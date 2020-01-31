Colleen Conklin Applies for Flagler Superintendent in Bold But Risky Move After 20 Years as School Board Member

Colleen Conklin, at 20 years the longest-serving member of the Flagler County School Board, this afternoon applied to be the next superintendent, a move that triggers a series of ramifications and places her four colleagues in the odd position of deciding whether to be her boss.









The decision does not affect Conklin’s status as a board member, nor her eligibility to run for re-election this year, which she still intends to do should she not get the superintendent job. But the decision immediately withdraws her voice and input from any discussions and decisions regarding the next superintendent, whether discussions have to do with her or any of the other applicants.

Beyond that, Conklin’s application creates the sort of unpredictable wild card scenario that will lack clarity until board members begin to speak of it at length.

“After significant and deliberate consideration, I realize I’m in a very unique situation, and because of that reason I was compelled to apply,” Conklin said in an interview this afternoon. “I have an intimate knowledge and experience with the district. I have a deep love and understanding of our community. And I have a passion for public education, and truly believe I can help to move the district forward, period, really. End of story. Honestly in the last three superintendent searches, community members have asked me to apply, but this last time there were significantly more people that asked me to consider throwing my name in.” Conklin would not yet name names, saying she would have to ask them first. She said they consisted of “community members, parents, family members, friends.”

In her 20 years on the board Conklin has served with six superintendents and had a vote in the appointment of five of them. In that time span she’s amassed one of the most successful electoral record of any local politician, aside from the few who generally draw no opposition: her re-election margins have tended to be among the largest of any elected official. Her popularity has rarely wavered, and she’s managed her two decades in public office free of scandal.

It’s not unusual in counties that have elected superintendents to see board members make the jump and get elected superintendent. But it is very unusual, and may be a first, in a situation where a board member applies for an appointed superintendent position. Some 41 counties out of Florida’s 67 have elected superintendents.

[This is a developing story. More soon.]