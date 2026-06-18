The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 18, 2026

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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Third Thursday Together in Flagler Beach, a monthly event for residents to interact with Flagler Beach city departments to ask questions, learn about services and increase engagement, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wickline Community Center, 700 South Daytona Avenue. Today’s topic: Finance, Information Technology, Human Resources.

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Story Time with Miss Kim at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds an “After Dark” Recap Meeting (previous daytime business meeting) at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month to accommodate working Democrats. We will meet at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. Hope you will join us. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.

World Cup:

Czechia v South Africa 12 p.m., FOX Telemundo Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

Switzerland v Bosnia-Herzegovina 3 p.m. FOX Telemundo SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Canada v Qatar 6 p.m. FS1 Telemundo BC Place, Vancouver

Mexico v South Korea 9 p.m. FOX Telemundo Peacock Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Notably: Cary McMullen is a colleague from a previous century when we both worked at the Ledger in Lakeland, back when The Ledger was–like the News-Journal–a newspaper worth its big building, back before its entire operation was reduced to a few basement rooms. I happened by a Facebook post Cary made about the similar basement-bound debasing going on at CBS under the reign of the clickbaiting Bari Weiss: “Lyle McBride, the best editor I ever worked for, once recounted a run-in with a neighbor who was complaining about the “liberal media,” blah, blah. Finally Lyle said, “We don’t have a liberal media, we have a corporate media.” I thought about that after Scott Pelley’s dismissal from CBS News. I think we have arrived at a point where we have to find a way to insulate news organizations, not so much from political pressure as from the whims and prevailing winds of corporations. The only reason Pelley and 60 Minutes were on the firing line is because the once-independent CBS got swallowed by Paramount, which in turn is being swallowed by Skydance. Of course, independent news organizations are not immune to whims. You could argue that the Sulzbergers do have a particular slant that is reflected in the pages of the NY Times. Every publisher has the right to dictate his news organization’s philosophy, so long as fair journalistic standards are followed. But what we see happening at CBS is of a different order altogether. This is not (as Bari Weiss, et al claim) nudging the news operation into a different philosophy. It’s a corporate hatchet job as a result of naked pandering to a regime hostile to objective journalism. We have not quite arrived at a Third World situation where journalists are gunned down, but unless we can put journalists in an environment where they are insulated from the vagaries of corporatism, they’ll simply be turned into propagandists.” We are not yet being gunned down. But I needn’t tell you of the gunning down by other means: SLAPP lawsuits.

Now this:





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