The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 10, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. Monday night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: The trial on a first-degree murder charge of Stephen Monroe, the last of four defendants involved in the shooting death of 16-year-old Noah Smith on a street in Bunnell three years ago, begins with jury selection before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401. Monroe alone declined to plead out, as the other three have. See: “Stephen Monroe, Last of 4 Defendants in Murder of Noah Smith, Goes on Trial Monday After Declining Deal.” The trial is expected to take most of the week.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The agenda includes discussions of a proposed county airport ordinance, among several items.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: Liberation is one of France’s national papers, its tabloid format belying its witty seriousness as an alternative to the more august Le Monde and the right-wing Figaro. Liberation’s covers have can be as striking as The Economist’s. This one from a few days ago was especially so, as was the accompanying editorial, translated in part here: “Attention, take cover, an enormous danger threatens all of humanity and it did not take a week for Donald Trump to seize it in order to try to defuse it! The nuclear bomb? Climate change? Famine? Jihadism? Online hatred? Think again. None of this. It is about fighting against… trans people. Yes, you read correctly, trans people – 0.6% of the American population – represent such a great danger that the President of the United States himself, barely inaugurated, decided to legislate the matter. He went so far as to push clinics to interrupt the current treatment of some of their patients, without worrying about the physiological and mental impact of such a decision. […] How do they represent a danger? Their simple existence is disturbing because it upsets the immutable order of things, like Elon Musk who could not bear that one of his children wanted to transition because it called into question his own identity and especially his own authority. It would be laughable if it were not so dramatic. And if it did not recall certain dark hours of the past.” —P.T.

