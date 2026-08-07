Flagler County Clerk of Court Marks Expansion of Its Central Cashiering Office

The Flagler County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office held the grand opening of its newly renovated and expanded Central Cashiering area with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Community members, staff, and county leadership attended the event, marking a significant milestone in improving public service and operational efficiency.

The County Commission funded the project as part of the 2026 budget. Commercial Construction, Inc. of Ormond Beach completed the construction. With a total cost of approximately $250,000, the renovation was completed on schedule and under budget, spanning six months from mid-January to July.

The expanded Central Cashiering space adds 665 square feet of workspace, including an additional 14 feet of frontline secure cashier counter stations, a new multipurpose room, a secure counting room, and improved public access with two means of going in and out. The office now features seven public-facing workstations designed at ergonomic counter height, enhancing comfort and service efficiency for staff and visitors.

Central Cashiering plays a vital role in the Clerk and Comptroller’s Office, serving as the hub for processing payments, facilitating financial transactions, and ensuring the secure handling of funds related to court services and county functions. The renovated area strengthens the office’s ability to serve Flagler County’s growing population.

“This expansion represents an important investment in our community and the services we provide every day,” Clerk of Court and Comptroller Tom Bexley said. “We are deeply grateful to the Flagler County Board of County Commissioners for funding this project and supporting our efforts to enhance public service. The improved Central Cashiering space allows us to better meet the needs of our residents while ensuring a more efficient, secure, and welcoming environment for everyone who comes through our doors.”

The Clerk’s Office thanked the Flagler County Board of County Commissioners for its continued support and commitment to advancing critical infrastructure that benefits the community.

Contact the Flagler County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office here.