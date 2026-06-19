The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 19, 2026

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Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) meets at 11 a.m. at the Tourism Development Office, 120 Airport Road, Palm Coast, in the 3rd-floor conference room. The meetings are open to the public. Contact [email protected] for additional information. See: “Over Mayor’s Objections, Palm Coast Signals It’ll Extend Agreement with Cultural Council to Manage $100,000 in Grants,” and “How Peter Johnson’s ‘Bullshit’ Trespass Led to Sunshine on FC3 Cultural Board and Its Accountability to Palm Coast.”

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

The Battle of Shallowford, a play at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Buy tickets here (generally $37.60 for adults). The play centers around the dramatic events that unfold when the residents tune into Orson Welles’ famous “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast. The locals, who rely on the radio for news and entertainment, are thrown into a frenzy when they believe an actual Martian invasion is taking place in their own town.

Notably: Odd how three days after we started running the daily jail bookings here (as we used to before Covid), the Sheriff’s Office announced that it was having “technical” issues, and would not be emailing the bookings every morning. It would not do so indefinitely. The bookings would show every day the blacked-out names and booking information of undocumented migrants either arrested or detained on behalf of ICE. There are days when more than a dozen names are blacked out. A daily bit of Kafka in our jail bookings. Until the bookings themselves got Kafkaputted. But the sheriff assured me that the conspiracist theorist in me was off base: he wasn’t even aware that the bookings had stopped going to media, and was going to look into it. The booking system, whose reports we see, I found out, are not entirely under the sheriff’s control, but are part of county IT’s information management system. When the two sides don’t interface correctly, gremlins slip in. The bookings should be reappearing sooner or later.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



