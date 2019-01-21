Palm Coast residents have two more weeks to take the 2018-2019 Palm Coast Citizen Survey. The survey is ongoing now through Saturday, Feb. 2.





The survey may be taken online here. Alternately, residents can also take the survey in person during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Ave.; at the Palm Coast Utility Office, 2 Utility Drive; and at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE.

The city is conducting the survey as part of its annual goal-setting process. The survey covers a variety of topics related to quality of life; city services such as stormwater drainage, street maintenance, garbage, recycling and streetlights; recreational programs and events; amenities such as parks, trails; economic growth and development; traffic flow; and crime prevention and public safety. It also allows residents to provide comments on any subject they’d like to share with the city.

“I ask all Palm Coast residents to take this year’s Citizen Survey – we want to hear from you,” said Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland. “The City Council carefully considers survey responses and comments and uses the input to improve city services.”

Responses received from residents will be presented to the Palm Coast City Council on Feb. 26 and will be used by council members for strategic planning and to set priorities for the coming months and years.

“The City Council and staff evaluate the survey results and use them to guide future City priorities and budget decisions,” the city’s Denise Bevan said. “This is a great opportunity to voice your opinion on matters related to the future of Palm Coast.”

This time, the survey includes a caution: “The use of profanity will result in the removal of your input from overall survey results.” Previous such surveys did on occasion elicit racist or obscene reactions, but from very few respondents.

To review past years’ Citizen Survey results, visit www.PalmCoastGov.com/about/citizen-survey. For more information, contact Cindi Lane, Palm Coast Communications & Marketing Manager, at 386-986-3708 and clane@palmcoastgov.com.