into a frenzy when they believe an actual Martian invasion is taking place in their own town.

pierre tristam

Notably: Odd how three days after we started running the daily jail bookings here (as we used to before Covid), the Sheriff’s Office announced that it was having “technical” issues, and would not be emailing the bookings every morning. It would not do so indefinitely. The bookings would show every day the blacked-out names and booking information of undocumented migrants either arrested or detained on behalf of ICE. There are days when more than a dozen names are blacked out. A daily bit of Kafka in our jail bookings. Until the bookings themselves got Kafkaputted. But the sheriff assured me that the conspiracist theorist in me was off base: he wasn’t even aware that the bookings had stopped going to media, and was going to look into it. The booking system, whose reports we see, I found out, are not entirely under the sheriff’s control, but are part of county IT’s information management system. When the two sides don’t interface correctly, gremlins slip in. The bookings should be reappearing sooner or later.

 

Now this:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

June 2026
palm coast democratic club
Friday, Jun 19
12:15 pm - 1:15 pm

Friday Blue Forum

Flagler County Democratic Party HQ
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.


FlaglerLive

It seemed to K. as if at last those people had broken off all relations with him, and as if now in reality he were freer than he had ever been, and at liberty to wait here in this place usually forbidden to him as long as he desired, and had won a freedom such as hardly anybody else had ever succeeded in winning, and as if nobody could dare touch him or drive him away, or even speak to him, but — this conviction was at least equally as strong — as if at the same time there was nothing more senseless, more hopeless, than this freedom, this waiting, this inviolability.

–From Franz Kafka’s The Castle (1926).

 

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