Wednesday Briefing: Pro Tennis, Flagler’s Interim Choices, Vegetable Gardens, Blue Power Forum

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ Jan. 24: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall on 2nd Street.

♦ Jan. 24: The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The committee will hear an update on the planned Town Center park sculpture garden.

♦ Jan. 24: The Doo Wop Project performs at the Flagler Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

♦ Jan. 25: The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce hosts its installation gala at the Hammock Beach Resort, 200 Ocean Crest Dr., Palm Coast, starting at 6 p.m.

♦ Jan. 25: Rembrandt Etchings: States, Fakes and Restrikes, an opening reception at the Hand Art Center in DeLand from 6 to 9 p.m., for a show that runs through March 1. Rembrandt, one of the most influential printmakers in the history of art, created etchings that offer a wide range of subjects, from incisive representations of scriptures to studies of street life. His prints possess comedy as well as sober commentary and have influenced innumerable printmakers. This exhibition of 40 Rembrandt etchings examine the difficulties of authenticating Rembrandt’s etchings. The exhibition includes first-state pulls from the artist’s lifetime and restrike prints from the 17th to 20th Century. All events at the Hand Art Center are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Stetson University Hand Art Center, 139 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand. Call 386-822-7270 or visit

♦ Jan. 25: Blue Jeans and Bling, a benefit dinner and auction to benefit the 4H and FFH Youth Awards and Scholarship Fund at the Flagler County Fair and Youth Show is scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. $75 per person. Wear your favorite jeans and best bling. Door prizes, including best western dressed couple. You must be 21 or older to attend.

♦ Jan. 25:

♦ Jan. 25-27:

♦ Jan. 25: Jim Belushi brings his show, Jim Belushi & The Board of Comedy, to The Peabody for a 7:30 p.m. show. With more than thirty years of experience and an alumnus of “Saturday Night Live” and Chicago’s famed Second City, Belushi is now bringing to the stage an improvised comedy sketch show featuring members of the Board of Comedy. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or

♦ Jan. 26-27:

♦ Jan. 26: Flagler Beach Historical Museum Native American Pottery Days, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Join us for the second of two Saturdays in January for FBHM Native American Pottery Days (the first was on Jan. 12). Meet at the Museum for smudge pot firing of pottery pieces, a special decorative effect. Staring at 10 a.m. and lasting approximately two hours. Tools and supplies are included in the registration price of $20 per person, $15 for museum members, for both sessions. To register, please email administrator@flaglerbeachmuseum or visit www.flaglerbeachmuseum.com. Walk-ups are welcome.

♦ Jan. 26:

♦ Jan. 26: Mutts Gone Nuts at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

♦ Jan. 27: Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m. at the Daytona Beach Symphony Society at the At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or

♦ Jan. 28:

♦ Jan. 29: Great Organists at Stetson series, Pamela Ruiter-Feenstra, organ. Don’t miss out on hearing this dynamic recording artist, composer and author during a free concert on Stetson’s beautiful DeLand campus. The concert features works by Bach, Buxtehude, Ruiter-Feenstra, Vierne, Dupré as well as improvisation. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ Jan. 29: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Southeast Museum of Photography, Hosseini Center, DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. Museum Docent Phil Kalfin provides an educational tour of thePrison Nation exhibit. Refreshments will follow. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ Jan. 30: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the Fair Trade Cafe at Palm Coast's City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.

♦ Jan. 30: Guest Recital, Robert Milne, piano. An audience favorite, Robert Milne returns to Lee Chapel for a lively evening of ragtime and boogie-woogie piano music. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ Jan. 31: The Flagler Chamber's Common Ground Breakfasts features a trio of city managers at the Hilton Garden Inn, starting with registration at 7:30 a.m. and breakfast at 8 a.m. The speakers are

Beau Falgout, Palm Coast interim manager, Larry Newsom, Flagler Beach manager, and Alvin Jackson, Bunnell manager. The panelists will provide updates of 2018 successes and present key initiatives for 2019. Registration required by Jan. 28. Members can preregister for $25. Guests and future members can attend for $35. No walk-ups admitted. Email Heather Edwards, heather@flaglerchamber.org.



♦ Feb. 1: Coffee Series, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month’s topic: “Let’s Talk Tech, Learn the Basics” with Andy Barr of Tech Talk Studios. The event is free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. Jan. 30: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Feb. 1: 23rd Annual Piano Scholars Festival, Great Pianists at Stetson series: Sean Kennard, piano, Sean Kennard opens the 2019 Piano Scholars Festival with a solo concert, featuring dazzling etudes of all kinds by Frederic Chopin and Franz Liszt. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ Feb. 1: Violinist Joshua Bell: With a career spanning more than 30 years as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist and conductor, Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated violinists of this era. His more than 40 CDs have won Grammy, Mercury, Gramophone and Echo Klassik awards. He also is the recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Prize. Mr. Bell was named music director of the renowned Academy of St. Martin in the Fields chamber orchestra in 2011. 7:30 pm First Baptist Church, 1600 S 8th St., Fernandina Beach, $130 Premium Plus, $100 Premium, $70 General.

♦ Feb. 2: Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series, 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. The Palm Coast Historical Society will offer free monthly lectures through May. This month: Brendan Burke, Associate Director of Archaeology at St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, will discuss Florida’s 50+ lighthouses. Free, with light refreshments served. Advance registration is not required. More info: 386-986-3708 or www.palmcoasthistory.org.

♦ Feb. 2: Hammock Community Association A1A Clean-up, starting at 7:30 a.m. Please pickup your vest, bags, and gloves and assignments at the pavilion at the North side of Bings Landing. When finished, please return your vest and join us for coffee and refreshments. Please do not forget to drop off your filled bags at the N/E corner of 16th Road and A1A. Organized by Barbara & John Harper, harperjr8@gmail.com.

♦ Feb. 2: The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach hosts walkers and running on the tarmac and taxiways at the Flagler Executive Airport for its annual nighttime 5k fundraiser. The event takes place at 6 p.m. at the county airport, 201 Airport Road in Palm Coast. Walkers and runners interested in participating in the 5k can visit, www.flaglerbeachrotary.org to register. The cost is $20 for walkers and $30 for timed runners. All participants will receive a collector’s medal. This year’s medal is a B-25 airplane. There will be a free pizza party after the race as well as a ceremony to recognize winners. Further details are attached and available via this link: https://www.prlog.org/12749621-rotary-club-of-flagler-beach-to-host-race-of-the-runway-for-rotary-fundraiser-feb-2nd.html.

♦ Feb. 2:

♦ Feb. 4: Women’s Self-Defense, Mondays, Feb. 4, 11, 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Learn effective methods to ward off attackers in this three-day class taught by Sgt. Michael Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Limited to 40 spots and they fill fast! For ages 12 and up. Must attend all three classes. Free but pre-registration required by Feb. 2 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Feb. 5: Employers from a variety of industries will be on hand seeking to fill positions as Daytona State College's DeLand Campus hosts a spring job fair. Set for 9 a.m. to noon at the DeLand Campus, 1155 County Road 4139. Participating employers include Centra Care, Daytona Beverages, Halifax Health, Heartland Dental, J&P Cycles, National Broadband, Senior Helpers, Sherwin-Williams, Spherion Staffing, Sykes, US Foods, VITAS Healthcare, Volusia County Schools, Waffle House, Walgreens and others representing a range of industries. The job fair is free and open to the public; all are welcome. Additional job fairs are slated through spring: March 8 on DSC’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, March 27 on the Daytona Beach Campus and one dedicated to health careers on May 1 also on the Daytona Beach Campus. For additional information regarding the upcoming job fairs or DSC’s Career Services, contact Dean Howe, (386) 506-3379 or Dean.Howe@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ Feb. 5:The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting starting with quick tips at 7 p.m., a general club meeting at 7:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast. All are welcome. Also where to go find the latest information on the club’s activities. The night will introduce a few key sponsors that support the club and its members. The night is also Swap and Shop Night so bring any fishing equipment that you want to sell.

♦ Feb. 5: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Advanced Technology College (ATC), 1770 Technology Blvd, Daytona Beach, Multipurpose Room (Rm. 109). Florida History Through the Amazing Illustrations of Harper’s Weekly. James Zacharias is the senior curator of education and curator of history at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Once the most popular newspaper in America from 1855-1910, Harper’s gave birth to modern journalism. Using amazing illustrations carved from wood and new technology, Harper’s Illustrated Weekly could visually document moments in American and Florida history with great ease. A blend of art technology and history, the presentation takes you on a visual journey through the state during the Civil War and Florida’s Gilded Age. The art is exquisite and the stories amazing. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ Feb. 5:

♦ Feb. 6:

♦ Feb. 7-10:

♦ Feb. 7: Science Café at Stetson's Gillespie Museum: A Conversation with the Cast of Florida’s “Fossil Hunters,” 7-8:30 p.m. Explore Florida geology and paleontology with the cast of the “Fossil Hunters” television series, which follows the adventures of a group of amateur paleontologists and friends as they travel with their families to amazing fossil sites. The world’s first and only fossil hunting television series, “Fossil Hunters,” highlights the cast’s fossil collections and past and present excavations as well as world-class discoveries. In this informal conversation with slides, you’ll learn of their travels to various fossil sites and museums, exploring our state’s geological past. All events at the Gillespie Museum are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Stetson University Gillespie Museum 234 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand. Contact Director Karen Cole, 386-822-7330.

♦ Feb. 8:

♦ Feb. 8: Stetson Sounds New XXII: The 22nd in a series of concerts, which features a talented gathering of Stetson University students and faculty joined by guest artists to offer a fine menu of new works written by some of our area’s most accomplished composers. Join us for an evening of brilliant performances of cutting-edge classical sounds. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ Feb. 9:

♦ Feb. 9: Science Saturday: Digging into Florida’s Fossils at Stetson's Gillespie Museum, 10 a.m.-noon: The cast of “Fossil Hunters” will be on hand to share their travels and knowledge with young scientists. A chance to dig, collect and learn. Visitors under the age of 16 must bring along an adult to share what they’ve learned. All events at the Gillespie Museum are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Stetson University Gillespie Museum, 234 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand. Contact Director Karen Cole, 386-822-7330.

♦ Feb. 9: Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats perform at the first-ever game of the Orlando Apollos and The Alliance of American Football, at Spectrum Stadium, University of Central Florida, 4465 Knights Victory Way, Orlando. Having previously been a part of NFL Super Bowls and Pro Bowls, The Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) Marching Wildcats will now add to their proud history. The Marching Wildcats will perform a pregame show, starting approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the game, inclusive of The Star Spangled Banner, and will again take the field during Halftime for an "All-Star Set" of the Band's fan favorite songs from the recently completed 2018 season. Head coach Steve Spurrier and the Apollos will host the Atlanta Legends at 8 p.m., marking the first game in the inaugural season of The Alliance of American Football.

♦ Feb. 10: Sigma Alpha Iota Organ & Harpsichord Benefit Concert: University Organist Boyd Jones and students from his studio Boyd Jones, professor of organ, and his students will present an organ and harpsichord benefit concert for the Volusia County Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota women’s music fraternity. All proceeds will benefit the fraternity in achieving its goals to support local and global music students and projects. 3 p.m., Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. $10 suggested donation. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ Feb. 12: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Advanced Technology College (ATC), 1770 Technology Blvd, Daytona Beach, Multipurpose Room (Rm. 109): Growth and Preservation in Volusia County. Clay Ervin, director of the Volusia County Growth and Resource Management Department, will provide an overview of how Volusia County balances the economic engine of development with the need to protect valuable natural resources. The discussion will focus on the roles of the different federal, state and local governments’ responsibilities and how that impacts development and conservation in Volusia County. Additionally, there will be discussion on how local governments pay for the maintenance and expansion of the infrastructure that serves existing and future residents.

♦ Feb. 13: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the Fair Trade Cafe at Palm Coast's City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.



For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.

: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall on 2nd Street.: The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The committee will hear an update on the planned Town Center park sculpture garden.: The Doo Wop Project performs at the Flagler Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.: The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce hosts its installation gala at the Hammock Beach Resort, 200 Ocean Crest Dr., Palm Coast, starting at 6 p.m.: Rembrandt Etchings: States, Fakes and Restrikes, an opening reception at the Hand Art Center in DeLand from 6 to 9 p.m., for a show that runs through March 1. Rembrandt, one of the most influential printmakers in the history of art, created etchings that offer a wide range of subjects, from incisive representations of scriptures to studies of street life. His prints possess comedy as well as sober commentary and have influenced innumerable printmakers. This exhibition of 40 Rembrandt etchings examine the difficulties of authenticating Rembrandt’s etchings. The exhibition includes first-state pulls from the artist’s lifetime and restrike prints from the 17th to 20th Century. All events at the Hand Art Center are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Stetson University Hand Art Center, 139 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand. Call 386-822-7270 or visit the website : Blue Jeans and Bling, a benefit dinner and auction to benefit the 4H and FFH Youth Awards and Scholarship Fund at the Flagler County Fair and Youth Show is scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. $75 per person. Wear your favorite jeans and best bling. Door prizes, including best western dressed couple. You must be 21 or older to attend. Wynton Marsalis and his Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra: Wynton Marsalis, the managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, has long been a world-renowned trumpeter and composer. Born in New Orleans, he began his classical training on trumpet at age 12, entered The Juilliard School at age 17 and then played with jazz legend Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. He made his recording debut in 1982 and has since recorded more than 60 jazz and classical albums, nine of which have won Grammy Awards. He is the first and only artist to win both classical and jazz Grammys in the same year, not once but twice. Mr. Marsalis will perform with his celebrated15-member Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. 7:30 pm. First Baptist Church, 1600 S 8th St., Fernandina Beach, $150 Premium Plus, $125 Premium, $90 General. Tickets here Mozart's Don Giovanni, performed by the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, with Courtney Lewis, Music Director, Krzysztof Biernacki, Stage Director, Emily Birsan as Donna Anna, Sofia Selowsky as Donna Elvira, Jessica Pray as Zerlina, Jonathan Johnson as Don Ottavio, Joseph Lattanzi as Don Giovanni and David Kravitz as Leporello. Considered by many to be the greatest opera ever written, the Symphony brings a staged version of Mozart’s dark tale to the concert hall. Reimagined as a Symphonic-staged opera through vivid projection and a world-class cast, Mozart’s glorious music finds new life in this thrilling Jacksonville Symphony production and Festival grand finale.Sung in Italian with English supertitles. Program notes here . At Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Ticket Office: 904-354-5547, or go here for tickets online : Jim Belushi brings his show, Jim Belushi & The Board of Comedy, to The Peabody for a 7:30 p.m. show. With more than thirty years of experience and an alumnus of “Saturday Night Live” and Chicago’s famed Second City, Belushi is now bringing to the stage an improvised comedy sketch show featuring members of the Board of Comedy. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or book tickets here The Flagler Home & Lifestyle Show at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It's been the most popular home show in Flagler County for more than 32 years with 300 businesses participating and over 20,000 attendees. Flagler Technical Institute, Flagler County School Board and Flagler Auditorium are proud to collaborate on the 2019 Flagler Home & Lifestyle Show. Free parking, free admission, kid zone, food.: Flagler Beach Historical Museum Native American Pottery Days, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Join us for the second of two Saturdays in January for FBHM Native American Pottery Days (the first was on Jan. 12). Meet at the Museum for smudge pot firing of pottery pieces, a special decorative effect. Staring at 10 a.m. and lasting approximately two hours. Tools and supplies are included in the registration price of $20 per person, $15 for museum members, for both sessions. To register, please email administrator@flaglerbeachmuseum or visit www.flaglerbeachmuseum.com. Walk-ups are welcome. Stetson Faculty Recital, Lynn Musco, clarinet, Sean Kennard, piano. Professors Lynn Musco and Sean Kennard present a concert of diverse 20th century gems that are not often programmed, including pieces by Eugéne Bozza, Salvador Brotons, Donald Marino and Kenji Bunch. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.: Mutts Gone Nuts at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.: Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m. at the Daytona Beach Symphony Society at the At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or book tickets here . The Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra is celebrated for its interpretations of classical symphony repertoire. Led by distinguished conductor, Yousheng Lin, the concert will feature pieces by Verdi and Dvořák, along with Yellow River Piano Concerto, based on a work by the famous Chinese composer, Xian Xinghai. Concerto soloist Siheng Song was the first Chinese musician to receive the Marguerite Long-Jacques Thibaud International Piano Competition award, and has been praised as a leading pianist of the new generation in Europe. The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 - 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club's web site : Great Organists at Stetson series, Pamela Ruiter-Feenstra, organ. Don’t miss out on hearing this dynamic recording artist, composer and author during a free concert on Stetson’s beautiful DeLand campus. The concert features works by Bach, Buxtehude, Ruiter-Feenstra, Vierne, Dupré as well as improvisation. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Southeast Museum of Photography, Hosseini Center, DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. Museum Docent Phil Kalfin provides an educational tour of thePrison Nation exhibit. Refreshments will follow. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the Fair Trade Cafe at Palm Coast's City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.: Guest Recital, Robert Milne, piano. An audience favorite, Robert Milne returns to Lee Chapel for a lively evening of ragtime and boogie-woogie piano music. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.: The Flagler Chamber's Common Ground Breakfasts features a trio of city managers at the Hilton Garden Inn, starting with registration at 7:30 a.m. and breakfast at 8 a.m. The speakers areBeau Falgout, Palm Coast interim manager, Larry Newsom, Flagler Beach manager, and Alvin Jackson, Bunnell manager. The panelists will provide updates of 2018 successes and present key initiatives for 2019. Registration required by Jan. 28. Members can preregister for $25. Guests and future members can attend for $35. No walk-ups admitted. Email Heather Edwards, heather@flaglerchamber.org.: Coffee Series, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month’s topic: “Let’s Talk Tech, Learn the Basics” with Andy Barr of Tech Talk Studios. The event is free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. Jan. 30: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.: 23rd Annual Piano Scholars Festival, Great Pianists at Stetson series: Sean Kennard, piano, Sean Kennard opens the 2019 Piano Scholars Festival with a solo concert, featuring dazzling etudes of all kinds by Frederic Chopin and Franz Liszt. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.: Violinist Joshua Bell: With a career spanning more than 30 years as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist and conductor, Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated violinists of this era. His more than 40 CDs have won Grammy, Mercury, Gramophone and Echo Klassik awards. He also is the recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Prize. Mr. Bell was named music director of the renowned Academy of St. Martin in the Fields chamber orchestra in 2011. 7:30 pm First Baptist Church, 1600 S 8th St., Fernandina Beach, $130 Premium Plus, $100 Premium, $70 General. Tickets here : Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series, 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. The Palm Coast Historical Society will offer free monthly lectures through May. This month: Brendan Burke, Associate Director of Archaeology at St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, will discuss Florida’s 50+ lighthouses. Free, with light refreshments served. Advance registration is not required. More info: 386-986-3708 or www.palmcoasthistory.org.: Hammock Community Association A1A Clean-up, starting at 7:30 a.m. Please pickup your vest, bags, and gloves and assignments at the pavilion at the North side of Bings Landing. When finished, please return your vest and join us for coffee and refreshments. Please do not forget to drop off your filled bags at the N/E corner of 16th Road and A1A. Organized by Barbara & John Harper, harperjr8@gmail.com.: The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach hosts walkers and running on the tarmac and taxiways at the Flagler Executive Airport for its annual nighttime 5k fundraiser. The event takes place at 6 p.m. at the county airport, 201 Airport Road in Palm Coast. Walkers and runners interested in participating in the 5k can visit, www.flaglerbeachrotary.org to register. The cost is $20 for walkers and $30 for timed runners. All participants will receive a collector’s medal. This year’s medal is a B-25 airplane. There will be a free pizza party after the race as well as a ceremony to recognize winners. Further details are attached and available via this link: https://www.prlog.org/12749621-rotary-club-of-flagler-beach-to-host-race-of-the-runway-for-rotary-fundraiser-feb-2nd.html. Stetson Piano Scholars in Recital. The School of Music presents Stetson’s scholarship piano students performing a wide range of masterworks and favorites. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.: Women’s Self-Defense, Mondays, Feb. 4, 11, 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Learn effective methods to ward off attackers in this three-day class taught by Sgt. Michael Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Limited to 40 spots and they fill fast! For ages 12 and up. Must attend all three classes. Free but pre-registration required by Feb. 2 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.: Employers from a variety of industries will be on hand seeking to fill positions as Daytona State College's DeLand Campus hosts a spring job fair. Set for 9 a.m. to noon at the DeLand Campus, 1155 County Road 4139. Participating employers include Centra Care, Daytona Beverages, Halifax Health, Heartland Dental, J&P Cycles, National Broadband, Senior Helpers, Sherwin-Williams, Spherion Staffing, Sykes, US Foods, VITAS Healthcare, Volusia County Schools, Waffle House, Walgreens and others representing a range of industries. The job fair is free and open to the public; all are welcome. Additional job fairs are slated through spring: March 8 on DSC’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, March 27 on the Daytona Beach Campus and one dedicated to health careers on May 1 also on the Daytona Beach Campus. For additional information regarding the upcoming job fairs or DSC’s Career Services, contact Dean Howe, (386) 506-3379 or Dean.Howe@DaytonaState.edu.:The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting starting with quick tips at 7 p.m., a general club meeting at 7:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast. All are welcome. Also where to go find the latest information on the club’s activities. The night will introduce a few key sponsors that support the club and its members. The night is also Swap and Shop Night so bring any fishing equipment that you want to sell.: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Advanced Technology College (ATC), 1770 Technology Blvd, Daytona Beach, Multipurpose Room (Rm. 109). Florida History Through the Amazing Illustrations of Harper’s Weekly. James Zacharias is the senior curator of education and curator of history at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Once the most popular newspaper in America from 1855-1910, Harper’s gave birth to modern journalism. Using amazing illustrations carved from wood and new technology, Harper’s Illustrated Weekly could visually document moments in American and Florida history with great ease. A blend of art technology and history, the presentation takes you on a visual journey through the state during the Civil War and Florida’s Gilded Age. The art is exquisite and the stories amazing. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu. PULSE: A Musical Celebration of Those Who Lived and Are Living Their True Lives, a Stetson Alumni Recital: Shawn Copeland (’99), clarinet, Kayla Liechty Paulk (’90), clarinet. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950. The concert will premiere “PULSE,” a sonata for clarinet and piano, written by Stetson alumnus Carlos Velez along with other works, which are significant to the theme of the recital, such as, Velez’s “Prism Suite” for solo clarinet, Leonard Bernstein’s “Sonata for Clarinet Piano” and David Maslanka’s meditative and commemorative “Eternal Garden: Four Songs for Clarinet and Piano.” “PULSE” is a musical celebration of Orlando’s LGBTQ community and a musical depiction of a night spent in three clubs within one nightclub in Orlando. This piece is not an in memoriam for these tragic deaths; rather, it is a celebration of the lives of these individuals, and an expression of their courage for simply being themselves at a time when situations like this are often treated with hate and violence. The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the Fair Trade Cafe at Palm Coast's City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Birds of a Feather Fest, Friday through Sunday, at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, and various venues throughout Palm Coast and beyond. A fun birding and nature festival invites everyone to enjoy a weekend of guided birding, photography, workshops, social events and a keynote by National Audubon Society’s David Ringer. Many activities are free; some for a fee. Schedule and registration at: www.birdingfest.com. More info: 386-986-2484.: Science Café at Stetson's Gillespie Museum: A Conversation with the Cast of Florida’s “Fossil Hunters,” 7-8:30 p.m. Explore Florida geology and paleontology with the cast of the “Fossil Hunters” television series, which follows the adventures of a group of amateur paleontologists and friends as they travel with their families to amazing fossil sites. The world’s first and only fossil hunting television series, “Fossil Hunters,” highlights the cast’s fossil collections and past and present excavations as well as world-class discoveries. In this informal conversation with slides, you’ll learn of their travels to various fossil sites and museums, exploring our state’s geological past. All events at the Gillespie Museum are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Stetson University Gillespie Museum 234 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand. Contact Director Karen Cole, 386-822-7330. ‘Protecting Birds Together, Today and Tomorrow,’ 6:30 p.m., at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. National Audubon Society executive David Ringer will give a free keynote address on birds, society’s impact on them and how people can work together to protect their future. This free City of Palm Coast 2019 Rooted in Nature Lecture is free and open to the public as part of the Birds of a Feather Fest. Register at www.birdingfest.com. More info: 386-986-2484. See the background story here : Stetson Sounds New XXII: The 22nd in a series of concerts, which features a talented gathering of Stetson University students and faculty joined by guest artists to offer a fine menu of new works written by some of our area’s most accomplished composers. Join us for an evening of brilliant performances of cutting-edge classical sounds. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950. American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler celebrates Black History Month by welcoming Katherine McCladdie (right in the picture) and Mrs. Daisy Grimes (left) to its monthly General Meeting at 11 a.m., in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Golf Club. Katherine McCladdie will present an overview of the historic, “The United Order of the Tents”. Founded in 1867 by two former slaves, Annetta M. Lane and Harriett R. Taylor, the organization, predominately operated by black women, spans from the District of Columbia to Georgia and diligently works to provide care and shelter to those who cannot care for themselves. Bethune-Cookman University, founded 114 years ago, opened as the Daytona Literary and Industrial Training School for African-American girls for a $1.50 tuition. Today, it is a university with nearly 4,000 students, alumni topping 15,000, and a legacy that continues to impact the community. Mrs. Daisy Grimes once walked the campus grounds as a student; today, as the Director of Legacy & University Protocol, she strives to preserve the custom, heritage, devotion, and perseverance embodied by its founder. Lunch is available for $17.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: shsmeaton@gmail.com or phone: 386-447-4137 by February 6, 2019.: Science Saturday: Digging into Florida’s Fossils at Stetson's Gillespie Museum, 10 a.m.-noon: The cast of “Fossil Hunters” will be on hand to share their travels and knowledge with young scientists. A chance to dig, collect and learn. Visitors under the age of 16 must bring along an adult to share what they’ve learned. All events at the Gillespie Museum are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Stetson University Gillespie Museum, 234 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand. Contact Director Karen Cole, 386-822-7330.: Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats perform at the first-ever game of the Orlando Apollos and The Alliance of American Football, at Spectrum Stadium, University of Central Florida, 4465 Knights Victory Way, Orlando. Having previously been a part of NFL Super Bowls and Pro Bowls, The Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) Marching Wildcats will now add to their proud history. The Marching Wildcats will perform a pregame show, starting approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the game, inclusive of The Star Spangled Banner, and will again take the field during Halftime for an "All-Star Set" of the Band's fan favorite songs from the recently completed 2018 season. Head coach Steve Spurrier and the Apollos will host the Atlanta Legends at 8 p.m., marking the first game in the inaugural season of The Alliance of American Football.: Sigma Alpha Iota Organ & Harpsichord Benefit Concert: University Organist Boyd Jones and students from his studio Boyd Jones, professor of organ, and his students will present an organ and harpsichord benefit concert for the Volusia County Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota women’s music fraternity. All proceeds will benefit the fraternity in achieving its goals to support local and global music students and projects. 3 p.m., Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. $10 suggested donation. Call 386/822-8950.: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Advanced Technology College (ATC), 1770 Technology Blvd, Daytona Beach, Multipurpose Room (Rm. 109): Growth and Preservation in Volusia County. Clay Ervin, director of the Volusia County Growth and Resource Management Department, will provide an overview of how Volusia County balances the economic engine of development with the need to protect valuable natural resources. The discussion will focus on the roles of the different federal, state and local governments’ responsibilities and how that impacts development and conservation in Volusia County. Additionally, there will be discussion on how local governments pay for the maintenance and expansion of the infrastructure that serves existing and future residents.: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the Fair Trade Cafe at Palm Coast's City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.